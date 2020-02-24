Three tracts of land totaling 98 acres along South Loop 288 could have a zoning change next month, paving the way for new mixed-use development with a mixed-use regional designation.
The land at Shady Oaks and the 1200 block of South Loop 288 is currently zoned for light industrial or office space.
The Denton Development Code says an "MR" district is meant to be a "walkable urban center" with national retailers, employment, restaurants, entertainment and housing.
Officials with the project were not available for comment Monday.
There will be a public hearing about the zoning change Wednesday, March 4, at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Denton City Hall.