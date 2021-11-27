|UTSA
|3
|10
|0
|10
|—
|23
|North Texas
|17
|14
|14
|0
|—
|45
First quarter
UNT — Ethan Mooney 34 field goal, 12:09
Drive — Seven plays, 58 yards
Drive time — 2:51
Key play — On first-and-10 from the UNT 40, DeAndre Torrey broke free for a 22-yard run.
UNT 3, UTSA 0
UNT — DeAndre Torrey 2 run (Mooney kick), 10:13
Drive — Four plays, 26 yards
Drive time — 1:47
Key play — On the kickoff following Mooney’s field goal, UNT defensive back Keelan Crosby forced a fumble by UTSA kick returner Dadrian Taylor. Mooney recovered the ball at the UTSA 26, setting up UNT’s short scoring drive.
UNT 10, UTSA 0
UTSA — Hunter Duplessis 19 field goal, 5:05
Drive — Five plays, 23 yards
Drive time — 2:08
Key play — On first-and-19 from the UNT 35, Sincere McCormick picked up 15 yards and a first down.
UNT 10, UTSA 3
UNT — Torrey 4 run (Mooney kick), :32
Drive — Four plays, 15 yards
Drive time – 1:44
Key play — On fourth-and-5 from the UNT 44, UTSA punt returner Sheldon Jones fumbled a punt. UNT linebacker Jordan Brown recovered to set up the Mean Green’s short scoring drive.
UNT 17, UTSA 3
Second quarter
UTSA — Duplessis 27 field goal, 10:23
Drive — 14 plays, 65 yards
Drive time — 5:09
Key play — On third-and-15 from the UTSA 44, De’Corian Clark caught an 18-yard pass from Frank Harris.
UNT 17, UTSA 6
UTSA — Harris 69 run (Duplessis kick), 8:20
Drive — Two plays, 69 yards
Drive time — :24
Key play — On second-and-10 from the UTSA 31, Harris broke free on a run up the middle for the touchdown.
UNT 17, UTSA 13
UNT — Ikaika Ragsdale 15 run (Mooney kick), 5:17
Drive — Eight plays, 77 yards
Drive time — 2:55
Key play — On third-and-3 from the UTSA 32, Ragsdale broke free for a 13-yard run.
UNT 24, UTSA 13
UNT — Torrey 19 run (Mooney kick), 3:04
Drive — Two plays, 25 yards
Drive time — :52
Key play — On third-and-8 from the UTSA 42, Gabriel Murphy recovered a Frank Harris fumble at the Roadrunners’25-yard line.
UNT 31, UTSA 13
Third quarter
UNT — Ragsdale 10 run (Mooney kick), 7:52
Drive — 13 plays, 70 yards
Drive time — 5:53
Key play — On fourth-and-1 from the UTSA 35, Ragsdale picked up two yards and a first down.
UNT 38, UTSA 13
UNT — Ayo Adeyi 42 run (Mooney), 3:52
Drive — Five plays, 57 yards
Drive time — 2:28
Key play — On second-and-7 from the UTSA 42, Adeyi broke free for the touchdown.
UNT 45, UTSA 13
Fourth quarter
UTSA — Duplessis 42 field goal, 8:35
Drive — 12 plays, 72 yards
Drive time — 4:11
Key play — On fourth-and-8 from the UNT 35, Josh Adkins found De’Corian Clark for a 15-yard gain.
UNT 45, UTSA 16
UTSA — Tre’Von Bradley 67 pass from Eddie Marburger (Duplessis kick), 2:48
Drive — Three plays, 79 yards
Drive time — :59
Key play — On first-and-10 from the UTSA 33, Bradley caught the touchdown pass from Marburger.
UNT 45, UTSA 23