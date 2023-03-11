100 Years Ago
From March 1923
County to buy lumber for bridge over Morris Creek
Commissioner J.H. Cleveland was authorized by the special session of the County Commissioners Court Monday morning to purchase the lumber for a new bridge over Morris Creek on the Denton-Decatur road and pay for it out of the funds of Precinct No. 3. Agreement has been made with the citizens of the community for them to erect the bridge if the county furnished the materials and placed them on the ground.
The Court authorized issuance of warrant to J.T. Curtis for $325, the amount agreed upon in settlement of right-of-way on the Argyle West road. The agreement was made at a former session of the court but issuance of the warrant was not ordered.
Election was ordered held in Common School District No. 43 April 7 to vote on a maintenance tax of not exceeding $1 on the $100 valuation. A.M. Stinson was appointed presiding officer of the election.
The Court adjourned after only a court session Monday morning.
75 Years Ago
From March 1948
Remodeling of T&P Depot is started
Remodeling of the Denton Texas and Pacific Railway passenger station on East Hickory started Friday and will be completed in about four and a half months, according to William S. Johnson, building inspector for the T&P Railway architect.
General contract for the $33,000 job has been let to the Bock Construction Company of Dallas.
Little change in the general design of the exterior of the present building is planned and the floor space will remain the same, Johnson said.
All exterior brickwork is to be cleaned by sandblasting, and mortar joints are to be pointed, restoring the building to its original buff color.
Other exterior work includes a new asbestos roof, remodeling of entrance doors, and refinishing of woodwork. Arched openings into the station will be retained, but the double main entrance doorway on the east is to be remodeled into a single doorway with glass panels.
Plans for interior decoration call for a unique rustic theme and include new plastered walls, fiberboard ceilings and asphalt tile floors. Furniture will be new, and woodwork will be in an oak trim.
All restrooms are to be remodeled and will have tiled floors and wainscoting and refinished walls and ceilings.
Heating in the entire building is to be gas steam radiation and lighting will be both fluorescent and open.
New furniture for the ticket office and new dispatching equipment are to be installed.
The remodeled building will be semi-fireproof, Johnson said. He will make frequent trips to Denton as work progresses on the remodeling.
The present passenger station was built about 1900, according to A.C. Bryant, ticket agent.
He said that during the period of construction a ticket office and waiting room are to be set up south of the station in the open-roofed area adjoining the building.
50 Years Ago
From March 1973
Tuning up for the big one
Members of the League of Denton Cyclists come off the starting line at Fouts Field in Wednesday’s 22-mile race in a warm-up to competition April 22 at Lewisville’s Dallas International Motor Speedway, with $1,000 in prizes. The league, conducting a membership drive, promotes long-distance travel as well as pleasure outings and has about 66 members ranging from age 5 to senior citizens.
25 Years Ago
From March 1998
Selby House finds new Denton home
Denton’s most popular homeless house has found a place to stay. Denton County Commissioners Tuesday gave the county’s historical commission permission to relocate the Selby House on county property.
“The county is committed to creating an area for the Selby House just south of the Carroll Courts Building in the historical district,” said John Scott, the county’s director of facilities management.
Mr. Scott said the details will be hammered out at a later date, but for now it has been decided that the house will be relocated somewhere on what is now the parking lot for the Carroll Courts Building, near the firefighters memorial close to the corner of Carroll Boulevard and Sycamore Street.
The location approved by commissioners is considered by the historical commission to be the ideal location for the house that currently sits at 1301 Myrtle St.
A new proposal that also emerged Tuesday would create a Victorian house neighborhood around the Selby House. As it’s proposed, the site would contain about four restored homes.
Fred Patterson, chairman of the Selby House Committee, said that there are several historic houses around the county that could be moved to the site and be restored.
Yet another proposal brought to light Tuesday ultimately may create some sort of preservation foundation for the proposed neighborhood, but that proposal is not close to final approval.
The Selby House was bought by Denton resident Mildred Hawk last month after a potential out-of-town bidder tried to buy the house from city and remove it from the county. Ms. Hawk paid $12,000 to keep the 100-year-old structure in the city.
The city needed to sell the house and have it moved soon so it can expand an electrical substation next door.
The commission accepted the house from Ms. Hawk and will oversee its move and restoration, Mr. Patterson said.
The historical commission will raise the money needed to move, restore and staff the mansion. The funds will be raised through fund-raising projects and grants, Mr. Patterson said.
He said it will cost about $80,000 to move the home and get it set up. The additional funds will be used to restore and furnish the three-story, nine-room Queen Ann-style mansion, which is believed to have been built just before the turn of the century.
The historical commission expects to move the house to its new site in one piece by the end of April. The commission will seek advice from the Texas Historical Commission on how to place and restore the mansion, Mr. Patterson said.
A committee is studying possible uses for the house. It’s still undecided what purpose the house will serve once it’s in its new place, but there is a strong possibility it will be used a Victorian house museum, complete with authentic furniture. The house also might double as a reception area. The committee will probably offer its opinion in early April, Mr. Patterson said.
— Compiled from the files of the Denton Record-Chronicle by Leslie Couture for the Denton Public Library
