Five Denton-area girls basketball teams in four classifications have reached their respective regional championship rounds.
Four Denton-area boys teams are alive in the bi-district rounds.
Here's a look at Friday's nine postseason matchups.
Girls
Braswell is continuing its deepest postseason run in the school's six-year history. The Bengals (34-2) knocked off No. 8 Plano East on Tuesday to advance to Friday's 6A Region I semifinals against L.D. Bell (29-8 at 7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
The Braswell-Bell winner will face the winner of No. 19 Southlake Carroll (28-5) and No. 5 South Grand Prairie (32-4) in the title game Saturday at 1 p.m. at the same venue.
Lake Dallas (31-4) earned its ticket to the Class 5A Region I championships by beating Mansfield Summit on Monday. The 10th-Falcons head to Wichita Falls on Friday, where they'll face Lubbock Monterey (29-8) at 4 p.m. at Yeager Coliseum.
Top-ranked Argyle (35-0) is Class 4A's only undefeated team. The Eagles head to Lubbock on Friday for a Region I semifinal, where they'll face defending state champion and fellow 4A juggernaut Canyon (27-5) at 6 p.m. at Lubbock Christian.
Sanger is also alive in the Class 4A ranks. The Indians (30-4) advanced to the Region II semifinals after downing No. 8 Kennedale on Tuesday. Sanger will face Brownsboro on Friday at 8 p.m. at Texas A&M Commerce.
Ponder (29-5), which advanced to the Class 3A semifinals a year ago, is on a similar run. The No. 16 Lions advanced to Friday's Region II semifinal against No. 6 Winnsboro (29-5) at 7:30 p.m. at Prosper High School.
Boys Bi-District
No. 12 Guyer (30-5) vs. No. 17 Arlington Martin (25-7), 7 p.m., Friday, at Keller Timber Creek.
No. 6 Mansfield Summit (28-6) vs. Ryan (19-9), 7. p.m., Friday at Southlake Carroll.
No. 9 Argyle (27-6) vs. Brownwood (24-9), 7 p.m., Friday at Brock.
No. 21 Ponder (31-3) vs. Bells (25-6), Friday, , 6 p.m, Prosper Rock Hill
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.