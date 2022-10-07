FRISCO — Mixed among the answers about the snap count for defensive end Dante Fowler and the communication skills of center Tyler Biadasz, a mic drop moment was delivered.
Mike McCarthy was asked if he’s ever used the point spread to motivate his team heading into a game. He said no. The Cowboys head coach then wondered if anyone knew what the spread was for the team’s game against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.
He was told 5-and-a-half. The Rams are the favorite. McCarthy joked he may have to include that in his speech to the team before the game.
And then …
“I’ll just say this,’’ McCarthy told reporters at his Thursday news conference. “We’re nobody’s underdog, if you need a quote.’’
Need a quote? If it weren’t for that line, delivered as McCarthy walked away from the podium, you’d be reading about the proper pad level for an offensive lineman on a bull rush.
The casual confidence expressed by McCarthy and his players was formed during last season’s 12-5 run. It continues into this road game against the defending Super Bowl champions.
Attitude doesn’t ensure the Cowboys will win their fourth consecutive game after a troubling start against Tampa Bay. Sunday’s game is the team’s most difficult test since the Buccaneers.
But if McCarthy’s line doesn’t make it onto a T-shirt or some other merchandise soon, well, maybe this franchise isn’t the marketing juggernaut we all thought.
Nobody’s underdogs?
“We aren’t,’’ receiver CeeDee Lamb echoed. “That is how we move around here.
“That is how we feel toward any team we play.’’
This wasn’t a throwaway line by McCarthy. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said the head coach made the comment because he sees how this team works day in and day out. He understands the players and how they respond.
“It means coach knows what’s up,’’ linebacker Micah Parsons said. “He reads the room.’’
The underdog theme has been an undercurrent in the first few weeks of this season. Dallas was also an underdog heading into the opener. Lawrence responded then by saying it didn’t matter if they were underdogs or upper-dogs, they had to go out against Tampa Bay and play the game.
He took a more philosophical approach when told about McCarthy’s comments.
“Who’s the underdog, you know what I mean?’’ Lawrence asked. “A lot of people sit out here and put their stats up and they’re thinking of how the game is going to go. Nobody can play the game but us.
“At the end of the day, it really don’t matter what any coach says because their opinion don’t matter. It’s the guys that (are) stepping out there on the white lines getting the job done.’’
All Pro guard Zack Martin said he never looks at the point spread and doesn’t believe the Cowboys should be considered underdogs in this game. Quarterback Cooper Rush said he has no idea what the spread is against the Rams.
“I don’t think guys pay attention to that,’’ Rush said.
“We’re on the road, they’re a good team, you’re always going to be looked at as the underdog in that situation. But it’s not a focal point. Our locker room is great. We know what we have.
“We just want to go play.’’
Ezekiel Elliott spoke earlier in the week about how the Cowboys have been winning ugly and how that builds confidence, knowing your best is yet to come. Martin agreed.
That doesn’t mean the Cowboys think too much of themselves. They know their shortcomings, especially on the offensive side of the ball at the moment.
“It’s a thin line between confidence and arrogance,’’ Lamb said. “I feel you don’t want to get besides yourself with it. But you understand what you have in this locker room and the kind of message you’re putting upon your team.
“For [McCarthy] to say that, he understands he has a great group of guys who are willing to play for him.’’
An anomaly? Not at all.
Dallas had lost three of five games heading into a road game against Washington 10 months ago. McCarthy declared 72 hours before kickoff that, “we’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that.’’
The Cowboys rushed to a 24-point lead then held on to win.
“He has always had that attitude since I got drafted here,’’ Lamb said.
“It’s us vs. everybody,’’ Parsons added. “I mean, I’m not really into Vegas, but we do what we do.
“Ain’t no reason to talk about it. Just go show it there on Sundays.’’