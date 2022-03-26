100 Years Ago
From March 1922
CIA teaches vocational, industrial chemistry
The instructional work of the College of Industrial Arts has gradually developed from year to year, to higher levels of efficiency and broader fields of service until, today, the work of the College in its several departments is comprehensive and efficient and compares favorably with such work in the best colleges and universities of the United States, according to those in position to know.
One of the departments which has kept pace with the growth and development of the other departments of the College is the Department of Chemistry. The subject of chemistry is an ever growing and developing subject and furnishes opportunity for research and scientific study. The courses of chemistry not only give preparation and training to the students of the Department of Household Arts, but reach much further, and go a great deal deeper into the subject.
The usual organic and inorganic courses in chemistry, of a qualitative and quantitative character, are offered, and are taken by many students. In addition, the Department of Chemistry gives a group of courses of an industrial and vocational type, covering fully seventy-five hours of lecture and laboratory work in the subject of chemistry alone. Among these industrial and vocational courses are mentioned the following: (1) Control work in flour mills, (2) in cotton seed mills, (3) in petroleum refineries, (4) in asphalt paving, (5) food analysis, (6) fuel analysis, (7) water analysis and treatment, (8) analysis of feeds, (9) gas analysis, and (10) textile analysis; all of which courses are based on prerequisites.
75 Years Ago
From March 1947
Round About Town by R.J. (Bob) Edwards
Fayette Carpenter of Corinth, life-long Republic, was in Denton Saturday morning. When asked the “why” of his not having been seen around Denton more frequently in recent weeks, he said, “Oh, we Republicans have put you Democrats down to such an extent now that we can afford to just sit by the fire and keep comfortable.”
Visitors flock to Whitson’s new plant
Visitors to the Whitson Food Products Co. Saturday afternoon viewed a recently completed canning of food for a nation-wide market.
W.P. Whitson Sr., and his three sons, Warren P. Jr., William and John, partners in the business, were hosts to neighbors in Denton to show them operations of the plant recently opened on the Fort Worth Highway.
The company, one of the industries honored at an annual Chamber of Commerce banquet Friday night, cans chili, tamales, chili and beans, pinto and Mexican-style beans and pork and beans for shipment, with a production capacity of 60,000 cans daily.
Whitson’s started as a small canning plant in 1933 and was an outgrowth of the original Whitson’s CIA Store across from what is now the Texas State College for Women campus.
50 Years Ago
From March 1972
Cards fight for lives; Louisville survives rally
Gene Robbins doesn’t believe in moral victories. “The score is the only thing that counts,” he says.
But North Texas State basketball fans think otherwise. After the outmanned Eagles fought their hearts out in a 90-85 loss to powerful Louisville Tuesday night in Men’s Gym, most of the 4,200 in attendance gave the weary Eagles a standing ovation.
On paper, it shouldn’t have even been close. The Cardinals are loaded with talent, experience and size, while the Eagles could be considered short on all three.
But the nation’s No. 2 team had its hands full all the way, especially in the final five minutes.
Louisville bulled its way to a 53-43 halftime lead, and it looked as if they might be able to quell the uprising early in the second half.
But the Eagles, led by Jeryl Sasser, Ephriam McDaniel and Bill Cox, refused to roll over. Louisville maintained a 10- to 14-point lead through most of the final period, but with 5:20 to go, things started happening.
Jerry Merck drew a foul from Mike Lawhon, and Lawhon disagreed with official Bobby Scott, drawing a technical foul. Merck hit both ends of the one-and-one, and then sank the tech to pull the Eagles to within nine at 80-71.
Then Sasser hit a layup to bring the Eagles to within seven points. From then on both teams traded points, but the Cards weren’t out of trouble until the final minute of play.
Louisville guard Jim Price displayed his All-American credentials with 22 points to lead the winners, while 6-5 Ron Thomas hit 21 and grabbed 16 rebounds.
Sasser kept the Eagles in the game with his long-range jumpers, and led both teams with 23 points.
Merck had 19 points, hitting 7 of 14 from the field and 5 of 5 at the line, and guard Bill Cox turned in another fine game with 17 points. McDaniel hit 12, and pulled down 13 rebounds as NT surprisingly won the rebound battle 42-40.
Louisville now stands at 22-2 on the season, and goes into Thursday’s MVC showdown with Memphis State with an 11-1 conference mark. The Eagles, 8-15 on the year and 2-10 in Valley warfare, host West Texas State Thursday in a non-conference bash.
“We played them as well as we are capable of playing them,” Robbins said after the game. “You take away a few bad shots we took and a few mistakes we made, and we could have beat them.”
Robbins heaped praise on everyone who saw action, saying, “I’m really proud of the kids. You can’t [get] any better effort. If we’d played like this all year, we wouldn’t be 8-15 right now.”
Robbins is impressed by the talents of Price, and compared with the 6-3 guard to Larry Finch of Memphis State. “He (Price) and Finch are about the same, although Price may be a little stronger,” Robbins said.
25 Years Ago
From March 1997
Denton JV soccer gets first-ever 17-0 season
A number of firsts were accomplished Friday nights for the Denton Broncos junior varsity soccer team in their historic win over Sherman — among others, coach Jonathan Williams getting his head shorn by his victorious players.
Williams, before the season began, agreed to let his players shave his head if Denton had a perfect season. The JV Broncos kept their half of the bargain up with a 6-1 win over the Bearcats.
The Broncos (17-0, 9-0) set a school record for winning percentage on Friday night, shattering the old 9-1 record of the 1985 Denton team, and they didn’t stop there, as the Broncos set the team record for goals scored with 72, goals allowed with 15, team shutouts with eight, and Ross Hammond broke his own team record for steals with 575.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this team,” Williams said. “They came out like a team on a mission the whole year, and they never showed any signs of drifting away from their goals, a perfect season and a district championship, which we got.”
Denton came out sluggish to start the game but responded with five goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half to break the game wide open.
Stephen Jennings, who set the JV scoring record with 14 goals, scored the first two goals to give Denton a 2-0 lead, with Fred Castro getting both assists.
Edgar Flores added a goal to go up 3-0, Jeffery Brooks and Cory Barrow scoring goals with two minutes left in the first half to give the Broncos a 5-0 lead, with Russel Zimmerer and Brooks adding assists.
“When we came out tonight, we were running a bit slow,” a bald Williams said. “We are a finesse team, and we had trouble with their physical style. But then we just unloaded on them late, and I knew it was over for them.”
Williams also got strong play from his two goalkeepers in Luke Thorkildsen and Cade Brackeen, with both locking down the goal and keeping the Bearcats from staging any strong offensive threats.
“All year long, Luke and Cade have played so well in goal for us,” Williams said, “All I can say is that it was just another great effort from the both of them.”
Jennings picked up a hat trick with his final goal in the opening moments of the second half, and not even a late Sherman goal could deter the Broncos, as they surrounded Williams after the game for their “reward.”
“I will tell you what, despite how it might look, it was worth it,” Williams said.