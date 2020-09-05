100 Years Ago
From September 1920
Census shows county, city population growth
According to figures announced Tuesday by the Census Bureau at Washington, D.C., the population of both Denton and Denton County have increased over the past 10 years. The county’s population is reported as 35,355, an increase of 4,097, or 13%, from the 1910 census. The majority of the increase came in the city of Denton, where an increase of 2,894 brought the city’s population to 7,626. That is an increase of 61% in 10 years.
One pleasing feature of the population in Denton is the steady and continued growth. There have been no “booms” or quick growths at any time, but there has been a steady increase throughout the past 10 years, the growth continuing even through the war period.
The growth in Denton County is striking when compared to Cooke County which adjoins Denton County on the north. That county showed a decrease of 286 in its population, despite the county seat, Gainesville, increasing by 1,300 during the past 10 years.
Ad
AMERICAN CAFÉ Specials — fresh catfish and oysters, famous Rocky Ford cantaloupe, ice cold watermelon, extra fancy grapefruit. We serve everything in season. AMERICAN CAFÉ, phone 245
Road camps short of labor since farmers left
All road work and construction under contract in Denton County has been short of labor this week on account of large numbers of workers leaving the work and returning to their farms to harvest the cotton crop. There had been a number of Denton County hands at work and they returned to their filed the beginning of this week. Contractors were left for a few days without hands to continue work and in one instance a contractor was the only man left in his camp. More help has been secured, most from outside the county. It will be used until the cotton is out of the way and county labor can be secured again.
There were about 100 wagons hauling gravel for the Dallas road and the farmers returning to their fields have reduced the number to about 30 now.
75 Years Ago
From September 1945
‘Not dead, Mom ...’:
Pfc. Davis back home
“I’m not dead, Mom. I just got out of a hell hole!”
With these words, Marine Pfc. Hillman Davis greeted his mother, Mrs. Lester David, just over a week ago.
The boy went overseas in April 1940, and had been a prisoner of the Japanese since the fall of Corregidor in May of 1942.
At last night’s Bronco football game, after 40 months of disease, scanty rations and torture in a Japanese prison camp, Hillman Davis received a hero’s welcome.
Introduced unexpectedly at halftime, Pfc. Davis was cheered so loudly that he was unable to make his voice heard over the speaker system.
After his capture on Corregidor, he told of being herded with 10,000 of his comrades into a compound about the size of Denton’s courthouse square before being loaded onto a cattle ship to a Japanese prison camp. Davis spoke of the horrors he and his fellow prisoners endured.
Asked how men could stand such treatment, Davis replied, “They all had too much to come home to to die. Everyone lived on hope — no one ever doubted that he would not be one to come home sooner or later.”
Davis said he dreamed of good chow, driving a car, and seeing the Bronco football team play. Now that he is home, he is living that dream.
Ad
Now ... You can drive in your favorite TEXACO service station and say, “Fill’er UP!” Happy Days Are Here Again — Gasoline is unrationed. Remember you are always welcome at the Denton and Denton County TEXACO stations.
DDT put on sale here
DDT, the miracle insecticide that was used to combat fleas, mosquitoes and other insects in every theater of operations during the war, has now been put at the disposal of civilians and Denton residents have already begun to use the famed discovery in their houses and on farms.
The first shipment was received about 15 days ago by the Evers Hardware Co. but was not put on sale to the public until it had been given a “home-testing.”
Out of the 120 head of cattle on the Evers Dairy Ranch, 40 were sprayed with DDT, and despite the fact that only one-third of the herd was sprayed, insects stayed away from the whole herd.
C.A. Tripp of the Evers store stressed the fact that DDT is available in a number of different strengths and that careful instructions should be followed before use.
NOTE: A few days later in his “Round About Town” column for the Record-Chronicle, R.J. “Bob” Edwards made a prophetic warning that the use of DDT, a wartime discovery, “may be a boon to humanity, yet there is a possibility that it may be overdone.” In 1972, the United States banned DDT.
50 Years Ago
From September 1970
Miss America crowned
Phyllis George, Denton’s dynamic brunette, begins her reign today that she can’t quite believe is true — a year as Miss America.
Miss George, the 1971 Miss Texas, was crowned Miss America Saturday night and became the center of attention in a 50th anniversary celebration of the pageant.
Her reaction to being crowned was like that of most other Miss Americas, “I can’t believe it ... I just can’t believe it,” she said, her voice quivering slightly.
The radiant brunette had rooters in the crowd Saturday night, who had swung from their own state to her because, as a Pennsylvanian put it, “She is one girl in a million.”
He added, “I’ve seen lots of pretty girls in my time, but this girl has something else, too. She’s alive, she feels for other people, she glows.”
For Miss George, Saturday night’s triumph was the climax of a story that began about 2½ years ago when she first entered the Miss Denton pageant and was one of the also-rans. She came back two years later to win the Miss Denton title, and this year has won the Miss Dallas title, the Miss Texas title, and now, the title of Miss America.
25 Years Ago
From September 1995
Sanger opens library
From small beginnings in 1970, the Sanger Public Library has grown, culminating in a new library building that Sanger residents dedicated Saturday during the annual Sanger Sellabration.
The Sanger Public Library first began checking out books in 1970 from an old doctor’s clinic. By 1972, it had moved to a former church building, where it made its home until last month.
“Our residents wanted a building that looked more like a library. Civic pride and a central location were also factors,” said Vicky Elieson, director of the library.
A moving company gave the town a quote of $4,000 to move the books and equipment from the old library to the new one. The citizens felt the bid was too high, and on August 12, 100 volunteers moved 13,000 books to the new facility in 2½ hours.
The all-volunteer effort was typical for Sanger. A majority of the donations were made by local citizenry, including time, money, equipment and labor.
With the new building and two new computers, Mrs. Elieson expects that checking books out by computer and having the catalog online will occur within the next year. The library hopes to have Internet access available within two years, she added.
— Compiled from the files of the Denton Record-Chronicle by DJ Taylor