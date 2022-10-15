Sargent Shriver

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sargent Shriver addresses a gathering at the courthouse Square in Denton on Oct. 25, 1972. His wife, Eunice, leads the applause. Shriver later resigned from the ticket amid a controversy over his treatment for mental illness.

 Associated Press file photo

100 Years Ago

From October 1922

1997 10 01 p1A McMurtry
Buy Now

Writer Larry McMurtry speaks to a UNT creative writing class in 1997.

LESLIE COUTURE can be reached at 940-349-8762 or leslie.couture@cityofdenton.com.

Recommended for you