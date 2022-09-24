Coliseum accident

From the Sept. 16, 1972, Denton Record-Chronicle: Coliseum fall victim — Fellow workers help load up a Drew Woods Inc. employee into an ambulance Thursday following an accident at the North Texas State University coliseum, now under construction. Four other workers were injured when a scaffold collapsed inside the building. The men fell 20 to 25 feet.

 DRC file photo

100 Years Ago

From September 1922

