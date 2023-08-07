It’s another hot one, Denton! This week, we’re covering how to beat the heat without breaking the bank, exploring how a plan to bring more housing to North Texas is being met by residents and the Denton Record-Chronicle's acquisition by KERA.
Your Money
>> Many North Texas residents are feeling the sting of high utility bills. The high heat has meant air-conditioning units are working harder and lawns and gardens are being watered more — and with higher usage comes higher bills. Check out these tips on how to stay cool without breaking the bank this summer.
>> More than 1,000 jobs in North Texas are being cut across four large-scale employers. Trucking firm Yellow Corp., which ceased operations in late July after years of financial turmoil, laid off 530 employees from its Dallas location Friday, according to documents filed with the Texas Workforce Commission. The remaining job losses are spread across FedEx Corp., Vibra Healthcare and telecommunications supplier Ericsson Inc. Irving Mejia-Hilario of The Dallas Morning News has more.
Your Home
>> The white nationalist group National Justice Party visited Providence Village again this past weekend. At around 1 a.m. Saturday, footage from residential doorbell cameras shows, literature inviting residents to join the group and “tell your story” was left on doorsteps. The literature included racist messaging and condemned the passage of House Bill 1193, which will take effect in September. The law prohibits Providence Homeowners Association and other HOAs from discriminating against renters who receive federal housing aid. The bill was drafted by Rep. Chris Turner after news coverage of Providence HOA’s new leasing rules last June, which prevented neighborhood homes from being leased to tenants with Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers and disproportionately impacted Black renters.
NJP also staged a protest outside the community July 16. In response to a concerned resident, Aubrey police said they are aware of the incident and “have initiated a report and are looking into identifying whoever distributed this.”
>> More single-family housing could be headed to northeast Denton after a vote by the Denton City Council last week, but many residents are not happy about the changes. Though the statewide housing shortage is helping drive up costs, members of the North Denton Neighbors Association say the decision will transform the peaceful and “ecologically sensitive” rural space into a dense, heavily trafficked suburb.
>> Denton Record-Chronicle reporter Christian McPhate shines a light on Denton’s unhoused community, talking to both unhoused residents and those tasked with helping care for them about the barriers they face. Read his firsthand account here.
The Numbers
$1.3 million — How much the city of Denton authorized last week to support Our Daily Bread, together with Monsignor King Outreach Center, in its efforts to address homelessness through the Denton Community Shelter, the city announced last week.
500,000 — The number of enrollees Texas Medicaid dropped in one month following the end of pandemic-era suspensions to renewals, with about 74% losing coverage for “paperwork reasons,” Selena Simmons-Duffin of NPR reports.
78 — How many years the Denton Record-Chronicle has been owned and managed by the local Patterson family. Though KERA, North Texas’ source for PBS and NPR programming, has officially acquired the Record-Chronicle as of this month, the now-nonprofit news organization will continue to be headquartered in Denton and be led by publisher Bill Patterson.