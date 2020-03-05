Younger voters were more likely to be early voting for Democratic primaries, while Republican voters tended to be at least 51 years old.
Republicans outpaced Democrats in early voting in every age group over the age of 51, according to information from the Denton County Elections Office.
While they turned out in fewer numbers overall, younger Democrats outpaced their Republican peers in the early voting period. According to a study published by the Cambridge University Press in 2016, Democrats tend to vote in higher concentrations than Republicans.
By analyzing every presidential race since 1972, researchers also found that “the out-party has, on average, higher turnout than the in-party, and that contests with incumbents have, on average, lower turnout than open contests.”
Only the authors’ final point seemed to hold true for the primary elections in Denton County.
Voters between the ages of 51 and 80 made up more than 60% of all early votes cast in Denton County’s primary elections. Based on estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, that’s a drastically outsized portion of the county’s population.
Slightly over 6,000 more Republicans voted early compared to Democrats, but the trend didn’t continue into in-person voting on Super Tuesday.
For the first time since 2008, Denton County Democrats cast more ballots than their Republican neighbors in the primary races.
While the margin was only 63 votes, the trend seemed to carry to the state level.
Looking at the country’s most star-strewn race, 67,661 more Democrats in Texas cast a ballot for their preferred presidential candidate when compared to Republicans. This could, of course, owe to the fact that Republicans have a incumbent president.
Hundreds of thousands of Texas Democrats cast ballots for candidates who were no longer in the running by Thursday afternoon. Three candidates dropped out during the early voting period, one left the race the day after Tuesday’s primary elections and a third hung up her hat Thursday, so some voters can be forgiven for their choices.
In total, just over 35% of Democratic ballots cast in the primary race went to now-defunct candidates. Denton County Democrats did slightly better with only 33.8% of their votes given to one of the two dozen hopefuls who withdrew their name from the race.