100 Years Ago
From November 1920
Chamber of Commerce offers prizes for rat tails
Announcement was made Saturday by Secretary H.F. Browder of the Chamber of Commerce that the organization would give the man bringing in the largest number of rat tails a power corn sheller and the boy who brings in the most rat tails a nice target rifle.
The campaign against the rats will close on Jan. 10. And the prizes will be awarded at that time. The Chamber of Commerce will arrange second and third place prizes for both men and boys and will announce them later.
Ad
For a Square Deal, Patronize only VICTORY VISIBLE Motor Driven Pumps! These gas pumps can’t cheat, and they can’t be cheated. For your 5 gallons of gas (or any fraction) is pumped into a big clear glass container before your eyes — then allowed to flow into your tank.
You see both the quantity and the condition of the gasoline. For Victory Visible Service and a square deal, call on TRIANGLE SUPPLY STATION, Opposite the New Post Office on North Locust.
Miss Fyffe to be city’s Red Cross nurse
Miss Ella Fyffe of Denton will serve as Red Cross nurse for Denton during the winter months, it was announced Thursday. The plans for using a county nurse have been abandoned for the present as owing to the conditions of the roads in the rural areas. It was decided that the work could not be done in time to provide for satisfactory travel before winter. Miss Fyffe is to be available for all cases coming under the care of the local chapter of the Red Cross.
75 Years Ago
From November 1945
Christmas lights on
city hall will shine
For the first time since 1941, Denton is planning to celebrate Christmas with a full display of Christmas lights on the city hall, and electricians this week are busy putting the finishing touches on the locally famous decoration.
The lights were already up when the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 sent the nation into war and they were left burning until after Christmas but have not been lighted again since that time.
Mayor Lee Preston said today that the lights will “go on again” officially in Denton Dec. 7, as a grand finale to the Victory Bond campaign.
The lights which now spell out “Merry Xmas” on top of the building were first turned on about 14 years ago after Mrs. W.R. Hicks, former city secretary, asked permission of the city commission to arrange for the display.
Ad
Barlow’s Cafe, Hood Barlow, Owner, 108 S. Locust. Breakfasts — Plate Lunches — Mexican Food — Home Made Pies — Delicious Sandwiches — Special Sunday Dinner — Sunday Night Suppers. Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ex-Seabee gets first postwar car sold here
H.B. Crismore, 210 Normal Avenue, former Seabee, received the first postwar automobile delivered in Denton County, a black 1946 Ford Super-Deluxe sedan coupe, Thursday afternoon.
The five-passenger car, with 100 horsepower motor, featuring certain engineering changes from the last prewar model, was sold at a price yet unknown by Ben Ivey, local Ford dealer.
Crismore, 32, who had for two and a half years served with the Navy Seabees in the Aleutians, was released from duty Oct. 9. He and his wife, the former Evelyn Kennedy of Fort Worth, have a three-year-old son, Johnny.
Earl Neeley, a prominent Krum farmer, received the first 1946 truck, a long wheelbase Ford, stake body type, with 100 horsepower.
50 Years Ago
From November 1970
Aggies descend
on Texas Woman’s
Carloads of Texas Aggies arrived on the Texas Woman’s University campus Friday for traditional Aggie-TWU events preceding the A&M football game versus SMU on Saturday.
The round of activities at TWU was to begin with a picnic at 5:15 p.m. for TWU students and Aggies. The occasion will give dateless Aggies an opportunity to get a date for the rest of the activities.
After an evening dance, the couples will head for Hubbard Hall for the traditional Midnight Yell Practice. There the students will do all the A&M Yells and the Aggie War Hymn. At the end of the practice the lights will go out and Aggies kiss their dates.
On Saturday the Aggies will take their dates to the football game at Dallas’ Cotton Bowl. There the Aggies and the dates will stand through the whole game and await the touchdowns which entitle the Aggies to kiss their dates in celebration.
Corps trips have been a special event on the TWU campus for many years. Classes at TWU will be dismissed Saturday.
Clubs asked to join POW letter campaign
Denton clubs and civic organizations have been invited to participate in a letter writing campaign on behalf of the American prisoners of war in Vietnam, the Opti-Mrs. Club of Denton has announced.
Believing that Hanoi can be influenced by opinions of American citizens, the Opti-Mrs. Members are encouraging Dentonites to write Xuan Thuy, North Vietnam Delegation, Paris Peace Talks, Paris, France, in an effort to obtain more humane treatment of American POWs.
There are more than 1,600 American servicemen either missing in action or being held by the North Vietnamese; 200 or more detained for more than five years, the longest any American has been detained during an American conflict.
POW letter boxes have been placed in all three Denton fire stations for citizens not affiliated with any club to participate in the campaign. All letters should bear a twenty-cent airmail stamp.
25 Years Ago
From November 1995
Harry Connick Jr. casts spell at UNT Coliseum
Harry Connick Jr. brought his magic to the University of North Texas Coliseum last night.
“I’m gonna cast my spell over this joint,” Mr. Connick said as the jam-packed crowd roared its approval.
Mr. Connick proved to be a mischievous, playful performer. He played the trumpet and danced with his trombone player while talking frequently with the audience. He also displayed his musical prowess on many other instruments, including the piano, organ, electric guitar, bass and drums.
The audience matched Mr. Connick’s antic energy. When he mentioned Denton in one song, the crowd screamed, and they clapped throughout.
“It was incredible,” said Denise Rose, a student at Oklahoma University. “It was worth the trip.”
“Oh, honey, he looked so good,” said Diana Pugh, who drove from Wichita Falls for the concert.
Mr. Connick received a standing ovation at the end of the concert and came back to perform an encore for his happy fans.
Long-awaited South Branch Library opens
It’s been a long wait.
After construction delays that pushed back the opening date several months, Denton’s new South Branch Library is almost ready for the public to check it out.
Eva Poole, city director of library services, said she expects the library to open its doors Dec. 16. The official opening is not until January; the exact date is not yet set.
Martha Edmundson will serve as branch director, and three other full-time employees will round out the staff at the 10,000-square-foot library.
Volunteers began working this week to stock the shelves with the 15,000 books the branch library already has in its possession. The library has the capacity for 40,000 books.
Ms. Poole said she can’t wait to have the branch unveiled.
“I can sleep at night now and not have to worry about it getting completed.”