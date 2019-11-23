WACO — What a different feeling for No. 13 Baylor a week later, and how about the progress the Bears have made in two years.
A week after a disappointing home loss to Oklahoma ended their bid for an undefeated season, and two years after an 11-loss season, Charlie Brewer and the Bears won their home finale 24-10 over Texas on Saturday to clinch a spot in their first Big 12 championship game.
“I’m just really proud of the process of our players,” coach Matt Rhule said. “That’s what my whole message to our players is. ... This didn’t happen tonight. It happened every morning over the last two years, 6 a.m. wakeup calls, 5 a.m. wakeup calls.”
The sixth 10-win season for the Bears (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 14 CFP) is their fifth since 2011. This one comes after the school’s only 11-loss season in 2017, Rhule’s debut when he took over in the aftermath of a sprawling sexual assault scandal that led to two-time Big 12 champion coach Art Briles getting fired 3 1/2 years ago.
No. 22 Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 13
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something else to add to the conversation for Chuba Hubbard’s Heisman Trophy chances: The nation’s rushing leader is a solid receiver, too.
Hubbard set career highs with seven catches for 88 yards Saturday in No. 22 Oklahoma State’s 20-13 win over West Virginia.
Oh, and the sophomore also surpassed 100 yards rushing for the ninth consecutive game to push his total to 1,832 yards.
“In the second half, we just started riding Chuba,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy.
Hubbard and quarterback Dru Brown, who threw two touchdown passes in his first start, generated just enough offense for the Cowboys (8-3, 5-3 Big 12, No. 21 CFP), who won their fourth straight.
Kansas State 30, Texas Tech 27
LUBBOCK— Joshua Youngblood returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Skylar Thompson passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas State beat Texas Tech 30-27 on Saturday night.
Youngblood fielded the kickoff one yard deep in the end zone midway through the third quarter, ran up the right side and covered the final 40 yards running just inches inside the right sideline, eluding multiple defenders.
Blake Lynch kicked two 32-yard field goals and a 43-yarder for Kansas State (7-4, 4-4 Big 12), which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Thompson’s touchdown passes were 14 yards to Phillip Brooks in the third quarter and 48 yards to Chabastin Taylor midway in the fourth quarter.
Iowa State 41, Kansas 31
AMES, Iowa — With a chance to finish off the surprisingly tough Jayhawks, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell put the game in sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy’s hands.
Purdy made Campbell look like a genius, closing the door on Kansas with a fourth-down touchdown pass with 1:09 left.
Purdy threw for 372 yards and four TDs — including the game-clinching one on fourth-and-goal from the 4 — and Iowa State rallied to beat Kansas 41-31 on Saturday and clinch its third straight winning season.
“Like I told our seniors, it was fitting that guts, toughness (and) heart was the way we were able to win,” Campbell said. “We didn’t play great. I’m not going to sugarcoat that in any way, shape or form.”
La’Michael Pettway had 96 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Cyclones (7-4, 5-3 Big 12), who’ve now complied three consecutive winning years just twice in the modern era. Iowa State, under coach Earle Bruce, won eight games each in 1976, 1977 and 1978 before Bruce bolted for Ohio State.