Zoie’s Place in Denton is partnering with Direction 61:3 out of McKinney to open foster homes for teenagers 15 and older as the two organizations expand their reach to support more youth.
Zoie’s Place originally was created in Denton in 2016 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit aimed toward providing support for women ages 18 to 26, but with the new partnership, the staff members will be able to start building relationships at the age of 15 with both men and women.
“Our goal is to create a network around these kids who don’t have forever families, so they become alumni to our program so they know we’re always here for them [on] holidays or any obstacles that they walk through,” Zoie’s Place Development Director Jennifer Moore said. “They know that they can come back here, and we’re willing to serve and love them.”
Direction 61:3 was founded in McKinney in 2018 as a faith-based organization that helps children transition from foster care into society — but working with Zoie’s Place will allow it to reach those in Denton in addition to its three homes in Collin County.
The organizations have plans to open a girls’ foster home in Denton by the end of this year, and by late 2022 they hope to have another foster home and a transition home for people who have aged out of the foster care system.
Zoie’s Place Founder Brandy Coty met Direction 61:3 Executive Director Myron Wilson a year ago, and they mutually expressed a desire to help a wider age range when Coty contacted Willson about a potential partnership in July.
“Brandy, our founder and executive director, worked in CPS and mental health hospitals and jails and different systems where she saw these kids filtering into, so we started at 18, whereas Direction 61:3 started at 15, and now we’re like, ‘Oh, there’s a need to come together,” said Vanessa Rodriguez, the volunteer coordinator at Zoie's Place.
Zoie’s Place now is working to obtain a foster care placing agency contract. The organization aims to create normalcy and relationships for young women who have aged out of the foster care system, and working with Direction 61:3 will allow it to further this mission, Rodriguez said.
“We can utilize them [because] they’ve served the younger population, and they can utilize our program where we’ve served the older population; then together we can hopefully flourish together,” Rodriguez said.
Wilson said there is a significant need for youth who are aging out of foster care in Denton, especially for pre-emancipated teens or those not attending a university.
“I believe the Zoie’s legacy will carry on, and we hope to have a network of homes for youth aging out of care and extensive services for youth who have aged out of care,” Wilson said. “Additionally, we are creating an Alumni Advocacy Team to provide long-term support for youth who go through our programs.”