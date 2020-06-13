100 Years Ago
From June 1920
Old barracks to
become gym at Normal
The conversion of the old SATC barracks at the Normal College into a gymnasium has begun. It is expected to be ready for the opening of school in the fall.
The basketball schedule of last winter was seriously handicapped thru the lack of an indoor gymnasium, necessitating cancellation of several games. Other games were played on slippery court sand with no weather protection for players or enthusiasts of the game.
Plans for remodeling the building include a basketball court 44 by 86 feet, with a space on the sides of five feet, while nine feet will be left at the ends for seats. This will leave the back part of the building for lockers and baths. The same floors will be used and the roof will be raised until it is clear for 20 feet.
County rural carriers organize association
Ten out of the twenty-seven rural carriers of Denton County met in the District court room Monday afternoon and organized a county Association. It was decided that regular meetings be held in the future, and July 5 was chosen as the next date for a meeting.
Officers were elected as follows: President, R.G. Peipleman, Aubrey; Vice-President, George Richards, Denton; Secretary-Treasurer, W. F. Clevenger, Krum.
It was stated that the National Rural Letter Carriers Association is not a part of the American Federation of Labor.
75 Years Ago
From June 1945
MIA and captured,
Lt. Whitson returns
Twice in the last four months Denton residents read that Lt. Warren P. Whitson Jr. was “missing in action,” but today he was at home with a variety of tales from being tucked in bed by a Russian general to chatting with Lily Pons and Andre Kostelanetz.
The red-haired young pilot spent nine months overseas and during that time was forced to crash-land his plane near Russian lines and on a later mission bailed out from his B-17 over Germany, where he was taken prisoner.
Whitson said he and his crew were lost in a snowstorm over Germany when his navigator reported they could not get back to France. Whitson decided to head for Russia, saw an open area and put the plane down.
“When about 200 soldiers popped up from nowhere, all of us started hollering ‘Americanisky’ and ‘Kamerade,’” Whitson laughed. “We recognized them immediately by the red stars on their hats.
“The Russians were great to us,” he asserted. ‘when they found out we had bombed Berlin, we were ‘hot stuff.’ That night the general treated us to a 32-course dinner and later showed us the way to real beds with clean linens.”
Whitson and his crew made their way back to their Allied base, and two months later, after his plane was hit by fire from German fighter planes, he and the crew bailed out over enemy territory.
On landing he was taken prisoner by members of the German Peoples’ Army and along with 61 other British and American airmen began a march to Hamburg.
“We were treated well except for the food,” he said. “Only food packets from the American Red Cross kept us alive. I told the boys then that if we ever get back to the States, I was going to make a big donation. And I still intend to as soon as I find someone to give it to.”
Whitson and the other prisoners found the guards surrendering to their prisoners on the morning of May 2. The British Army flew him to Brussels and then Le Harve, where he boarded a boat for home.
His most prized souvenir of his overseas experience is a pair of electrically heated shoe liners for flying shoes that he wore when he jumped to safety and which he wore while a prisoner.
His most prized possessions at home are his wife, the former Miss Cecille Monroe, and his 14-month old son, Warren P. Whitson III.
NOTE: After the war, Warren Whitson Jr. joined his father and brothers in the family business, Whitson Food Products/Mission Beverage. He served as mayor of Denton during 1962-1966.
New type of aircraft may be seen overhead
Denton citizens may gaze aloft in the next few weeks at a new type of airplane in the skies, since Wichita Falls has been designated as a training center for pilots to learn to fly helicopters, the strange craft which fly straight up and can hover or fly backward. Sixteen of the “dragonfly” crafts have been brought to Sheppard Field.
Helicopters have captured the popular imagination because they seem safer than the ordinary planes and can rise vertically or land in a small space. Any citizen can figure out dozens of ways to use such a handy craft which may become the popular plane of tomorrow.
50 Years Ago
From June 1970
Liquor sales approved for Lincoln Park
By a vote of 24-4, voters in the newly incorporated mobile home city of Lincoln Park approved the sale of all forms of drinking alcohol in the face of what Mayor Parks W. Bell termed “ever increasing pressure” against the issue applied by citizens of the surrounding area.
“We hope to have the first package store open in about three weeks,” a happy Mayor Bell said after announcing the results of the election. Liquor was last sold legally in the county in the 1930s.
The prices, he said, will be “right down the line with those in Dallas,” and the stock of two planned liquor stores will be as complete as any in Dallas. A “convenience” store selling only beer is also planned to open, possibly within 60 days, said Bell.
Because of fears by some that the ballot boxes would be “stuffed,” an official election observer, recommended by the Denton County Commissioners Court, was on hand all day. The mayor added that he was not required by law to be there, but he and the city were glad to have him.
NOTE: Liquor sales commenced in Lincoln Park exactly 30 days later, on July 3, just in time for the Fourth of July celebrations.
25 Years Ago
From June 1995
Carl Gene Young Sr. wins council spot
The third time was a charm for Denton City Council candidate Carl Gene Young Sr., who defeated Councilman Mark Chew in Saturday’s runoff election for District 1.
Mr. Young bested Mr. Chew by a vote of 310 to 245.
After the results were released, Southeast Denton residents gathered at Mr. Young’s campaign headquarters on Robertson Street to celebrate, eat barbecue and talk about what they believe will be a brighter future for District 1.
Mr. Young, who will take his council seat next Tuesday, had reason to celebrate.
“I haven’t felt this good since I captured a North Vietnamese resupply major at LZ [landing zone] Jane in Vietnam,” he said.
Mr. Young ran a grassroots campaign based on specific need in District 1, particularly infrastructure improvements, parks improvements and fire protection. Saturday, he said District 1 voters sent a clear message that they wanted change.
“District 1 wants to be a part of city government from here on out,” he said. “What you’re looking at now are new frontiers for municipal politics here in District 1. We’re out of the ’60s and into the ’90s.”
As the sun sank on Mr. Young’s celebration party, he reflected on the long road that has led him from Vietnam to the Denton City Council.
“I want to send a message to all the Vietnam veterans out there like me,” he said. “Tell them I have found the trail that leads to the road home.”