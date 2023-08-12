Sherman Drive looking north, circa 1978

Local photographer Alec Williams’ shot shows Sherman Drive, looking north, circa 1978, after the road was widened. The Denton Record-Chronicle reported in 1973 that 16,200 vehicles traveled on Sherman Drive daily — hardly a country road.

 Courtesy photo/Alec Williams

100 Years Ago

From August 1923

Crustacean Piscatology, Aug. 5, 1973

Crustacean Piscatology: What can be more appropriate after heavy summer rains than exploring the creek beds and drainage ditches for crawfish? Above, three Denton youngsters try their hands near East McKinney Street, thoughtfully bringing a rubber boot to hold the day's catch. From left, they are Danny Barta, Robert Garcia and Lucio Garcia. 
Horse Before the Cart, Aug. 10, 1973

From the Aug. 10, 1973, Denton Record-Chronicle: It’s supposed to be a drive-in restaurant, but Denton High School seniors Susan Blasi and Pam Landers decided to ride in Thursday afternoon for a little refreshment. The purchase was made without a hitch.
Bonanza sign, circa 1977

A photo by Alec Williams from around 1977 shows the Bonanza steakhouse sign on Dallas Drive in Denton. 

