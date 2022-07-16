100 Years Ago

From July 1922

Denton drivers won half money July 4

Raymond Ellis and Robert Storrie of Denton won half the money offered in purses at the automobile races at Pittsburgh last Tuesday when they each won a first place and a second in the three events in which seven machines took part. They arrived home with their machines late Wednesday afternoon. Ellis won the first race and Storrie finished second. Ellis won a second place in the second race but did not finish the third because of his radiator blowing up and putting him out of the event.

Storrie won the third race and drove the last miles on a flat casing. The track was rough with considerable sand on it that made driving dangerous.

75 Years Ago

From July 1947

Night-time visitor

1947_07_16_Night time visitor.jpg
When Dr. C.H. Hancock, 619 Austin, heard a metallic sound in the dead of night Tuesday, he thought two cars had clinked fenders. Going outside he found that Denton at last had its “flying disk.” Pranksters had evidently struck the object pictured above with a hammer when they left it in his front yard as a calling card — “Parties unknown, but ‘suspicioned,’” said doc. Dr. Hancock and Mike Eledge, 621 Austin, are shown examining the object, which has four sparkplugs. Passers-by all day were leery, but interested, and approached to examine it cautiously. (Denton Record-Chronicle, 07/16/1947, Page 1)

50 Years Ago

From July 1972

City pockets pool puzzle

Well, we got troubles right here in Denton City.

Trouble starts with “T” and that rhymes with “P” and that stands for “pool.” In this case, it also stands for “table,” for that’s where a problem facing the Denton City Council currently is resting.

The councilmen, whose collective job sometimes takes the wisdom of Solomon, was given the task of determining what constitutes a pool table. It seems the owner of a coin-operated business suddenly found his operation classified as a pool hall.

He admitted that his business property includes a long table with green felt and that for a fee a person may push a small white ball around with a long tipped stick.

However, he maintains his business is not a pool hall, for the table is coin-operated and therefore is just another game in the place. He may have a point, for the council racked their brains and finally decided they were snookered.

Should the group decide the business is in fact a pool hall, it will be subject to pool hall hours. And in this case he will be closing earlier than his present business hours.

After being cued in on the matter, the group decided they were not experts on pool halls. The issue was tabled and all council members had the restraint not to add “pool tabled.”

[EDITOR’S NOTE: If this article put you in the mood for “The Music Man,” Theatre Denton’s production is running through July 24 at the Campus Theatre.]

1972 07 30 Las Brisas Ribbon Cutting p7D.jpg

Las Brisas’ Ribbon Cutting: Shelly Carroll, center, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Carroll, cut the ribbon at the recent opening of the Las Brisas Townhomes in Denton. The Carroll family are the first owners of one of the homes in the first condominium complex in Denton. Las Brisas’ developer, Henry D. Akin Jr., left, Mayor Pro-Tem Harold Ramey, second from right, and Julie Smith, right, were also present for the offiial opening. (Denton Record-Chronicle, July 30, 1972, Page 7D)

Queens of diamonds

Three years ago, a group of faculty members and graduate students at Texas Woman’s University got together and decided that playing softball would be a good way to pass the time during the summer months.

The result was the formation of the Denton Drifters, now acknowledged as one of the state’s finest women’s softball teams.

Coached by TWU faculty member Joanne Kuhn, the Drifters, unlike most teams, limit their schedule almost exclusively to tournaments. This week they are in Freeport for the regional tournament after capturing the state championship in Stephenville recently.

“When the team first started out,” Miss Kuhn said, “we really had no idea we would be playing so many games or traveling as much as we now do.”

The Drifters have appeared in tournaments in Houston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Victoria, Fort Worth, Irving and Corpus Christi, and other cities.

1972 07 23 p7B Denton Drifters.jpg

A photo from 1972 shows the Denton Drifters, a softball team formed by a group of faculty members and graduate students at Texas Woman’s University.

Last weekend the Denton team participated in a 32-team tourney in Houston, one of the toughest meets in the country. “We won our first game, and then lost 3-1 to the fifth-ranked team in the nation,” said Miss Kuhn. “I was very proud of the team.”

In softball, a team is only as good as its pitcher. The Drifters have a good one in Ebb Pack, who was honored as the most valuable player in the state tournament.

However, the talent doesn’t end there. Carol Fenske, center field, Mary Ridgway, first base, and Val Spacher, third base, are all-state selections.

Among the leading hitters are Miss Spacher (.363), Miss Ridgway (.350), Miss Pack (.310) and Sandy Messerich (.307).

So far this season the Drifters have won 14 games while participating in five tournaments. Last summer, the team finished fourth or better in six tournaments.

25 Years Ago

From July 1997

Branch manager to take a ride on the wild side

The South Branch Library readers met the challenge! Branch Manager Martha Edmundson challenged members of the reading club to read over 5,000 hours this summer — and they did it!

As she promised, Ms. Edmundson will ride on the back of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle — a real dream machine — in the North Texas Fair Parade on Saturday. Be sure to watch for her.

fowler033.jpg
Martha Edmundson, branch manager of South Branch Library, issued a challenge to the summer reading club: If members read over 5,000 hours, she’d go for a ride on the back of a Harley-Davidson. Readers met their mark and she rode in the North Texas State Fair Parade in August 1997.
— Compiled from the files of the Denton Record-Chronicle by Leslie Couture for the Denton Public Library

LESLIE COUTURE can be reached at 940-349-8762 or leslie.couture@cityofdenton.com.

