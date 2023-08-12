100 Years Ago
From August 1923
Mud parties coming into prominence in Denton
The latest fad, which has shown itself in several other cities before now, has been taken up by some of the Denton circles, and “mud parties” flourish with remarkable progress. The chief advantage of these parties is that the participants are unable, by the nature of things, to do any “mud slinging,” for the actual manifestation of the gatherings is the application of beauty clay on each other’s faces.
Large groups gather for this novel and altogether desirable form of entertainment, and the Mmes. and Mlles. beauty seekers are thus able to help each other to beautify. Besides the natural enjoyment that comes from knowing that one’s complexion is undergoing a thorough cleansing, the hostesses of these parties furnish refreshments as if it were a bridge party or tea or some other equally as conventional diversion.
Several of these parties have been given in town, and they are growing in popularity with the summer students of the Teachers College, who express the desire to “beautify before beginning the fall term of teaching.”
75 Years Ago
From August 1948
Astronomers check: More evidence of meteor uncovered
Mrs. B.A. Weaver, 220 Bryan St., reported Wednesday afternoon that she had seen then the meteor which lit up the Denton County area shortly after midnight Tuesday, April 10.
Two amateur astronomers from Fort Worth, Oscar E. Monnig and A.W. Mount, were in Denton Sunday seeking observers of the meteor. They said reports from Dallas, Fort Worth, Mineral Wells, Graham and Alvord, as well as over Denton County, indicated the meteor finally went out at a height of some 15 or 20 miles over the Ponder area.
Mrs. Weaver said she and a North Texas State College student, Miss Mary Campsey, who lives in her home, were sleeping in the yard when they noticed the flash.
“It lit up our yard like a big ball of fire and was very bright,” Mrs. Weaver said.
Mrs. Weaver said a barn on their farm on the Fort Worth highway five miles south of Denton burned Wednesday night, Aug. 11, and after reading the account of the meteor in the Record-Chronicle Tuesday she thought a fragment of the meteor may have started the blaze.
Monnig said any other observers from Denton County found so far were Brack Garrison of Krum, Mrs. Fred Freeman Jr. and Mrs. Doyle Thompson and Denton City Patrolmen H.B. Oliver and Leroy McDaniel and Clint Starr, all of Denton.
He urged anyone around Ponder who may have further evidence of meteoric stones having actually come to earth to send specimens to him for a check. Information on discovery of the meteors may be addressed to him at 1010 Morningside Drive, Fort Worth 3, Texas.
50 Years Ago
From August 1973
Traffic burdens road: Sherman Drive accommodates 16,200 vehicles daily
Sherman Drive stretches like a frayed ribbon from Henry Street to the gateways of some of the larger residential areas in Denton.
Sometimes the street resembles a tree-shaded section of a sleepy country town. But at others it looks like a rush hour of downtown Dallas.
Sherman is one of the busiest streets in Denton and within a few days, it is going to be even busier with the added load of school traffic.
Just how busy are those two lanes of traffic in a primarily residential area?
According to figures from City Hall — and these are approximations — the street accommodates 16,200 vehicles a day.
University Drive, the four-lane artery to shopping centers and I-35, accommodates approximately 20,000 vehicles a day.
Thus, Sherman is taking on daily approximately 80 percent of the load expected on one of the city’s main business streets.
At the same time, it must be added that the accident rate on Sherman, while far from reassuring, is not anything like that chalked up by University.
According to figures in Traffic Safety Coordinator Bill Moore’s office, the margin of traffic accidents on University is 400 times that of Sherman.
“I have always maintained that traffic signals do not so much stop traffic accidents as to change the type of accident,” Moore said. “A number of those on University are rear collision accidents while drivers are stopped at red lights.”
No one, however, minimizes traffic conditions on Sherman Drive, for any street which accommodates 16,200 cars and trucks a day isn’t exactly a country road.
However, Moore does say that traffic accidents have fallen off somewhat on Sherman Drive this year over last year.
The most frequent sights of accident on Sherman have been at Henry Street, which collides with the Locust Street intersection, and at Stuart Road, which veers off to the residential areas.
25 Years Ago
From August 1998
Fire crews come to state’s aid
In the unrelenting sun and heat, green grass has given away to a dry, brittle brown. Hundreds of acres in Denton County already have burned black. Leaves on trees, showing stress from the hot, dry summer, have turned brown. Creek beds that flowed with water in the spring now are parched and cracked.
It is summer in Texas.
This summer, with its streak of almost 30 100-plus degree days, has reminded residents of 1996, when fires ravaged the state, and this area.
“In ’96 when this happened, they lost a lot of homes,” said Rick Brazell, district ranger with U.S. Forest Service in Decatur. He didn’t live in Decatur then, but the stories have been passed along.
“It scared people here and the governor. He made a commitment not to let it happen again,” Mr. Brazell said.
To help in that effort, the state of Texas has called in Strike Force Fire Fighting crews from across the nation. About a month ago, helicopters landed in Decatur, then on Thursday engine teams were stationed in Argyle. Now between 60 and 70 people from places as far away as Michigan, Montana, South Dakota, California and Idaho have joined the local firefighting crews in combat.
“The primary role of the whole organization is to support the county,” Mr. Brazell said.
There are 16 cities where crews are set up to help local firefighters with fires in what is called the West Texas Zone, although it includes all of Texas except the Piney Woods area.
Firefighters are armed with helicopters, fire engines and dozers in Amarillo, Dallas, Stephenville, Abilene, Terrell and San Antonio to help fight fires where needed.
And they have.
Debbie Bowen, dispatcher for the Strike Force teams in the Decatur area, estimated firefighters have responded to about 40 calls in this area since July 19, some thought to be caused by arsonists.
“Friday was moderate, the fires were far enough apart that we weren’t prioritizing,” the Boise, Idaho, resident said. “One day we had seven fires that Air Attack was monitoring. We had about 10 or 11 for the whole day.”
Ray Ucha, of California, said the crew of the 2112 Bell Helicopter lifted off for five fire runs on Friday and made it to three fires, including one south of Denton on Interstate 35 West.
“We average three to five flights a day,” Mr. Ucha said of the 30 days he’s spent in North Texas.
Friday did help helicopter pilot Mike Doster, with Kachina Aviation from Boise, Idaho, reach his personal best for the amount of water dropped onto fires. He worked three fires on Friday and dropped 17,000 gallons of water.
“The key to that is having close water,” he said. “Fortunately, this area has quite a few stock tanks and lakes where you can effectively get water.”
In his light Bell Long Ranger helicopter, Mr. Doster can carry 144 gallons of water in his bucket, which hangs from the helicopter on cables.
There is a twofold goal for firefighting crews in the helicopter. One is to drop water on hot fire spots so firefighters on the ground can get closer to battle the blaze. The second goal is to communicate to the firefighters on the ground of nearby structures that may be threatened or when a group of firefighters may be in danger.
Ron Merrill, fire prevention specialist from Natchez, Miss., is working in Austin with the Fire Prevention Team.
“Park, forest and private job personnel come to help out another organization in need,” Mr. Merrill said. “We’re not coming to take over, we’re coming to assist the authorities.”
While firefighters fight blazes in the fields, there are also crews working in Austin where all of the information on fires is sent. Fire prevention specialists also work out of Austin and a crew is working out of Dallas.
“The easiest fire to put out is the fire that does not start,” Mr. Merrill said.
— Compiled from the files of the Denton Record-Chronicle by Leslie Couture for the Denton Public Library
