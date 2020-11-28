Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.