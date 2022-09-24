100 Years Ago
From September 1922
Wheat growers seeking to improve yield
The attendance of sixty-five representative farmers on the wheat growers’ meeting here Tuesday indicates the extent of the interest in greater success in wheat planting in Denton County.
Time was, not so long ago, that Denton County carried the palm as the greatest wheat producing county in Texas. But over the past several years there has been one sort of disaster or another to the big acreage sown, with the result that the county as a wheat producer has slipt well into the background of Texas counties.
C.H. McDowell, superintendent of the State Experiment Farm here, who leaves Sept. 1 for his new work on the Taft ranch near Corpus Christi, made one final contribution to the county’s welfare by outlining suggestions calculated to better the chances of making a good wheat yield under all conditions, and his suggestions are not theoretical but empirical, because they have come from a several years’ study of wheat growing with all sorts of seed and under virtually every conceivable weather condition that North Texas has.
His assertion that the seed has not been sufficiently cared for with the result that the original strain has almost or quite disappeared apparently was in line with what the producers believed, and his recommendation for securing of pure seed and taking care of its purity should bear results.
Anything that would contribute to making wheat a reasonably certain crop in Denton County would be a real contribution to the welfare of the county directly and of the whole State indirectly, because under even the most beneficent conditions Texas is hard put to it to “bread itself,” and when Denton County fails to produce its quota of crop Texas must import a lot more grain, because Denton County has produced as much as a sixth of the State’s whole wheat crop and, with crop dangers removed or minimized, could do even better than that.
75 Years Ago
From September 1947
Round About Town
Signs of progress! The Denton County National Bank is having its basement made ready to space all their vaults, moving them from the main floor to the basement soon. It will add much-needed floor space. The furniture arrangement will be changed, placing the tellers on one side of the bank, the officers on the other side, which change, officials say will make banking much more convenient for customers.
50 Years Ago
From September 1972
Five take plunge: Men working on NTSU Coliseum fall 25 feet
Five men escaped serious injury here when a scaffold collapsed inside the North Texas State University Coliseum, now under construction.
The workmen fell some 20 to 25 feet after the scaffold collapsed about 11:50 a.m. Thursday, and Rufus Selby, mechanical superintendent for Drew Woods Inc., Mechanical Contractor of Carthage.
Two men have been killed in earlier accidents since the gigantic coliseum has been under construction on the NTSU campus.
Those injured and their conditions, according to hospital spokesmen, are:
- Robert Pate, 35, of Fort Worth, satisfactory condition with probable fractures of both ankles.
- Walter Russell, 29, of Longview, fair condition with injuries to his left leg and right arm.
- Eddie Shannon, 38, of Fort Worth, satisfactory condition with back injuries and a possible fracture.
- J.C. Youngblood, 48, of Springtown, satisfactory condition with back injuries.
- John Land, 32, of Longview, fair condition with injuries to his left and right ankles.
All were admitted to Flow Memorial Hospital with the exception of Pate. He was treated at Flow and transferred to Fort Worth Osteopathic Hospital.
A report filed by a Denton Police Department patrolman who investigated the accident states that seven men were on a scaffold on the northeast side of the building.
The report states that the beam holding the plywood floor, rotated, moved about four feet from its position and gave way in the center.
25 Years Ago
From September 1997
Watching Denton grow: Couple played role in shaping city
Tom and Isabel Miller have lived in Denton for more than 44 years. They’ve seen a small college town of about 15,000 residents grow into a city of more than 70,000. They’ve seen streets widened, neighborhoods developed, and buildings built. Where the Millers differ from most longtime Denton residents is that they saw much of this before it happened.
They had an opportunity few people have. They literally helped shape Denton.
When Mr. and Mrs. Miller came to Denton in 1953 from Houston, they continued to work together in their own architectural firm. Their first major project was to design the Denton County Electric Coop building in 1954. Although the building is no longer standing, it helped the Millers establish themselves and their business in Denton.
Next, the couple designed houses for a neighborhood near the University of North Texas campus. The houses, mainly occupied by UNT faculty members, sold for about $5,000.
Since then, Mount-Miller Architects has designed and remodeled between 200 and 300 houses, and public and commercial buildings in Denton, said their daughter, Abigail Miller. And their buildings and homes can be found from Waco to Gainesville.
Their expertise has led to modern designs and restorations, including five historic landmarks, the Scripture Building on the Square, the Evers House on West Oak Street, the Unitarian Fellowship building, Voertman’s facade and the Services Program for Aging Needs (SPAN) headquarters at 1800 Malone St.
Mary McCain, an architect who had worked sporadically with the Millers since 1954, joined their business as a partner in 1989, forming the Mount Miller McCain firm.
“They more or less introduced modern architecture to Denton,” Ms. McCain said. “I’ve worked in about a dozen offices during my career, and the unique thing about theirs was their thoroughness. They left no stone unturned.”
Ms. McCain helped design the SPAN building in 1989, and also worked with Mrs. Miller on the firm’s latest project, the restoration of the Pecan Place retirement home on South Locust, formerly the Southern Hotel.
The Millers said they had plans to retire after they completed the SPAN building, but they decided to continue working simply because “there’s always work to do,” Mr. Miller said.
Mr. Miller, who retired about four years ago, and Mrs. Miller, who retired just last year, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this month with a reception for more than 60 family members and friends.
“They’re as fine, straightforward, honest folks, you’ll meet, said Don Smith, who has known the Millers for more than 30 years. “They’re the salt of the earth. They’re people with integrity and principle, which is why they’ve been so successful here.”
Mr. Smith, who has lived in a house designed by Mount-Miller Architects since 1975, said he would label the Millers’ impact on Denton as “significant.”
The Millers’ designs differed from most designs of the day, Mrs. Miller said, because their projects were usually highly energy-efficient due to their knowledge of passive solar energy, where the building’s design uses the climate outside to keep the indoor climate constant.
This resulted in Mrs. Miller becoming the energy chairwoman for the state’s League of Women Voters in 1980, which is just one of many community activities the Millers have been involved with.
During their 44-year history with the city, the Millers have been active in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, ACLU, numerous city code boards and historic landmark commissions and the Community Chorus and Community Theatre, just to name a few.