The public hearing for the property at 909 N. Loop 288 has been postponed from this week’s planning and zoning commission, and a new date has not been determined, a city representative said Monday.
The hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. That meeting will still cover other items on the agenda and is available for the public to view.
On the rescheduled date, City Council will consider changing the 5.106-acre property’s zoning classification from Suburban Corridor to Public Facilities.
The city has said it wants to use the property to consolidate resources for homeless and impoverished populations. Nearby residents and property owners previously attended a virtual neighborhood meeting for the request.
There also will be a City Council Public Hearing for the property, which is tentatively scheduled for later in July.
— Brooke Colombo