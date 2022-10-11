tollway

The entrance to the Dallas North Tollway near the intersection of Preston Road in Frisco is shown in 2019. 

 Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News

A portion of the Dallas North Tollway will be closed overnight this week in Frisco so crews can prepare to rebuild bridges as they widen the roadway.

Various southbound lanes from PGA to Eldorado parkways will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews prepare to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the roadway over Fields Parkway, according to a city news release.

