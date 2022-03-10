The timeline of completion for a 15.7-acre affordable housing community has been pushed back as nonprofit Grace Like Rain prioritized immediate COVID-19 relief for families and the land isn't properly zoned yet.
The Love First Community will consist of 50 to 60 homes for families with children in the 4000 block of East McKinney Street. Organizers of the project hoped to break ground last year on the community, but funding and zoning have pushed the project further down the line. Grace Like Rain had funding from the city through the Community Development Block Grant, but the nonprofit pulled out of that funding late last year due to the ticking clock on the funds.
“When we first applied for the funds, we were in normal times and then COVID hit,” CEO Leighanne Christon said Thursday. “Grace Like Rain jumped in to help the community, they took on additional work to help families to remain in housing or prevent them from being homeless, and then with the work around Love First specifically, it’s been held up with [the Planning and Zoning Commission], so that has pushed back our timeline on it.”
Along with homes, the project would also host an event hall, administration and daycare building. The homes are meant for struggling families with children to help them get on their feet and transition out of this affordable housing while building life skills.
Grace Like Rain requested to rezone the land from a Residential 7 District to a Planned Development District. The rezoning would change the land from hosting detached, single-family homes to a district where there would be more flexibility with project designs. Christon said the project has been with Planning and Zoning for two years now and she believes the hold-up on the city side is also related to COVID-19.
City records show the Planning and Zoning Commission will hear about the project and public hearing on March 23 so city staff can send letters notifying property owners within 200 feet of the project site.
The city of Denton, through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, also allocated $402,327 to the housing project for pre-development costs in 2021, but the organization canceled its application in October because there’s a ticking clock on when those funds need to be used. The pre-development costs would cover installing plumbing and roads — things that would need to happen before they put houses on land.
“That money that was requested has a lifespan on us,” Christon said. “That lifespan going from when we first applied to adjusting to helping out with COVID, that was a big determining factor. … There’s a time frame on [those funds] so it puts us in a tight spot.
Stuart Birdseye, a spokesperson for the city of Denton, said staff from the city and Grace Like Rain spoke about the project shortly before Grace Like Rain withdrew the application.
“When staff met with Grace Like Rain to discuss the development of the contract we did cover the higher risk in funding pre-development costs, expectations for project completion, and how the contract would address those [risks] such as fundraising benchmarks and construction timelines,” Birdseye said in an email Thursday. “Based on these considerations, Grace Like Rain notified us that they would not utilize this year’s grant award.”
Communities that receive CDBG funds have to use those funds in a timely manner that same year. Cities risk a funding backlog when it’s subrecipients can’t use funds on schedule or at all. The backlog of CDBG funds can push a city’s CDBG program into noncompliance with the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s timeliness standards.
With the more than $400,000 in CDBG funds now free, the Denton City Council will now have to approve how to use those funds. The Community Services Advisory Committee during a meeting recommended the City Council allocate those funds to a Denton County Friends of the Family project. It will come to a formal City Council vote soon.
Despite the slowdown, the project is still moving forward. Christon said she expects the Planning and Zoning Commission to approve of the zoning change.
“Once zoning and everything is passed, we’re expecting it to be passed [by City Council] because there’s little to no affordable housing for families [in Denton],” she said. “It’s a small piece of the whole puzzle.”
Assuming City Council hears about the project and approves the zoning change soon, Christon said she expects their feasibility study for the development to start at the end of this year and for breaking ground to happen late 2023.