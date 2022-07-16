100 Years Ago
From July 1922
Denton drivers won half money July 4
Raymond Ellis and Robert Storrie of Denton won half the money offered in purses at the automobile races at Pittsburgh last Tuesday when they each won a first place and a second in the three events in which seven machines took part. They arrived home with their machines late Wednesday afternoon. Ellis won the first race and Storrie finished second. Ellis won a second place in the second race but did not finish the third because of his radiator blowing up and putting him out of the event.
Storrie won the third race and drove the last miles on a flat casing. The track was rough with considerable sand on it that made driving dangerous.
75 Years Ago
From July 1947
Night-time visitor
When Dr. C.H. Hancock, 619 Austin, heard a metallic sound in the dead of night Tuesday, he thought two cars had clinked fenders. Going outside he found that Denton at last had its “flying disk.” Pranksters had evidently struck the object pictured above with a hammer when they left it in his front yard as a calling card — “Parties unknown, but ‘suspicioned,’” said doc. Dr. Hancock and Mike Eledge, 621 Austin, are shown examining the object, which has four sparkplugs. Passers-by all day were leery, but interested, and approached to examine it cautiously.
50 Years Ago
From July 1972
City pockets pool puzzle
Well, we got troubles right here in Denton City.
Trouble starts with “T” and that rhymes with “P” and that stands for “pool.” In this case, it also stands for “table,” for that’s where a problem facing the Denton City Council currently is resting.
The councilmen, whose collective job sometimes takes the wisdom of Solomon, was given the task of determining what constitutes a pool table. It seems the owner of a coin-operated business suddenly found his operation classified as a pool hall.
He admitted that his business property includes a long table with green felt and that for a fee a person may push a small white ball around with a long tipped stick.
However, he maintains his business is not a pool hall, for the table is coin-operated and therefore is just another game in the place. He may have a point, for the council racked their brains and finally decided they were snookered.
Should the group decide the business is in fact a pool hall, it will be subject to pool hall hours. And in this case he will be closing earlier than his present business hours.
After being cued in on the matter, the group decided they were not experts on pool halls. The issue was tabled and all council members had the restraint not to add “pool tabled.”
[EDITOR’S NOTE: If this article put you in the mood for “The Music Man,” Theatre Denton’s production is running through July 24 at the Campus Theatre.]
Queens of diamonds
Three years ago, a group of faculty members and graduate students at Texas Woman’s University got together and decided that playing softball would be a good way to pass the time during the summer months.
The result was the formation of the Denton Drifters, now acknowledged as one of the state’s finest women’s softball teams.
Coached by TWU faculty member Joanne Kuhn, the Drifters, unlike most teams, limit their schedule almost exclusively to tournaments. This week they are in Freeport for the regional tournament after capturing the state championship in Stephenville recently.
“When the team first started out,” Miss Kuhn said, “we really had no idea we would be playing so many games or traveling as much as we now do.”
The Drifters have appeared in tournaments in Houston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Victoria, Fort Worth, Irving and Corpus Christi, and other cities.
Last weekend the Denton team participated in a 32-team tourney in Houston, one of the toughest meets in the country. “We won our first game, and then lost 3-1 to the fifth-ranked team in the nation,” said Miss Kuhn. “I was very proud of the team.”
In softball, a team is only as good as its pitcher. The Drifters have a good one in Ebb Pack, who was honored as the most valuable player in the state tournament.
However, the talent doesn’t end there. Carol Fenske, center field, Mary Ridgway, first base, and Val Spacher, third base, are all-state selections.
Among the leading hitters are Miss Spacher (.363), Miss Ridgway (.350), Miss Pack (.310) and Sandy Messerich (.307).
So far this season the Drifters have won 14 games while participating in five tournaments. Last summer, the team finished fourth or better in six tournaments.
25 Years Ago
From July 1997
Branch manager to take a ride on the wild side
The South Branch Library readers met the challenge! Branch Manager Martha Edmundson challenged members of the reading club to read over 5,000 hours this summer — and they did it!
As she promised, Ms. Edmundson will ride on the back of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle — a real dream machine — in the North Texas Fair Parade on Saturday. Be sure to watch for her.