100 Years Ago
From November 1921
Grayson can’t meet Denton roads now
A letter from Dayton B. Steed, County Judge of Grayson County, to the County Commissioners Court states it is impossible for Grayson County to consider extending the Sherman-Tioga gravel road to the Denton County line to connect with the Denton-Sherman road. He writes the county has not the funds to do the work and will not have until bonds can be voted. No plans have been made at present for a bond issue because of the general financial conditions.
75 Years Ago
From November 1946
Wild goose chase — only it was cats
“Car 9 — a woman is reported to be screaming in the woods behind Fitzgerald Hall on the TSCW campus.”
Hardly had the words died on the radio when Assistant Chief of Police Clovis George herded Car 9 in a mad careening dash from its southeast Denton position to the Botanical Gardens area of the TSCW campus late Thursday night. During the ride George and a plainclothesman accompanying him could visualize finding a lifeless body or something almost as bad.
Arriving at the scene, all seemed quiet and peaceful except for the girls in the dormitory. The two officers conducted an extensive search but found nothing.
Then they heard it! Bloodcurdling screams that seemed to be some distance from Fitzgerald Hall. The officers rapidly worked their way toward the sounds and were rewarded by the apprehension of two subjects involved.
They were a furry feline playing hard-to-get and an amorous tomcat. Both cats were released.
50 Years Ago
From November 1971
Open space wanted: Grasslands discussed
DECATUR — Denton officials found themselves on the other side of the fence at the public listening session to determine future management of the Caddo and Cross Timbers National Grasslands.
Many Wise County residents attending Wednesday’s opening session in the Decatur Baptist College auditorium expressed their desire for the land to be returned to private ownership while Denton officials urged further development of the acreage as open space.
Typical of the suggestions made in the opening session were those of Alvord School Superintendent, G.R. Price.
Price, with the support of the Alvord Parent-Teacher Association and the school board said the Alvord School District is receiving $10,049 in tax money from the federally owned land.
If the property is returned to private ownership, Price said the school revenue from the land would be increased to approximately $36,000 a year.
The Cross Timbers National Grassland consists of 20,262 acres in Wise County and 61 acres in Montague County. The Caddo National Grasslands consists of 17,729 acres in Fannin County.
Only a small number of those speaking during the opening session were for the land remaining federally owned grasslands.
Among those urging United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service representatives to further develop the land as national grasslands were Denton Mayor Dr. Alex Finlay Jr. and Parks and Recreation Director Leonard Ehrler.
“There is an urgent need for development,” Finlay said, “not development by putting in mass transportation, but development as open space — unspoiled land where mankind can regenerate its basic goodness.”
Dr. Finlay also said pollution would be a direct result of overcrowding in the area.
“We have a last chance in this area to avoid cutting man off from nature and his natural surroundings,” he said.
Ehrler called for careful planning and said that in the past, the land has been mismanaged and misused.
Ehrler, past president of the Texas Recreation and Parks Society, added that the Cross Timbers National Grasslands is a vital part of the master plan for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission and plans are under way to increase the usability of the property that would be of value to the citizens of Wise County.
Alvord Mayor B. W. McClung said that since Alvord is closest to the land, it stands to gain or lose by management of the land.
25 Years Ago
From November 1996
Western wares: Artist captures simpler times
A horse is a horse — unless, of course, it’s painted by Rosalie Fulton.
The 75-year-old graduate of Texas Woman’s University has been a groupie of Wyoming cattle drives for years. Now you can see what she saw through her oil painting on display at the Longhorn Gallery.
Fulton has been visiting her sister in Wyoming for years. When she visits, the two stay in a cabin and take photographs of the cattle drives. Right now, she’s working on a painting based on seven photographs.
“I remember once we were standing on the northwest corner of the Louisiana Purchase,” she said, “It’s such a desolate looking area. And the sun was just gorgeous. I remember thinking, ‘God was so smart.’”
Fulton, who has lived in Denton since 1948, started her career by painting a few pieces for her husband’s office at the Rayzor Building. Newton Rayzor liked what he saw over Sam Fulton’s couch and bought 16 paintings before he died.
“I had loved drawing all my life and studied art at TWU,” said Fulton, a native of Temple, Texas. “My mother made sure I had lessons when I was growing up. I thought it was neat to have a mother who cared that much.
“Later in life, when my three children were in school, I was painting my husband’s office. He sold farms and ranches, so he wanted a western style. I didn’t know how to do it, so I started copying other people’s work and learned a lot that way. When Mr. Rayzor wanted to buy them, I was afraid to sell them because of copyright laws.”
She figured out the laws, sold the paintings, then started doing original work. When Fulton’s nephew mentioned her to the folks at the Longhorn Gallery, her works found a new home.
“The fact that she’s experienced a lot of the western lifestyle, that the basis of her paintings are her experiences in Wyoming, makes them so realistic, you feel like you could reach out and touch it,” said Bettie Sherman, co-owner of the gallery. “She’s such a great talent to have right here in our own backyard.”
“We were just enchanted. She’s a wonderful person, so full of energy. And her versatility is amazing. It seems she can paint almost anything.”
When asked what she paints, however, Fulton seems almost modest.
“I do a lot of paintings of my grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” she says, not mentioning the national shows and magazines in which she’s been featured. “All I do is oil. Due to my age, I figure it’s just foolish to try to excel at something new, like sculpture, at this point.”