North Texas is fresh off one of the biggest accomplishments in the history of the school's athletics program.
UNT's men's basketball team ripped off five straight wins in the National Invitation Tournament and beat UAB in the championship game.
The Mean Green were one of the last teams left playing in college basketball and wound up just outside of the Top 25 in the final USA Today coaches poll.
But where does that accomplishment rank in program history? The question is one we tackle today in a story that is available exclusively to our Mean Green Spotlight newsletter subscribers.
And in other news from a busy week in UNT athletics ...
>> UNT will introduce new men's basketball coach Ross Hodge and new women's basketball coach Jason Burton at a press conference that kicked off at noon today. The event is doubling as a celebration of UNT's NIT win. Hodge enters the event and his tenure knowing he has a significant rebuild to tackle early in his tenure at UNT.
>> Tylor Perry, who was named the NIT's Most Outstanding Player after guiding UNT to the championship, declared for the NBA draft and also entered the transfer portal. The move will give Perry plenty of options in terms of his future.
>> Forward Abou Ousmane also entered the transfer portal. He missed the last four games of UNT's NIT run while attending to a family matter.
>> On the football front, UNT landed a commitment from South Oak Cliff cornerback Kerry Williams II.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
UNT Athletics reporter
