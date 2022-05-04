Various lanes will close in both directions of U.S. Highway 377 and U.S. Highway 380 between Loop 288 and Riverside Drive on Sunday and Monday.

The closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night as part of an ongoing Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project on US 380.

The project aims to reduce congestion, bring the highway up to current safety standards and improve pedestrian access to businesses and Greenbelt Park, according to a TxDOT press release.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!