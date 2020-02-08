WACO — MaCio Teague scored 24 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 1 Baylor, which stretched its winning streak to 20 games with a 78-70 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Teague hit six consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds, including four after frustrated Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. was assessed two consecutive technical fouls and ejected from the game.
Jared Butler added 15 points for Baylor, including consecutive 3-pointers that put Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) up 64-55 with 6:08 left, less than three minutes after the game was tied for the only time. Butler also had a jumper in that decisive 13-4 run.
But Oklahoma State (11-12, 1-9) was still within 70-68 after Lindy Waters III , playing with a protective mask, made two free throws with 35 seconds left. Waters, who missed Oklahoma State’s last game because of a fracture near his sinus area. He got hit in the face against Oklahoma last Saturday, had 16 points.
The Bears, only 12-of-25 from the free throw line before that, then made eight consecutive free throws. That included Teague’s six before Freddie Gillespie, who had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, made two more.
Mark Vital added 13 points for Baylor, while Davian Mitchell had 10.
No. 3 Kansas gets 20th win 60-46 over TCU, No. 700 for Self
FORT WORTH, — Bill Self got a basketball marking his 700th career victory, and Kansas matched an NCAA record with its 31st consecutive 20-win season after a powerful performance by 7-footer Udoka Azubuike.
“Amazing,” point guard Devon Dotson said of Azubuike. “He worked hard to get his spots down low, and when he did, he converted. He was dominant, finished around the basket ... he was great.”
Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds for his 10th double-double this season, and the Jayhawks beat TCU 60-46 on Saturday. He had five dunks in an early 13-3 run that put them ahead to stay.
“The way they defended us, it was a perfect day for Dok to have a big game,” Self said. “If we could just throw in the ball more often, I think he could have had a huge game. That was our best offense, just throw the ball to Dok.”
As for becoming the second-youngest coach to reach 700 wins, Self said it was special to be able to mark the occasion by taking pictures with his granddaughter.
On joining joined North Carolina (1971-2001) as the only teams to win 20 games in 31 consecutive seasons, Self called the program’s consistency “pretty remarkable” but said that 20-game seasons don’t mean as much as they did back in the 1980s when fewer games were played.
“I know he’s not content. He’s going to keep going as he should,” guard Devon Dotson said.
Dotson had 18 points and 11 assists for the Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1 Big 12), who have actually won at least 23 games each of the past 30 seasons since a 19-win season in Roy Williams’ first season as their coach.
Doolittle helps Oklahoma top No. 13 West Virginia
NORMAN, Okla. — Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure early to lead Oklahoma to a 69-59 win over the No. 13 Mountaineers on Saturday.
Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead.
Outside of that stretch, guards De’Vion Harmon and Jamal Bieniemy — as well as Doolittle — took care of the ball and helped the Sooners overcome the Mountaineers’ size advantage inside.
Harmon turned the ball over just once in 31 minutes.
West Virginia led early thanks to a big rebounding edge. Of the Mountaineers’ first 16 points, 11 were of the second-chance variety.
But with 6-foot-9 Oscar Tshiebwe on the bench for most of the final 13 minutes of the first half, the Sooners weren’t as overmatched inside and Oklahoma made a run.
The 17-2 burst pushed the Sooners ahead by 10, 26-16. West Virginia was just 1 of 11 from the field during the stretch.
Texas Tech comes back for 62-57 win over Texas
AUSTIN — Kyler Edwards hit the go-ahead basket, and teammate TJ Holyfield blocked three driving shots by Texas’ Matt Coleman in the final 27 seconds as Texas Tech defeated the Longhorns 62-57 Saturday afternoon.
Tech (15-8, 6-4 Big 12) erased a 16-point first-half deficit to win with Edwards scoring all 10 of his points in the second half with his big basket coming with 1:38 left. Jahmi’us Ramsey led the Red Raiders with 18 points, 14 coming after the break. Davide Morretti made four free throws in the final 15 seconds.
Andrew Jones led Texas (14-9, 4-6) with 18 points with Coleman adding 17.
Tech, which trailed by 16 late in the first half, caught Texas midway through the second half with a 15-4 push. A three-point play by Edwards evened the score.
Texas took a 31-19 halftime lead thanks to a 14-0 run that began with 12 minutes left and lasted nearly six minutes. Jones scored eight of those points and blocked a shot during the stretch. He finished the half with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Tech committed 11 turnovers in the half, three fewer than it averages for a game, and missed with all five of its 3-point attempts. The Red Raiders had only two turnovers in the second half.