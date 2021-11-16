The youngest confirmed death in the aftermath of the Astroworld crowd surge earlier this month was a 9-year-old boy who attended school in Denton, multiple sources have confirmed.
Ezra Blount died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston after being admitted for injuries he sustained at the annual music festival put on by rapper Travis Scott on Nov. 5. Ezra is the 10th festival attendee who has died.
Multiple news reports have confirmed Ezra lived and went to school in Denton.
His mother, Tamara Byrd of Denton, filed a civil personal injury suit in Harris County District Court on Nov. 8, the Monday after the Astroworld Festival. Byrd’s suit names Scott, Live Nation, Harris County Sports and Convention Corp., Contemporary Services Corp. and Scoremore Holdings LLC.
Attorneys for Byrd and Ezra's father, Treston Blount, hadn't returned calls by afternoon Tuesday.
Ezra went to the music festival with his father on Nov. 5. Treston Blount had his son on his shoulders awaiting artist Drake's performance with Scott, according to his account on a GoFundMe page. Blount said he was then crushed by the crowd and passed out. When he awoke, his son was gone. They found him at a hospital, according to the GoFundMe page.
“Due to his severe injuries which are swelling in the back of brain damage and trauma to nearly all organs we are certain that he was trampled and is still in induced coma,” Blount wrote on the page Nov. 8.
In a statement from both parents’ attorneys, they said the young concertgoer had been in a medically induced coma and on life support to combat brain, liver and kidney trauma.
“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” the statement says. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.”
NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump, co-counsel Alex and Bob Hilliard, and Paul Grinke have issued a statement expressing deep condolences for the death of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who was trampled and catastrophically injured at the Astroworld Festival. pic.twitter.com/GInPXgjfg3— Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) November 15, 2021
Scott, 30, whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II, faces more than 100 lawsuits in the wake of the deadly crowd surge at Astroworld.
Astroworld is a music festival held in Houston and founded by Scott, its main performer. The inaugural festival took place in 2018, followed by a 2019 fest, although the 2020 event was postponed due to the pandemic.
Soon after Scott took the stage around 9 p.m. Nov. 5, festivalgoers surged toward the stage and packed tightly together. Houston officials declared it a mass casualty incident around 9:38 p.m., with Scott’s performance ending around 10:10 p.m. Eight people were pronounced dead from the crowd rush and being trampled, and another two have died since.
This is a developing story and will be updated.