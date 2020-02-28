The line of political signs outside the single polling place on the University of North Texas campus is longer than what the lines of voters have been this last week of early voting for the primaries.
The Gateway Center, located at the edge of UNT’s campus, had a handful of students in line on most days with lull times as long as 30 minutes until other voters showed up, according to journalism students conducting exit polling on campus.
Similarly, the campus polling place at Texas Woman’s University did not attract many young voters.
“We’re seeing very little student traffic,” said Laurie Weller, an election poll worker at TWU.
Mostly older faculty and staff are taking advantage of the convenient location, but few students, said Weller, an adjunct art professor who was a political activist when she was younger, during the Vietnam era.
She said she tries to inspire her students to vote but says they just aren’t showing up.
Some reasons given by students during exit polling included: they don’t consider the campus their permanent home, they’re going to wait until after the primaries, they don’t know enough about the issues and candidates or they just don't think they can make a difference.
“A lot of the people who run are not interesting to me and therefore I do not vote,” said Samuel Gomez, 29, a student at UNT.
Some young voters said they are passionate about issues like health care, climate change, gun control and education costs. But that fervor hasn’t translated into early voting participation.
More could be done to educate young voters on the voting process, UNT freshman Jayllian McGee said.
“Sometimes the stuff you have to learn on your own it may not be as informing,” McGee said. “So when we do go vote I don’t really know what to do.”
While some stay home out of fear they don’t know enough, others who did vote said they went through the process without much knowledge of what they were voting for.
Elyssabeth Alvavet, a junior at UNT, said she did not know she was even voting on propositions presented by the Texas Republican and Democratic parties until she saw them on the ballot.
Many students seem to be bypassing the primaries and waiting for the November elections after more information will be available, said Stephen Tykoski, vice chair of the Young Conservatives at UNT.
He doesn’t recommend that.
“Your vote definitely doesn’t count if you don’t vote at all, and you have no room to complain if you don’t at least participate in the voting process,” Tykoski said.
Beyond the voting know-how, passion seems to be the driving force behind whether or not young voters show up at the polls.
When young people are excited, they vote, said Shane Morris, president of the UNT Democrats.
“If students aren’t excited about the individual candidate, most of us aren’t going to vote out of party loyalty,” he said. “We don’t trust the party brand as much as we trust the individual candidate.”
Most young voters interviewed outside the two campus polling places cited student loans as one of the biggest issues that has helped them make a decision when it comes to choosing a candidate. Other issues included health care and reproductive rights.
Many young voters said they haven’t made up their mind on candidates yet. But those who have said they decided a long time ago. Recent televised debates and town halls haven’t helped them choose a candidate but rather helped reaffirm who they already supported, they said.
The elections that do directly affect students in the short term are those on the local level, such as state representatives. However, the interest level in those elections is also low, said UNT student Reece Peterson.
“I think one of the factors is that students don’t see themselves living in the area for more than four years,” he said. “Similar to other elections, it feels like many of the policies don’t affect us even though they 100% do.”
He said it’s important that everyone votes.
“That’s especially true for me as a black man,” Peterson said. "People died for that right and it would be an insult to them if I didn’t.”
Some students said they think young voters do care. They may be just waiting to come out on Tuesday, election day.
“I think more young people want to vote now more than ever because the people in office now are making decisions that affect their lives,” said UNT junior Amy Abraham.
Melissa Benitez, a 21-year-old election worker and education student at TWU who has been politically active since high school, working the polls and voting in every election, hopes she is right.
She said she gets pushback from peers when she urges them to vote.
“I wish they were more involved,” she said. “They tell me their vote doesn't count. They think what will happen will happen.”