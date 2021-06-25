100 Years Ago
From June 1921
Injunction secured against home erection
Temporary writ issued out of the Sixteenth District Court on petition of Miss Mamie Jagoe of this city Thursday morning stopped work on the erection of a store building adjoining her property on Oakland Avenue. Petition was filed Wednesday afternoon with Judge Pearman at Gainesville and temporary writ issued in time to be served here Thursday morning.
Work on the building’s foundation already had been started and materials were being placed when the writ was served on W.L. Kay, owner of the property and proposed building. The lot adjoins Miss Jagoe’s property, on which her home stands.
Allegation in the petition was that erection of a business house on the Kay lot and establishing of a mercantile business thereon would depreciate the value of petitioner’s residence property by half, present value being estimated at $12,500.
Date for hearing of the injunction has not been fixed. Mr. Kay has retained lawyers who are now working on the answer to be filed in his behalf as soon as ready.
75 Years Ago
From June 1946
Women rush for meat after 10-day shortage
Denton housewives Saturday rushed to local markets as the June quota for meats went into effect to relieve a temporary shortage of the past 10 days.
Fresh meat has been scarce in Denton since an OPA quota for Pitner Packing Plant was exhausted more than a week ago and supplies from outside dwindled to nearly nothing.
Dr. J.M. Pitner said Saturday that the quota for the local plant might be made to last the entire month and requested cooperation of local purchasers in trying to make it cover all of June. Every effort will be made to distribute it equally to all consumers over the entire period, he said.
50 Years Ago
From June 1971
School designated for Murphy memorials
The sister of the late World War II hero Audie Murphy has requested that persons wishing to make memorials in her brother’s name send them to the Denton State School here.
Mrs. W.O. (Nadine) Murphy said, “I just felt like, if people want to give something in Audie’s name, I wanted it to help those children.”
Mrs. Murphy, whose husband’s name is the same as her maiden name, said the family always wants to help children, and had become familiar with the Denton State School through the work a family member did while attending school at North Texas State University.
Denton State School Supt. E.W. Killian Jr. expressed appreciation for the request, wishing to thank both Mrs. Murphy, and any who make such memorials, for their help in the education of the residents of the state school for the retarded.
In Farmersville, Saturday, the editor of the Farmersville Times, weekly newspaper in the town where Murphy spent his youth, expressed no surprise at the bequest of the Denton State School.
“His family had a hard time. … And Audie always loved children, he spent a lot of time helping kids. … I guess the first thing his sister thought of was some way to keep on helping them,” Bob Poole said.
Poole’s remarks echoed those of a funeral eulogy for Murphy Friday in which he was described as a “quiet, unassuming, soft-spoken man” whose deeds spoke for themselves.
More than 1,200 persons, including six Medal of Honor winners, attended the services at the white wooden church.
25 Years Ago
From June 1996
Recycling: Lions help by gleaning used glasses
When Frank LeBlonde collects eyeglasses for others, he thinks about his own children.
Mr. LeBlonde is one of several members of the Denton Hi-Noon Lions Club who collect eyeglasses for the needy.
“I had children who had to have glasses. I know how disadvantaged they would be without them,” said the 15-year member of the Lions Club. “When someone can’t afford glasses and we get them for him, we’re really accomplishing something.”
Denton area Lions Clubs collected more than 1,000 pairs of glasses in the past year as part of their “Recycle for Sight” program, according to Ann McCarty, the Lions’ district director.
“We recycle eyeglasses all year long,” Mrs. McCarty said. “This past year, just those seven clubs collected well over a thousand pairs of glasses for our international recycling program.”
May brought a special emphasis on collecting glasses. It was international “Recycle for Sight Month.”
Mrs. McCarty had better be prepared because the Denton Hi-Noon Lions have collected more than 150 pairs during May, and they are not finished.
“I’ve got 150 packed and I’m still counting,” said Curt Dimberg, coordinator of the drive for the Hi-Noon Lions. “We should have about 235 pairs by the time I’m done.”
The glasses are sent to be reconfigured in Midland and then distributed to people who need them throughout the world, Mrs. McCarty said.
When they arrive in Midland, the glasses are tested for prescription and each lens is matched to an applicant. The glasses are then reconstructed according to the needs of the recipient. It takes roughly three pairs of glasses to provide sight for one person.
Then the glasses are ready for shipment.
“We send them to homeless shelters and distribution outlets for needy families all over the United States as well as in Central and South America and all over the globe,” Mrs. McCarty said. “Most of our recipients are children.”
Mrs. McCarty, a former counselor at the Denton State School and a speech and hearing therapist for schools in Aubrey, Krum and Ponder, said the most satisfying part of the drive is that she is doing something concrete to help people.
Mr. Dimberg said he felt the same way.
“We don’t get much publicity. Most of what we do is behind the scenes,” said Mr. Dimberg, who also is vice president of his club. “For me, it gives me a chance to get involved in the city and in doing something for people.
“It doesn’t take a lot of time. It’s not bad work. But you can see the results.”
In the past year, Denton and surrounding areas collected some 15,000 pairs of eyeglasses, according to the Organ Eye Bank in Fort Worth. In addition, North Texas Lions funded 184 eye tissue transplants at the eye bank last year. This year the eye bank has performed 70 transplants since Jan. 1.
Mr. LeBlonde, a member of the Lions Club since 1981 and a participant in service organizations since 1953, said he finds the work very satisfying. “You’ve brought things for people, done things; you get a glow,” he said. “Think of the glow we get making people see.”
The Lions Club has been concerned with eyesight and blindness since Helen Keller addressed its national convention in 1917. The club was so moved by her speech that it has dedicated itself to sight preservation since that time.
Last year the Lions Clubs International collected some 2,193,000 pairs of eyeglasses in the United States and 2,375,456 internationally, distributing 887,400 pairs of glasses worldwide, according to the Lions Club International offices in Oak Brook, Ill.