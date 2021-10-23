100 Years Ago
From October 1921
Work on new Locust filling station begins
Work has been started on the excavation for the new filling station to be erected for Hammond & Kirby at the corner of North Locust and McKinney streets, west of the post office. The building is to be 32 x 75 feet, with the front to be used as a filling station and a store building in the rear. It is to be a modern building constructed of face brick. W. M. Jagoe & Co. have the contract.
Round About Town
Jimmy Baldwin, Bill King and Pete Simmons were glad to see the city purchase a power mower which is used in cutting weeds among curbs, and too, has been able to mow “Lincoln Park,” the little park at the intersection of North Locust and Sherman Drive. Those three, in times gone, said they took care of that park, but if we remember correctly the Park has a much neater appearance now than when the trio trimmed and mowed it.
75 Years Ago
From October 1946
Fraternity’s scavenger hunt alerts police
Members of the North Texas College Talon fraternity almost had some unscheduled excitement in the course of a scavenger hunt late Monday night when they narrowly escaped being shot at by alert nightwatchmen.
The trail of the hunt led students to the Seven Up Bottling Co. plant on East Oak Street, where a nightwatchman saw the students get out of a car in front of the plant and walk to the rear. Rather than open fire, the guard notified police who sounded a radio alarm to all cars. The watchman stayed on the alert should the would-be prowlers leave the scene before police arrived.
In the course of police investigation, the watchman stated that he contemplated opening fire on the group. The reason:
The Seven Up plant was robbed several months ago of over $1,200 in cash.
Assistant Chief of Police Clovis George, investigating the alarm with other city officers, discovered that the trail of the scavenger hunt led to several prominent business establishments, some of which kept nightwatchmen.
George stated that it was an extremely unwise policy for students to conduct such hunts around business concerns at night in view of the siege of petty thievery and burglaries in Denton in recent weeks. Such isolated businesses are on the alert for prowlers and are under continual police surveillance.
He added that even if such hunts are conducted on school campuses and parks, the police department should be notified prior to the hunt in order to prevent possible trouble.
50 Years Ago
From October 1971
Police ‘Get Tough’ With Bike Safety
With the rapid increase of bicycles on city streets today and the mounting number of hazards many of them create, Denton officers are initiating a “get tough” policy to enforce the state’s new bicycle laws.
At a meeting this week of the city’s legal department and representatives of the Denton Police Department and the North Texas State University Security Police, it was decided that something has to be done immediately to curb the serious bicycle hazards.
And the solution to the problem is the enforcement of the state’s new bicycle laws, according to Asst. Police Chief Robert Mills.
“We are doing this for their own good,” said Mills of the bicyclists to be affected by the enforcement.
Basically, a rule of thumb for all bicycle riders is that the rules applicable to the operation of a motor vehicle are now applicable to the operation of a bicycle.
About the only exceptions, according to Mills, are that should ride as near to the right side of the roadway as possible (with the flow of the traffic) and not more than two should ride abreast on any roadway.
Mills added that bicyclists involved in traffic accidents are required to notify police and submit an accident report to the Department of Public Safety when combined damages exceed $25 and if anyone sustains injuries in the mishap.
Violators of the new bicycle laws are punishable by paying a minimum $10 fine plus court cost, but the fine can be any amount up to $200.
Also among the new laws, which became effective in the latter part of August, include the following:
- No person operating a bicycle shall carry any package, bundle or article which prevents the driver from keeping at least one hand upon the handlebars.
- Every bicycle when in use at night shall be equipped with a lamp on the front which emits a white light visible from a distance of at least 50 to 300 feet to the rear when directly in front of lawful upper beams of headlights on a motor vehicle.
- Every bicycle shall be equipped with a brake which will enable the operator to make the braked wheels skid on dry, level, clean pavement.
- A person propelling a bicycle shall not ride other than upon or astride a permanent and regular seat attached to a bicycle.
- No bicycle shall be used to carry more persons at one time than the number for which it is designed and equipped.
- No person riding a bicycle shall attach himself or the bicycle to any other moving vehicle.
But there are some riding conditions not affected by the state law, according to City Attorney Jack Barton.
He said conditions such as parking regulations, registration and the rule to follow when making left turns on one-way streets are not included in the laws.
He said the city’s legal department will soon recommend to the city council that a comprehensive ordinance be drawn up to supplement the new state law.
“We need something that everyone can understand,” Barton said.
25 Years Ago
From October 1996
Four on the floor for AIDS benefit
Four bands will put on a seriously fun show this week for a seriously good cause.
AIDS Services of North Texas — formerly known as AIDS Services of Denton County — is the beneficiary of the evening of musical entertainment, which will run the gamut from alternative pop to polka. The concert is part of the ongoing Red Ribbon Concert Series, designed to heighten AIDS awareness in Denton and raise money for the non-profit organization.
Starting the evening off at 9 p.m. is Dallas’ Blanche Fury, a 4-year-old female quartet that regrouped this summer, emerging with a new lead singer, new songs and a new sound. Listen for original songs in the alternative pop vein of such bands as The Cranberries and Belly.
Next on the bill is Denton’s Fletcher, with bright melodies and sometimes-dark lyrics. The band recently played a warm-up set for angry woman Alanis Morrisette at the Coca-Cola Starplex in Dallas.
Neo-cabaret will take the stage wearing the quirky cloak of Little Jack Melody and His Young Turks. The band recently enjoyed a busy summer which included a West Coast tour and a performance at the Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle. A new CD presently is in pre-production and should be available on a shelf near you in early ’97.
Wrapping up the show is Denton’s party band with a purpose. Brave Combo will storm the stage with their unique spin on music, challenging everything from obscure polkas to the Macarena.