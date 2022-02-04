Inclement weather may have have postponed many of Friday night's basketball games to Saturday, but the Denton Record-Chronicle has enough weekend content to hold you over.
Braswell, ranked No. 12 in the Class 6A girls basketball poll, has been led by the play of LSU-bound senior Alisa Williams.
Her coach and mother, ex-UTEP star Lisa Williams, has also helped change the complexion of the young program.
Like mother, like daughter. Click here to read about their journey.
The Guyer boys are ranked seventh in Class 6A, an effort sparked by gritty 5-foot-7 and 130-pound junior Connor Newton.
While UNLV recruit KyeRon Lindsay grabs most of the Wildcats' headlines, it's players like Newton doing the dirty work.
Small small frame, big talent. Read about the Guyer's sharpshooter Newton here.
UIL realignment: Several Denton-area storylines emerged from Thursday's realignment, including state 5A football powers Ryan and Aledo sharing a district and Argyle making the move to 5A. Here's what stood out to us.
Crown them: Two games before the end of their regular season, several girls basketball teams have already wrapped up championships in their respective districts. Braswell, Lake Dallas, Argyle and Sanger are district champions and Ponder can claim a league title with a win Tuesday at Whitesboro.
Several boys teams are atop their district with with two weeks left in the regular season, including Guyer, Argyle and Ponder. Ryan is also in contention.
