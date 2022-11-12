100 Years Ago
From November 1922
Serious property damage credited to Halloween revelers
Reports of some serious property damage received by city officers and the Record-Chronicle are credited to Tuesday night’s Hallowe’en revelers by the officers. The most serious depredations were reported from the west end of town, where it was stated all the trees in one person’s yard were cut down even with the ground, some foot bridges were removed, and almost impassable ditches left without a sidewalk crossing and other property damage was reported.
At a brick store building on North Locust Street, it was reported the screen doors were taken off the hinges and cannot be located.
One woman in the west end of town reported to the officers that a good carpet was taken from her porch during the night and was placed in the street where people walked and drove over it, smashing it in the mud and completely ruining it.
No complaints have been made to the officers because of porch swings, chairs, front gates and nearly everything else that was movable having been affected with spirits Tuesday night. Most of such property has been recovered by the owners after short searches. Some of it was found hanging on the tops of telephone poles, roosting on fences or reposing peacefully on the porch of a neighbor.
City Marshal Young said Wednesday morning that because of the muddy conditions of the unpaved streets where most of the more serious property damage was done, Motor Officer J. L. Wilkinson could not patrol them Tuesday night to discourage those revelers who refused to stay within the bounds of reason in their celebration of ghost night.
75 Years Ago
From November 1947
Secret weapons of Nazis to be exhibited here
An exhibit of Nazi secret weapons will appear on the courthouse square in Denton Friday when the Navy Club of the United States brings one of their mobile units to the city for public display.
The weapons on display were loaned by the Navy Department to the Navy Club for public display throughout the entire nation. Among the items included on the large trailer is a VI piloted suicide bomb used with devastating effect against England, and an Italian diving torpedo operated by two men, experts in underwater demolition, who would secure the detachable warhead to the bottom of a ship and escape in the main part of the torpedo. Many other such weapons are included in the exhibit.
A Navy Club release stated that no admission would be charged. However, the exhibit was being sent for the purpose of securing funds to back the Navy Club program of rehabilitation and welfare for ex-Navy men. The club is an independent club made up entirely of former Navy and allied personnel.
25 Years Ago
From November 1997
EPA decision could be costly
When the hot summer sun bakes the North Texas area, ozone pollution becomes a problem, and thousands of residents do what they can to help on “Ozone Action” days.
But when winter comes, the threat is not apparent, and the issue is placed on the back burner — usually.
This winter might be the last season North Texans can nonchalantly ignore the ozone problem, Environmental Protection Agency officials warn. As the EPA prepares to wrap up its extended public comment period, area residents and businesses are bracing for more stringent emission regulations as the Metroplex gets closer to the EPA’s final decision on whether to downgrade the area’s ozone level status.
The EPA announced Sept. 2 that it might demote the area from its status as a “moderate” violator of the federal ozone standards to “serious” status.
If the EPA decides to downgrade the Metroplex’s status, area residents would face more restrictions and may be forced to dig into their pocketbooks, EPA officials said.
Some of the potential new measures include cleaner gasolines; additional transportation control measure such as expanded bus service and more HOV lanes; and car emission restrictions similar to California’s.
To meet the higher air quality standard, county residents also could be forced to curtail the use of drive-through windows at banks and fast-food restaurants and to endure restriction on other things that the federal agency says affect the amount of ozone in the air, officials said. The new regulations would in some cases require permits, and requirements likely could be enforced by the state’s Natural Resource Conservation Commission, an EPA official said.
Since 1990, the Metroplex has struggled with high levels of ozone, but the area always has maintained a “moderate” status. Despite years of high-profile efforts, the area has failed to meet the standard.
The EPA opened a public comment period earlier this year to give those involved an opportunity to have their voices heard. So far, the EPA has received about 25 responses from local businesses, residents and environmental groups, said Cheryl Hochstetler, EPA will analyze the comments then make its decision on when then to downgrade the Metroplex’s ozone status.
The Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission has eight monitoring stations in the Metroplex — two of them in Denton County — that measure the level of ozone, an odorless and tasteless gas that accumulates in the lower portions of the atmosphere, in parts per billion.
Surprisingly, on average, Denton County led Dallas and Tarrant counties in high ozone levels last summer. Despite having a significantly lower population than Dallas and Tarrant counties, Denton’s ozone level was 92 parts per billion last summer, while Dallas and Tarrant counties averaged about 88 and 87. Collin County, which also has a comparatively low population, also reported ozone levels higher than Dallas and Tarrant counties.
Those statistics are deceiving, Ms. Hochstetler said. Although it might appear that Denton is the most troubled in the four-county area, the opposite is true.
“Our assumptions are that the geographic location of the monitors affects the readings,” Ms. Hochstetler said. “It’s not unusual for downwind monitors to show a higher level of pollution. That pollution builds up as a prevailing wind from the south carries it from [Dallas and Fort Worth], and as it moves there are chemical reactions that make it even worse.”
The wind isn’t the only factor that affects Denton’s two monitors. Commuters to and from downtown Dallas and Fort Worth also contribute to Denton’s ozone problem, Ms. Hochstetler added.
In fact, mobile sources comprise 56 percent of the region’s emissions, and thus the majority, the North Texas Clean Air Coalition reports. Specifically, 38 percent comes from on-road vehicles such as cars and trucks, and 18 percent comes from off-road vehicles such as planes, trains, lawn equipment and heavy equipment.
Another of Denton’s big contributors to air pollution is the city’s power plant on Spencer Road, said officials from the Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Coalition.
Peter Altman, the SEED Coalition’s state director, said that the power plant is one of 66 in Texas that are exempt from the permitting requirements of the 1971 Texas Clean Air Act. The plant, which was built in 1955, is exempt because of a process called “grandfathering,” which allows older power plants to emit air pollution at levels exceeding that allowed for modern plants.
According to a SEED Coalition report released in October, the power plant on Spencer Road releases about 721 tons of emissions each year. The grandfathered plant emits as much unpermitted nitrogen oxide, a primary component of ozone smog, as 37,000 cars.
That’s a drop in the bucket when compared to the total amount of emissions grandfathered power plants in Texas release. The report said those 66 Texas power plants produce the same amount of nitrogen oxide as 6.5 million cars.
But North Texas air isn’t the only thing suffering from high levels of nitrogen oxide, said Sue Pitman of the American Lung Association of Texas.
“Studies show that emergency room visits and hospitalization for respirator problems go up when ozone levels go up,” Ms. Pitman said.
Troy Stuckey, an environmental planner for the NCTCOG, told the Denton Record-Chronicle in July that when the Metroplex missed its opportunity to be upgraded to a “marginal” status earlier this year, the area sealed its fate to be labeled as a “serious” violator of the federal ozone standard.