FORT WORTH — No. 11 Baylor needed a 51-yard field goal in the closing minute of regulation just to keep playing. The Bears were then celebrating after the first overtime, thinking the game was over before a replay review gave TCU a touchdown on an incredible leaping catch.
The Bears finally had their 11th consecutive victory and remained undefeated when Grayland Arnold came down with a fourth-down interception in the end zone in the third overtime for a 29-23 win over TCU on Saturday.
“There were a lot of times in that game where a lot of the world probably thought we were going to lose just from the situations we were in,” Arnold said. “Once we got that second chance, we were like we’ve got another opportunity to play football.”
Charlie Brewer ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the first overtime before throwing TD passes in the next two extra periods to Denzel Mims — a lunging and reaching grab for a 20-yard score on fourth down in the second overtime before a leaping 4-yarder that won it for the Bears (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 12 CFP).
Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey continues to give West Virginia fits.
The junior moved the offense at will in the first half and the Red Raiders used a fast start to beat West Virginia 38-17 on Saturday, handing the Mountaineers their fifth straight loss.
Duffey threw for one touchdown to boost his total to 10 scores with two interceptions in his last five games after taking over in mid-September for the injured Alan Bowman.
“We came out with a great focus. We have to continue it,” Jett said. “I always believe in myself, I always believe that if I work hard and do what I need to do, then I will achieve what I want to achieve, no matter what’s in my way.”
Ta’Zhawn Henry and SaRodorick Thompson each had two first-half short scoring runs for Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4 Big 12), which broke a three-game losing streak and now has a bowl bid to fight for with three games left.
Texas 27, No. 20 Kansas State 24
AUSTIN — Texas needed a win to keep any lingering Big 12 title hopes alive.
The Longhorns got it behind the same fourth-quarter formula they used a few weeks ago: Give up a late lead before quarterback Sam Ehlinger engineers a long drive to set up a Cameron Dicker field goal as time expires.
Dicker’s 26-yarder lifted the Longhorns to a 27-24 victory over No. 20 Kansas State on Saturday. The victory keeps Texas in the hunt for a return trip to the Big 12 championship game with three games left.
With two losses already, they’ll still need some help. But the Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) at least are still alive. They fought back after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, then rallied again after letting their own big lead evaporate.
“It could have been a really, really bad scene,” Texas coach Tom Herman said. “The win is obviously very important for us. The way that it happened, to be down 14-0 in the blink of an eye ... We put ourselves on the ropes (this season) and we took a step toward swinging and scratching and clawing our way off.”