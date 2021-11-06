Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: November 6, 2021 @ 9:06 pm
Southern Miss — Jason Brownlee 17 pass from Jake Lange (Briggs Bourgeois kick), 19:02
Drive — Five plays, 66 yards
Drive time — 1:55
Key play — On second-and-1 from the Southern Miss 43, Frank Gore broke free for a 38-yard run.
Southern Miss 7, UNT 0
Southern Miss — Jay Stanley 55 interception return (Bourgeois kick), 7:37
Drive — One play, 55 yards
Drive time — :00
Key play — On third-and-5 from the 50, Stanley intercepted an Austin Aune pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown
Southern Miss 14, UNT 0
UNT — Isaiah Johnson 8 run (Ethan Mooney kick), 5:38
Drive — 11 plays, 83 yards
Drive time — 4:36
Key play — On fourth-and-1 from the Southern Miss 15, Johnson picked up 7 yards and a first down on a run up the middle.
Southern Miss 14, UNT 7
UNT — Ikaika Ragsdale 2 run (Mooney kick), 9:53
Drive — Nine plays, 64 yards
Drive time — 3:36
Key play — On third-and-4 from the Southern Miss 42, Ragsdale caught a 17-yard pass from Aune.
UNT 14, Southern Miss 14
UNT — Ragsdale 44 run (Mooney kick), 6:01
Drive — Four plays, 59 yards
Drive time — 1:35
Key play — On first-and-10 from the Southern Miss 44, Ragsdale broke free for the touchdown.
UNT 21, Southern Miss 14
UNT — Grayson Murphy 37 fumble return (Mooney kick),
Drive — One play, 37 yards
Key play — On first-and-10 from the Southern Miss 45, UNT defensive tackle Roderick Brown stacked Lange and forced a fumble that Murphy returned 37 yards for a touchdown.
UNT 28, Southern Miss 14
UNT — Mooney 28 field goal, 10:15
Drive — 15 plays, 71 yards
Drive time — 6:29
Key play — On third-and-3 from the Southern Miss 35, Ragsdale picked up 6 yards and a first down.
UNT 31, Southern Miss 14
UNT — KD Davis 43 fumble return (Mooney kick), 3:44
Drive — One play, 43 yards
Key play — On third-and-5 from the Southern Miss 43, Davis picked up a fumble by Jake Smithhart and returned it for the touchdown.
UNT 38, Southern Miss 14
