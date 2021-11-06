North Texas07211038
 Southern Miss14000 —14

FIRST QUARTER

Southern Miss — Jason Brownlee 17 pass from Jake Lange (Briggs Bourgeois kick), 19:02

Drive — Five plays, 66 yards

Drive time — 1:55

Key play — On second-and-1 from the Southern Miss 43, Frank Gore broke free for a 38-yard run.

Southern Miss 7, UNT 0

Southern Miss — Jay Stanley 55 interception return (Bourgeois kick), 7:37

Drive — One play, 55 yards

Drive time — :00

Key play — On third-and-5 from the 50, Stanley intercepted an Austin Aune pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown

Southern Miss 14, UNT 0

SECOND QUARTER

UNT — Isaiah Johnson 8 run (Ethan Mooney kick), 5:38

Drive — 11 plays, 83 yards

Drive time — 4:36

Key play — On fourth-and-1 from the Southern Miss 15, Johnson picked up 7 yards and a first down on a run up the middle.

Southern Miss 14, UNT 7

THIRD QUARTER

UNT — Ikaika Ragsdale 2 run (Mooney kick), 9:53

Drive — Nine plays, 64 yards

Drive time — 3:36

Key play — On third-and-4 from the Southern Miss 42, Ragsdale caught a 17-yard pass from Aune.

UNT 14, Southern Miss 14

UNT — Ragsdale 44 run (Mooney kick), 6:01

Drive — Four plays, 59 yards

Drive time — 1:35

Key play — On first-and-10 from the Southern Miss 44, Ragsdale broke free for the touchdown.

UNT 21, Southern Miss 14

UNT — Grayson Murphy 37 fumble return (Mooney kick),

Drive — One play, 37 yards

Drive time — :00

Key play — On first-and-10 from the Southern Miss 45, UNT defensive tackle Roderick Brown stacked Lange and forced a fumble that Murphy returned 37 yards for a touchdown.

UNT 28, Southern Miss 14

FOURTH QUARTER

UNT — Mooney 28 field goal, 10:15

Drive — 15 plays, 71 yards

Drive time — 6:29

Key play — On third-and-3 from the Southern Miss 35, Ragsdale picked up 6 yards and a first down.

UNT 31, Southern Miss 14

UNT — KD Davis 43 fumble return (Mooney kick), 3:44

Drive — One play, 43 yards

Drive time — :00

Key play — On third-and-5 from the Southern Miss 43, Davis picked up a fumble by Jake Smithhart and returned it for the touchdown.

UNT 38, Southern Miss 14

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!