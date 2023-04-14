100 Years Ago
From April 1923
Dallas Highway is opened to traffic
Surfacing work on the Dallas Highway, begun about a year ago, was completed Wednesday afternoon and the road opened to traffic for the entire length. A part of the road had been closed since the work was started, greatly inconveniencing the heavy traffic which that thoroughfare carries.
Many delays in the work occurred, due to delays in receiving materials, bad weather and recently because of broken machinery.
The machinery used on the work is being moved to South Locust Street in Denton for surfacing 700 feet of the street contracted for recently.
75 Years Ago
From April 1948
Wilde’s drama is given by students
Oscar Wilde’s drama, The Canterville Ghost, was presented today over station KDNT by seventh grade speech pupils of Denton junior high school under direction of Miss Bobbye Perdue.
The program was presented over the weekly broadcast sponsored by the City Council Parent-Teacher Association.
Students participating in the play are Henry Calvert, Rochelle Blair, Robert Pruitt, Billy Barker, Catherine Dickinson, Sammye Caldwell, Sue Sprague, John Alonzo, Tommy Maxwell, David Joe Argo and Weldon Knight. Jerry Terrell is the announcer.
Round About Town
People who depend on the town clock and the Denton County National Bank clock are much pleased to see that both are again in working order. Lots of Denton people don’t carry watches because of the convenience of those two clocks.
50 Years Ago
From April 1973
Denton Airport spreading its wings
The long ribbons of concrete sometimes look deserted, but they accommodate enough traffic to practically qualify as a freeway.
And the focal point for one giant service station, one huge mechanic shop, one massive charter service, one large rental firm, and one big expediter in general.
“We have about 100,000 here a year,” said Denton Municipal Airport Manager Jim Horn.
That averages to almost 275 per day — and this is only a small part of the day-to-day business of the local airport.
Those who think that an airport services only as a place where an airplane takes off and lands would find the actual number of functions somewhat staggering.
Service station? “Think of every highway in Denton converging on one service station. That would be our role with air traffic,” says Horn.
“Mechanic shop? The airport also will sell you an airplane, will fix it up when it needs repairing and will secure the parts.”
Charter service? The Denton Airport will fly you anywhere in the United States cheaper than on a commercial airlines flight. And you can leave on your schedule, not the airline’s.
“There is a catch,” adds Horn. “When you charter a plane with, say, three seats, you pay for all three seats. But if you and two other persons go in together, it’s cheaper than an airline ticket.”
He continued, “People are learning this and that’s why the charter business is booming.”
Rental firm? The airport also rents any number of planes yearly to anyone who has a pilot’s license, much in the same manner as a rental car service.
Expediter? The dictionary says that is one who facilitates the delivery of material.
“The airport does plenty of that. Pilots planning to land in Denton radio in to the airport daily.”
On request, airport personnel have had rented cars waiting, made hotel or motel reservations, secured airplane parts, and have taken care of numerous other needs.
In addition to all that, a lively aerial photography business is conducted at the airport, as well as a flight school which ranges from learning to fly to qualifying on multi-engine planes.
And — oh, yes, in their spare time some of the airport personnel even do a bit of flying.
25 Years Ago
From April 1998
Doh! Brave Combo makes friends with the Simpsons
When is Brave Combo? Not busy? Since the band’s inception in 1979, they have been going non-stop; constantly touring, releasing album after album. This band has been on so many different projects that the members don’t even know everything that has been released. Recently, the polksters just received confirmation on several exciting projects that will be carrying them through the summer.
“Last summer we were having lunch with our friend Matt Groening, creator of the extremely successful TV show The Simpsons and the Life in Hell comic strip,” percussionist Joe Cripps said.
“He said that he had a few things going on that he wanted us to play for. About a month ago, he called and asked us to play at one of his friends’ wedding, but it was short notice, like, ‘Can you come out next week?’ so we were unable to go. About a week later he called and said that Fox television was holding a celebration for the 200th episode of The Simpsons, and he wanted us to play. He left all the details up to his assistants, but insisted that we play, so we are going to be hanging out in Los Angeles for a couple of days.”
And how did Brave Combo make this lucky acquaintance?
“We met Matt at one of our shows in California,” Cripps said. “He came up to us after the show and introduced himself and said that we were his favorite band and that he had all of our albums. We were very big fans of his, so for him to compliment us like that is a great honor. We now keep in contact with him periodically and play at events that he wants us to provide the entertainment for.”
The band is also releasing a new CD on a subdivision of their Rounder label called Easydisc. The new disc will be called Polka Party with Brave Combo: Live and Wild.
“The CD has a lot of hometown appeal to it because it was recorded last September at Rick’s and Sons of Hermann Hall,” Cripps said. ”It is also a new venture working with Easydisc. The label is aimed at a more family-oriented crowd. You will be able to buy the album at discounted prices at Walmart and Kmart; it will be readily available.
“Much of the new CD is newer songs that you might not find on our other albums, but it will also have some of the old favorites that everyone knows”, Cripps said. “All the songs are polkas and waltzes, each one from a different continent.”
Brave Combo has also been invited to play at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark. The festival features an all-star lineup that includes acts like the Beastie Boys, Tori Amos, Kraftwerk and Portishead.
“It is the biggest festival in Europe, it’s really action-packed,” Cripps said. “There will probably be about 40 or 50 bands that will appear.”
In addition to a tour of Europe, Brave Combo will perform at Lincoln Center in New York and the Live Oak Music Fest in Southern California.
