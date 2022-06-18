100 Years Ago
From June 1922
News Notes of C.I.A.An exhibit of the artwork of Miss Texie Myers of Marshall, C.I.A. student who has shown remarkable talent in wood carving and other forms of art, is being shown in the artists’ colony at Santa Fe, N.M., by John Sloan of New York, president of the Independent Art Exhibit, who featured Miss Myer’s work in his magazine last winter.
Specimens of Miss Myer’s work and that of other college students, Miss Victoria Ebbels, member of the art faculty during the past year, who is studying Indian art in the colony, greatly interested Dr. Hewitt, curator of the Indian art museum in Santa Fe, a letter from Miss Ebbels states. Thru Dr. Hewitt, she met Mr. Chapman, American authority on Indian art, and is now studying with him.
75 Years Ago
From June 1947
Round About Town
Wilson Smith of Roanoke was in Denton Tuesday and in meeting him, recalled the days of racehorses in Denton. Wilson was a jockey and trainer for the late J.W. Medlin and Jim Holt, and at times he rode “Bummer,” a runner bred by Medlin and later sold to Jim Holt of Denton. Bummer, at that time, was considered about the fastest runner in the entire country. The racetrack then was on the east side of Avenue A on the land where the West Side School and many houses now stand. Wilson said, “When I get to thinking back on those good old days, I begin to realize that I’ve been around for some time.”
Sheriff Roy Moore and Liquor Control Officer Woodie Mintz lost about $1,000 for Denton County this week. The loss came about through their automobile not making the necessary speed. They, patrolling over east of Lake Dallas, met up with a man Woodie recognized as a rumrunner. They took out after him in a wild chase. Woodie said, “The farther we went, the greater distance that fellow put between us. Our car just couldn’t stay in sight of that fast-stepping boy. So, I guess a slow car cost the county somewhere around one thousand bucks.”
50 Years Ago
From June 1972
Canines come clean: Society gives dogs brush-off
Denton went to the dogs and the dogs went to Denton.
It was pure slosh day at Denton Center Saturday, where the wolfhounds wolfed, the Pekinese peaked and the setters scouted for places to sit.
The Denton Humane Society’s first annual dog wash was literally a howling success.
Exceeding all expectations, the wash was no washout.
Dogs were brought in by the droves, or rather packs, and society members kept soft-soaping customers.
“We’ve been busy all day,” commented Gladys Maddocks, a member of the board of directors. “We had 15 dogs the first hour.”
“And they are still coming in,” sniffed Mary Jo Camp.
The reason she is sniffing is because she is allergic to poodles.
“I found out after I opened a poodle clipping business,” she said.
A dog wash is no place to flee for a restful afternoon.
Still, the major problems expected never really materialized.
“Most of the dogs have been amazingly gentle and well behaved,” said Mary Whitten, another board member.
“We did have one incident when a couple of Dobermans tried to gang up on a collie.”
“One dog tried to jump out of the tub and bowled me over,” added Mary Jo Camp. “I guess that’s the chance you take.”
The Denton Humane Society had originally planned to hold a car wash, but somehow it just seemed more appropriate to hold a dog wash.
Several firms contributed shampoo and other necessities. The society in turn set up a couple of buckets for the small dogs and some hoses for the larger variety.
The dogs themselves came in all shapes and sizes. About half were purebreds and the rest were lovable mutts.
— John W. Moody
25 Years Ago
From June 1997
Creating urban forest: Donations paid through bills
Denton’s City Council gave encouragement Thursday to every Denton resident who has ever lamented the loss of a tree or wooded area.
With their approval of a new Urban Forestry Management Plan, council members gave reason to hope and opportunities to act to those who had begun to fear the city might one day be as treeless and leaf-lorn as some of its neighbors to the near south.
The plan is comprehensive and would cost more than has ever been budgeted from the city’s general fund for tree programs.
Developers of the plan proposed several alternate sources of funding, including available national and state grants and a voluntary contribution program that would use the city’s utility bills to give residents an opportunity to support the “urban forest.”
Under this plan, utility customers would be asked to check a box on their utility bill if they wanted to support the tree program. A monthly donation would be added to the utility bills of those who chose to participate. Monthly contributions have been suggested at between 10 and 25 cents.
Plan developers believe this voluntary funding would provide major support for the urban forest.
The Urban Forest plan is the result of three years of work by Denton’s Tree Board and was recommended for approval to the council by the Keep Denton Beautiful Board.
The plan’s objective is “to provide a foundation for a safe, healthy, attractive, diverse and educational urban forest.
To that end, the plan identifies specific goals, outlines work that needs to be done to reach those goals and provides names and phone numbers for contact people in each work category.
The plan creates the following policies:
- “Denton’s urban forest will be maintained for the safety of residents and visitors.”
Directions under this policy include removing trees that block traffic or obscure traffic signs or signal, that are in contact with or near high voltage lines or structures, or that are too near overhead lines.
- “Trees will be monitored and managed throughout their growth cycle to ensure a healthy urban forest.”
Directions under this policy include creating a program to monitor and treat trees for insects, disease and nutrient problems, to plant trees that are resistant to insects, disease and environmental damage, to monitor and prune young trees to prevent disease and damage, and to maintain a tree inventory data base and record of trees planted.
- “The urban forest will be incorporated into the design of our city and used to promote the image of Denton.”
Directions under this policy include passing tree ordinance regulations for tree removal and replacement, developing a signature landscape for Denton, encouraging beautification of entranceways, corridors and medians, and promoting Denton’s status as Redbud Capital of Texas.
- “Trees of different species and sizes will be promoted to ensure a diverse urban forest which includes new and preserved trees and places for birds and other wildlife.”
Directions under this policy include planting tree species of varying sizes and ages, continuing the water reclamation plant tree nursery, continuing the National Tree Trust Grant, developing a hot line to promote and track tree planting, replacing dead, dying and diseased trees and tree cavities for nesting birds, and building artificial nesting structures.
- “Educational opportunities will be provided for citizens, schoolchildren, neighborhood associations, builders, business owners, and volunteer groups to become knowledgeable and enthusiastic supporters of trees.”
Directions under this policy include continuing such volunteer training programs as ShadeKeepers, continuing the Texas Wildscape Program, conducting tree seminars, operating a Landscape School for all citizens maintaining natural park areas to serve as learning environments, and implementing a public relations plan.