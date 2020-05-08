100 Years Ago
From May 1920
Denton has first
opera performance
“Things are seldom what they seem; skimmed milk masquerades as cream.”
So sang sweet little Buttercup. And so it was for the Normal auditorium stage masqueraded as a man-o’-war deck Monday evening when the Choral Club and the Glee Club presented the opera H.M.S. Pinafore.
The nautical keynote, which was consistently sustained throughout the production, was struck in the immaculate middy suits of the ushers.
When, at last, to the delight of the immense audience, the curtain did rise, one could almost smell the salt air. The production of Pinafore, the first opera to be presented in Denton, was a distinct achievement.
Oakley performs aerial stunts over courthouse
A big crowd watched Arthur Oakley, daring trick aviator, Wednesday afternoon, while he did thirty minutes of acrobatics on his plane. His plane circled low over the courthouse square and the intrepid flyer was continually climbing from one part of the plane to another. He stood up without any supports on the upper wing and also stood on his hands while on the upper wing. He climbed all about the plane and then to the landing gear where he hung suspended while his pilot circled the square.
The size of the square made it impossible for the plane to be maneuvered over it all the time and Oakley’s pilot would pass low over the west side and well to the south of the city where he would circle and return low over the east side and to the north to circle. On the last lap he flew directly over the courthouse and nervously close to the steeple.
The exhibition was sponsored by the Arthur O. McNitzky Post of the American Legion as the opener for the Post’s membership campaign.
Many town people and a goodly number from the country were here to watch the flying and acrobatics.
County fair planned
The Chamber of Commerce agricultural committee and Secretary Browder have begun preliminary work on a county fair which is to be held in Denton on Oct. 11, 12 and 13. A premium list is to be worked out and effort is to be made to secure a number of premiums from outside business concerns.
The fair is planned to be held at the old Craddock wagon yard.
75 Years Ago
From May 1945
Germany surrenders, no celebrations set
With the announcement that the remainder of the German forces have surrendered unconditionally to the Allies, Mayor Lee Preston issued a statement today asking that Denton residents observe tomorrow, May 8, as V-E Day in a sane manner, giving thanks for the victory won by our troops and praying for early victory in the Pacific.
There are no concerted plans by Denton merchants as to closing for V-E Day, the Denton Retail Merchants Association said.
Police Chief Ray Powell asked that Denton residents not darken the spirit of the announced victory in Europe by foolhardy celebrations at home. He urged persons driving to be particularly careful and warned pedestrians against crossing or parading in streets. For those persons who possess fireworks, Powell asked that they not discharge them in the city.
Classes at the public schools and both colleges will continue as normal, although the colleges plan short prayer services in thanks for Germany’s surrender.
O.L. Fowler, manager of the Denton Chamber of Commerce, warned, “Victory in Europe must mean no let-down in the war effort.”
He went on to say, “We must all go ahead with our regular work and jobs,” adding that victory over Japan must be the main objective.
Since all soldiers are ordered back to camp at the first announcement of V-E Day, there will be no special program or service held at the local USO Center, according to Miss Virginia Hicks, director.
Most churches in Denton will be open this evening for services. Grateful prayers for the culmination of the war in Europe will be said, according to Rev. J.J. Copeland, president of the Ministers’ Association.
Ad
The War with Germany is Over! Let’s Celebrate! By keeping on the job every day! By buying more war bonds! By doing all our president and our country asks! And by remembering — It’s a Tough Road to Tokyo! Brooks Drug Store.
Denton man freed from Nazi prison camp
After spending 10 months in a German prison camp, Pvt. J.V. Hard is back at home in Denton to visit with his mother, Mrs. Bessie Hard. He was elated at the victory in Europe. Pvt. Hard was taken prisoner June 7, 1944, after participating in the initial invasion of France on June 6. He was liberated by a part of Lt. Gen. George Patton’s Third Army on March 30, 1945.
“I didn’t realize how lucky I was until I was liberated and began to see how other prisoners were treated [at other POW camps],” Pvt. Hard said, adding that the Red Cross gave them food and clothing at his camp.
He credited Col. Chas. Stark, another prisoner of war, for keeping the captured soldiers focused and being very strict about the health and cleanliness of the men.
50 Years Ago
From May 1970
Kent State protest march goes peacefully
Approximately 600 North Texas State University students conducted a peaceful march from campus Wednesday in protest of the killing of four students Monday at Kent State University in Ohio by members of the Ohio National Guard.
In addition to the march, participating students decided at the suggestion of NTSU president John J. Kamerick, to hold a memorial observance at 11 a.m. today in the Main Auditorium and to boycott classes all day.
Classes were officially dismissed for the memorial observance.
The march got underway at 1:30 p.m. with a police escort. Students marched from campus down Oak Street, and down the I-35 west service road to where the local National Guard Armory is located.
Many students wore black armbands and some carried placards; there were numerous spectators.
The armory was cordoned off with rope and guarded by four uniformed policemen.
Tim Knapp, one of the march’s organizers, complained that the city of Denton “hasn’t given us a chance to act as mature people,” in reference to the police presence.
However, after Knapp spoke there was little applause.
The next speaker, Casey Calhoun, said he disagreed, and was “thankful we made it here peacefully.” Most other speakers echoed Calhoun’s remarks.
25 Years Ago
From May 1995
Pilot Point schools recall first lunchroom
The Pilot Point Independent School District opened the community’s first school in the fall of 1894. As the district celebrates its centennial, locals recalled the first school lunchroom in 1949.
“It was all new equipment,” remembers Joyce Wood, who retired in 1985 after 35 years of teaching home economics in Pilot Point.
The district got a great deal purchasing the equipment. However, the equipment had to be steam cleaned since the distributor’s warehouse was inundated by Fort Worth’s “Big Flood” of the Trinity River’s Clear Fork.
Mrs. Wood recalled there was no lunch program until a lunchroom was built in 1949, across the street from the school. Until then, students took their lunches from home and ate them in the study hall at the Pilot Point School on Prairie Street.
When the district started serving hot lunches for 25 cents, it was a welcome change for the students.
“Most everyone participated who could afford it. I think they enjoyed the variety,” Mrs. Wood said.
Pilot Point ISD Superintendent John Griggs said, “There’s a lot of good memories, and we need to remember those.”
The celebration of the district’s centennial will continue with open house at the schools on Friday, a motivational speaker at a Saturday meeting, a golf tournament in Gainesville on Sunday and a covered dish potluck homecoming at the Pilot Point Senior/Community Center on Sunday.
The Pilot Point classes of 1951 and 1990 are planning reunions for later this month.