As the Denton County Youth Fair begins, candidates for the queen and princess contests are preparing for the home stretch of their hard work this month.
The youth fair, which began Monday and runs through Saturday, features queen candidates ages 14-18 and princess candidates ages 9-13.
Each girl is nominated by her 4-H, FFA or Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club or chapter to be represented at the county level. Their nomination is based on leadership, service and positive representation in their organization.
After nomination, the candidates begin a monthlong race starting in early March to sell the most tickets.
During the week of the fair itself, the girls are asked to volunteer to help other events run smoothly, from handing out ribbons to manning livestock gates.
On Saturday evening, the candidates will conclude the fair with a judged contest. Each girl is evaluated in five categories: photogenic quality, an impromptu interview, a two-minute speech, volunteer time and rodeo ticket sales.
The money raised through ticket sales will be used to support scholarships for Denton 4-H, FFA and FCCLA members.
The winning queen and princess will receive a commemorative belt buckle, sash and tiara.
“This is an incredible opportunity for these kids to represent agriculture in a positive way and showcase them in a competitive event,” said Sue Real, co-chair for the queen and princess contest.
The youth fair, held at the North Texas Fairgrounds, also includes a livestock show, youth market auction, public speaking contest, horticulture and baking competitions, youth rodeo and a home economics contest for photography, drawing and sewing.
Tickets for the fair are $5, and each ticket holder will automatically be entered into a $200 cash prize drawing.
Here are the candidates in the queen and princess contests:
- Maggie DeLaCerda, Denton High School FFA queen candidate
- Aspyn McCord, Pilot Point FFA and 4-H queen candidate
- Haleigh Miller, Aubrey FFA queen candidate
- Hailey Crumpton, Ponder FFA queen candidate
- Kallie Stafford, Ryan High School FFA queen candidate
- Kenna Paul, Guyer High School FFA queen candidate
- Kylynn Counts, Krum FFA queen candidate
- Sierra Keller, North Texas Vet Science 4-H queen candidate
- Ava Larson, Silver Saddle 4-H Club queen candidate
- Skyler James, Argyle 4-H Club queen candidate
- Grace McGraw, AG Leadership 4-H Club princess candidate
- Morgan Mathney, Argyle 4-H Club princess candidate