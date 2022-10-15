100 Years Ago
From October 1922
Epidemic of auto accidents Sunday, but nobody hurt
There was a near epidemic of automobile accidents Sunday and Monday, but while some escapes were narrow nobody was injured.
What was possibly the nearest approach to a serious accident was when the H.F. Schweer sedan left the Pilot Point pike at the turn into North Locust Street Sunday afternoon. The car, driven by Frederick Schweer, struck and mounted the curbing, ran into a telephone pole which broke into three pieces under the impact, over a small tree and into the adjoining lot before it stopt. The occupants of the car were badly shaken up.
Schulze & Sons and a delivery car, driven by Willis Smith, collided on Oakland Avenue Sunday morning. The delivery car’s front wheel was broken and a casing on the Smith car blown out.
Another accident occurred Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block on North Locust when two light cars collided, but the names of the owners were not learned.
Monday morning Mayor Hennen struck a wagon and team driven by James Garrett when it drove into East McKinney from between two buildings. Garrett was thrown from his wagon but was not hurt. The wagon and team escaped damage, but the mayor’s automobile had a caved-in radiator from the collision.
Two speeding bills will be filed in the City Court, Mayor Hennen announced Monday, as a result of one of the accidents.
75 Years Ago
From October 1947
Soap sales don’t mean wash day — tonight’s Halloween
Soap sales were booming today in Denton grocery stores, indicating that a lot of washing is going to be done Saturday that won’t have anything to do with clothes.
It’s Halloween all over the nation tonight, and Denton store windows will get their usual soaping when hundreds of kids — and some elders too — turn the downtown area into a carnival of hooting, howling, fun-bent Halloween.
The police are taking it all with a grain of soap. As long as the fun is held within limits, it’s all okay. Boys will be boys — at least on Halloween. Of course, that goes for the girls, too.
Sign snagging, a favorite Halloween pastime, is taboo tonight. It’s a practice the police frown upon. However, store owners are tightening down such items. Otherwise a lot of signs are sure to wind up in the most cockeyed places Halloweeners can devise. And Halloween stimulates the imaginations.
Halloween a year ago in Denton was a comparatively quiet affair, and apparently it will be again. There’ll be plenty of parties to let off Halloween steam. Nobody’ll have to be lonesome in Denton tonight. Not as long as they remember what the city jail’s for.
50 Years Ago
From October 1972
Dems crowd squareWhy does a Democrat cross the road?
To hear Sargent Shriver, apparently.
Because quite a number, say a couple of thousand, crossed all streets leading to the Denton County Courthouse square Wednesday to give Shriver a highly enthusiastic showing.
Shriver, Democratic party nominee for vice president, was in town to drum up votes. Maybe he did; maybe he didn’t. But no one could question that he drummed up Democrats.
The courthouse square hasn’t hosted that many people since downtown fire threatened to sweep away a major portion of the town last May.
Some probably came from near, some probably came from far. But wherever they came from, they came.
They congregated with signs, spirit and exuberance.
Furthermore, the weather even cooperated with the Democrats as they mustered the greatest show of numerical strength in Denton since the whole campaign started.
The sun smiled broadly on the courthouse square and so did Shriver when he saw the great sea of faces gathered to greet him.
There was a great deal for him to see. Amid the cheers, smiling faces, long-haired types, and just type types, blossomed enough campaign signs to start a convention.
Side by side were, “The Russians get the wheat, but the farmer gets the chaff,” and “Nixon gets $10 million in secret funds and American gets the shaft.”
Not that they needed it, but the crowd was given the traditional warming-up by a couple of local Democrats.
Dr. Martin Shockley made the appeal for campaign donations and almost stole the show before it started.
“The last good Republican president that did anything for people was Abraham Lincoln,” he thundered. “And he’s been dead a long time.”
Dr. Pete Gunter beat out a few snappy songs on his guitar.
All this was trimmings. The main course was provided by Shriver, who arrived on the scene suddenly, almost without warning.
It brought a roar which seemed to have no letup. For some time, it appeared that the speaker would be limited to one phrase, and that phrase over and over.
“Thank you,” he said. And an ovation followed. “Thank you, a lot,” he said. And the crowd roared. “Thank you very much,” he said. And the crowd went wild.
When you have them going like that, there’s really no need for a prepared text. But Shriver was ready in that direction, too.
His staff had done the homework, so he mentioned items like “Dynamic Denton,” “Lincoln Park” and “Lake Dallas.”
But then he hit issues and hit them hard.
Throughout it all, his wife, Eunice Kennedy Shriver sat on the stage smiling. Very much part of the attraction.
She continued smiling when local Democrats presented a campaign check for the recent barbecue.
She even managed to hold the smile while her husband pulled the old wheeze about women spending money.
But as the couple faded through the crowd to another stop on the campaign trail, no one doubted that Democrats had had their day in court. Or at least a day on the courthouse square.
25 Years Ago
From October 1997
Novelist shares some tips at UNT
Novelist, screenwriter and University of North Texas alumnus Larry McMurtry shared his knowledge of writing and publishing with a UNT creative writing class Tuesday, telling the students some things he has learned over his 40 years as a writer.
Mr. McMurtry was on campus as the 1997 Marie Robert Fisher Distinguished Professor. In addition to his teaching Tuesday, he gave a free public lecture, signed books following the lecture, attended a dinner and reception in his honor and had a meal at one of his favorite restaurants.
“Well, I’m Larry, and I’m finally here,” the Lonesome Dove author said to the 32 students as he entered the class about 20 minutes late. He said he had been eating at the Ranchman’s Cafe steakhouse at Ponder, a place he often visits.
Before his arrival in Denton, Mr. McMurtry had read short story manuscripts written by the students, who will receive one hour of credit for the class. The class, during which students will be with Mr. McMurtry for eight hours, continues today.
“I think one thing I would encourage you to think about is fiction needs to be placed, it needs a sense, a context,” Mr. McMurtry told the class. He said earlier Tuesday that location is one of the most important parts of a novel or story.
“I don’t ever write unless I know the place,” he said. “Texas is a powerful place.”
In addition, Mr. McMurtry encouraged students to incorporate other writing styles and techniques into their own writing.
“Writing starts with reading,” he said. “You need to read more.”
Mr. McMurtry said he does not read contemporary fiction very often, and he prefers travel literature, history and biography.
He told students that contrary to many young writers’ beliefs, the short story is a very difficult form in which to write. He said only lyric poetry is harder to write, and he encouraged students to work on a novel.
“It’s easier to write something long than something short,” he said.
Mr. McMurtry who received a Pulitzer Prize for Lonesome Dove in 1986 and has had many of his novels converted into movies, said he noticed that many of the students’ stories had one thing in common.
He said the stories were mostly about “squalid” experiences, and few dealt with pleasant people or events.
“There are not many things very happy or jolly to write about,” he said.
Another piece of advice related to his lunch in Ponder.
When Mr. McMurtry was searching for a title for what became Lonesome Dove, he saw a church van from the Lonesome Dove Baptist Church outside the Ponder steak house. As a result, he had a title for his 900-page novel, which enabled him to complete the book.
“I think it’s real important that you try to find a title before you write, and not trust your material to find a title for you,” he told the class. “Sometimes it will, sometimes it won’t.”
He said he always has an ending in mind when he begins a novel, but he rarely knows how the book will be structured or how it will develop toward that ending.
“I very seldom miss the ending,” he said, adding that he writes in the “old-fashioned” way — from beginning to end, and not be piecing together various scenes.
“I write every day,” Mr. McMurtry said. He said he never uses a computer, only a typewriter or pen and paper, and he usually limits himself to writing five pages a day.
“The best part about writing is writing,” he said.