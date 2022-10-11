A portion of the Dallas North Tollway will be closed overnight this week in Frisco so crews can prepare to rebuild bridges as they widen the roadway.
Various southbound lanes from PGA to Eldorado parkways will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews prepare to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the roadway over Fields Parkway, according to a city news release.
Message boards will be placed nearby to alert drivers of the closure, which began Monday night and will continue through Saturday.
A traffic shift is needed to provide space for construction as crews move barriers to prepare for the traffic shift of the northbound lanes, according to the release.
Expansion of the tollway will accommodate explosive growth in Collin and Denton counties.
The North Texas Tollway Authority will add a fourth lane in each direction of the highway between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and U.S. 380. Improvements to ramps and intersections will also be included.
The $160 million project aims to improve commutes and provide better access to area developments.
All closures are subject to weather conditions and will be postponed if necessary. For questions, contact NTTA at 972-628-3134. For more information about upcoming lane closures and traffic-related news along NTTA roadways, visit Traffic Updates on NTTA.org.