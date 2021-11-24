There's a saying among high school football coaches that goes like this: "There are no turkeys after Thanksgiving." What they're saying has absolutely nothing to do with the holiday itself. Instead, they're insinuating that when a team reaches the third round of the playoffs – which is typically played the weekend after turkey day – only the real contenders for a state championship are involved.
If that's the case, the Denton area has plenty of contenders to be thankful for.
After a long but successful regular season and first two rounds of the postseason, Ryan, Argyle, Guyer and Aubrey all have their hands full as they prepare for this weekend's slate of region semifinal games. All four teams won their area-round matchups with relative ease and hope to keep that momentum going this weekend and well into December.
Last but not least, Guyer (11-1) continues its dominating run through the Class 6A playoffs as it takes on Trophy Club Nelson. Game time is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday at The Ford Center at the Star. The Wildcats are coming off a 56-7 win over Dallas Jesuit and appear to be among the favorites to make it to this year's state final.
