UTSA31001023
North Texas171414045

First quarter

UNT — Ethan Mooney 34 field goal, 12:09

Drive — Seven plays, 58 yards

Drive time — 2:51

Key play — On first-and-10 from the UNT 40, DeAndre Torrey broke free for a 22-yard run.

UNT 3, UTSA 0

UNT — DeAndre Torrey 2 run (Mooney kick), 10:13

Drive — Four plays, 26 yards

Drive time — 1:47

Key play — On the kickoff following Mooney’s field goal, UNT defensive back Keelan Crosby forced a fumble by UTSA kick returner Dadrian Taylor. Mooney recovered the ball at the UTSA 26, setting up UNT’s short scoring drive.

UNT 10, UTSA 0

UTSA — Hunter Duplessis 19 field goal, 5:05

Drive — Five plays, 23 yards

Drive time — 2:08

Key play — On first-and-19 from the UNT 35, Sincere McCormick picked up 15 yards and a first down.

UNT 10, UTSA 3

UNT — Torrey 4 run (Mooney kick), :32

Drive — Four plays, 15 yards

Drive time – 1:44

Key play — On fourth-and-5 from the UNT 44, UTSA punt returner Sheldon Jones fumbled a punt. UNT linebacker Jordan Brown recovered to set up the Mean Green’s short scoring drive.

UNT 17, UTSA 3

Second quarter

UTSA — Duplessis 27 field goal, 10:23

Drive — 14 plays, 65 yards

Drive time — 5:09

Key play — On third-and-15 from the UTSA 44, De’Corian Clark caught an 18-yard pass from Frank Harris.

UNT 17, UTSA 6

UTSA — Harris 69 run (Duplessis kick), 8:20

Drive — Two plays, 69 yards

Drive time — :24

Key play — On second-and-10 from the UTSA 31, Harris broke free on a run up the middle for the touchdown.

UNT 17, UTSA 13

UNT — Ikaika Ragsdale 15 run (Mooney kick), 5:17

Drive — Eight plays, 77 yards

Drive time — 2:55

Key play — On third-and-3 from the UTSA 32, Ragsdale broke free for a 13-yard run.

UNT 24, UTSA 13

UNT — Torrey 19 run (Mooney kick), 3:04

Drive — Two plays, 25 yards

Drive time — :52

Key play — On third-and-8 from the UTSA 42, Gabriel Murphy recovered a Frank Harris fumble at the Roadrunners’25-yard line.

UNT 31, UTSA 13

Third quarter

UNT — Ragsdale 10 run (Mooney kick), 7:52

Drive — 13 plays, 70 yards

Drive time — 5:53

Key play — On fourth-and-1 from the UTSA 35, Ragsdale picked up two yards and a first down.

UNT 38, UTSA 13

UNT — Ayo Adeyi 42 run (Mooney), 3:52

Drive — Five plays, 57 yards

Drive time — 2:28

Key play — On second-and-7 from the UTSA 42, Adeyi broke free for the touchdown.

UNT 45, UTSA 13

Fourth quarter

UTSA — Duplessis 42 field goal, 8:35

Drive — 12 plays, 72 yards

Drive time — 4:11

Key play — On fourth-and-8 from the UNT 35, Josh Adkins found De’Corian Clark for a 15-yard gain.

UNT 45, UTSA 16

UTSA — Tre’Von Bradley 67 pass from Eddie Marburger (Duplessis kick), 2:48

Drive — Three plays, 79 yards

Drive time — :59

Key play — On first-and-10 from the UTSA 33, Bradley caught the touchdown pass from Marburger.

UNT 45, UTSA 23

