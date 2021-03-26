100 Years Ago
From March 1921
C.I.A. team defeated
Southwestern 55-10
Varsity team of the College of Industrial Arts proved completely superior to the Southwestern University basketeers Tuesday afternoon and defeated them by a score of 55 to 10. The game was better than the score indicated but the accurate goal shooting of the C.I.A. forwards was more than Southwestern could handle while the C.I.A. guards kept their opponents in difficulties in their attempts at goal.
Maccabees boosting
April convention
Members of the Ladies of the Maccabees are working industriously in order that when the large number of Maccabees from over the district meet here April 7 for the election of officers, the initiation of candidates and the transactions of matters pertaining to the lodge in this district, they will be cordially entertained.
A unique money-making scheme is the quilt which is being made to be sold, and which contains the embroidered names of townspeople who will donate 25 cents per name, making each block bring $2.40. It is the plan of the lodge in the near future, to have a candy sale at every picture show in the city, the sum realized to go toward the entertainment of the visitors which, it is expected, will number more than a hundred. Letters from several lodges accepting the invitation of the Denton lodge and assuring a good attendance have been received. A meeting has been called for Monday night to further consider the formulating of plans for the convention.
75 Years Ago
From March 1946
Round about town
From general talk on the street Monday morning, the change from a Saturday afternoon paper to a Sunday morning issue met with approval of everyone with whom we talked. The “fireside club” voted their unanimous approval. A.E. Estes, members, said, “When I picked the paper up, I thought it was the Denver Post — it was so large.” Miss Mozell King thought it a mighty attractive newspaper. Mrs. C.C. Yancey, longtime reader of the R-C, said, “The Sunday morning paper gave the appearance of a metropolitan paper.” Hugh Keel said, “I got the paper, sat down and pulled off my shoes and coat, and had a fine morning reading the very fine issue of the Record-Chronicle.” E.F. Willis said, “It saved me a dime as I did not buy one of the big city papers.” Martin Kornblatt too was most complimentary in his remarks.
Many other most complimentary remarks were heard about the first Sunday Record-Chronicle that has appeared here in the near forty years. That is a regular Sunday issue, as Sunday morning papers have been published giving election returns.
50 Years Ago
From March 1971
Weapons display kicks
off program for police
From chemical mace to automatic weapons ...
Members of the Denton Police Department and their reserves received instruction recently in the care and handling of all the department’s tactical weapons.
The event at the police department’s firing range was the kick-off day for the department’s annual Firearms Training Program.
Detective Jim Bush, Denton’s firearms training officer, was assisted in the demonstration of weapons by other members of the local police department.
Chris Walker, a representative of the Smith and Wesson Arms, Co., also aided officers in the care and handling of the weapons.
Police Chief Wayne Autrey said all the equipment used in the two-hour demonstration is from the department’s weapons arsenal for use in riot situations or other emergencies.
One of the weapons used in the demonstration is a mini-grenade launcher. This launcher is an adapter for the standard police department pistol and has accurate range with teargas up to 50 yards, according to Chief Autrey.
Policemen also received instructions in the use of the 37 mm teargas projectile launcher and the shotgun projectile adapter, teargas grenade launcher.
The group received actual practice in the use of a 12-gauge riot gun and the Winchester Model 500 automatic rifle, an anti-sniper weapon.
Walker headed the demonstration in the proper handling of chemical mace, which is carried by all members of the Denton Police Department.
Other instructions included the handling of the parachute illuminating flare, sent skyward by a flip of a trigger on the flare canister.
Denton policemen went through a similar demonstration about five weeks ago, sponsored by the Texas Department of Public Safety, in the earlier demonstration, however, local officers received instructions in helicopter operations.
25 Years Ago
From March 1996
The Beef is back
When Beef Jerky emerged in 1992, it picked up the torch of funk tradition ignited in Denton by such legendary bands as Billy Goat and Goodfoot. And even while Dallas critics insisted there simply were too many horn sections in this town, Beef Jerky proved it always was possible to find a few (hundred) people willing to get naked and funk.
As other bands bowed out of the horn-driven sound, Beef Jerky took its place as the city’s reigning funkateers, building a following that extended past state lines and into clubs in Kansas and Arkansas.
Last Sept. 30, Beef Jerky played one final show at Trees. Three years and two recordings after its first moo, the band decided to hang up its horns and turn in its groove for a harder sound.
“What it really came down to was that our horn players were leaving. It became too much of a hassle to think about trying to rebuild that whole thing, so it was a good time to update our sound,” said lead vocalist Scott “Bubba” Turner.
“We’ve been working on a completely new sound. It’s entirely different from our old style. It’s the same musical concept but has a harder edge.”
Turner and drummer Danny Handler remain the sole survivors of the band’s original incarnation. The band that proved time and time again that size may not count — but bigger certainly can be more fun — has been whittled down to half its size. Bassist Eric Delegard remains, and Beef Jerky has welcomed newcomer Darin Layne on guitar.
“What we were doing before really worked for us, but it was a good time to move on,” Turner said.
“We thought something a little bit harder, a little more up-to-date and more radio accessible would be the thing to do. We’re still funk-oriented; it’s definitely not heavy metal. But it is more guitar-oriented than anything we used to do before.”
Turner said the band toyed with the idea of changing its name to go with the new sound, but in the end decided to keep the familiar moniker intact.
“Hopefully, people will still remember the name. We’ve had people ask us when we’re playing again and so I think we’ll still be able to get a good crowd. I think there is a possibility that we will lose one or two fans who don’t like the new sound, but I think ultimately we will gain a lot more fans than we’ll lose.”
The new Beef Jerky continues to draw inspiration from diverse, groove-inflected rock, but now filters those influences through a hard-edged kaleidoscope of influences instead of through a brass funnel. Since its show at Trees more than five months ago, the band has been writing new material and striving to redefine its new sound. Turner said the live show will probably include one or two old favorites, a couple of cover songs and a half dozen or so new songs.
“Our new stuff is going to surprise people. We’ve got some songs about nothing at all. And there’ll be the traditional one for all the ladies. But there’s no sappy love songs.”