100 Years Ago
From July 1921
Home talent movie to be shown at Strand
Babette, the two-reel home talent screen drama that has just been filmed with Miss Katherine Taylor in the title role, supported by Bill Williams heading an auxiliary cast made up of Denton people, will be produced for the first time Thursday, according to announcement of Don C. Bradley, manager of the Strand.
All scenes were taken in the city, the railway station, college campus and downtown districts being used as the scenes of various acts. Interior scenes were filmed in the W.T. Bolton home.
Some troops of local Boy Scouts also participated in the movie, and in many instances, Denton people who were unconscious that they were acting for the silver sheet will see themselves in some of the street scenes.
80 Years Ago
From July 1941
Swiss yodelers to perform at T.S.C.W.
Next week will bring the final number on the summer artists course at the T.S.C.W. for the first term. The Studer Brothers, native Swiss yodelers, will give a program in the college’s Outdoor Theater at 8 o’clock Monday evening July 7. The three brothers, Josef, Louis and Fritz Studer, arrived in the United States a few years ago from their native land, Lucerne, Switzerland, and are making their second summer and fall tour in the South and Southwest. With a background of Alpine scenery and wearing colorful native Swiss costumes, the trio carries its audience into the hearts of Switzerland. They are an unusually versatile group of musicians and entertainers. Each of the brothers plays two or more instruments, and each is an expert yodeler. Solo and harmony yodeling are featured. Highlights of the concert will be the brief talks given by Josef Studer describing the unique customs of his native land and people and his Swiss dance. Swiss flag throwing, now becoming popular in this country, will also be demonstrated.
50 Years Ago
From July 1971
Contact 33: Historical Street Names
Can you tell me how these streets got their names: Taliaferro, Hopkins, Brown, Bernard and Headlee?
— Wondering
Denton historian Alex Williams says that Taliaferro was named after W.A. Taliaferro, a Denton resident, and Hopkins was named for the grandfather of Denton attorney George Hopkins. The elder Hopkins served as sheriff and was an early Denton resident. Brown was named for H.G. Brown and his two sons who developed housing in that area, and Headlee was named for longtime Dentonites, E.J. Headlee and his son, Deats. Bernard Street was named in honor of John Bernard Denton.
Austrian finds NT’s pipes in good voice
Oswald Wagner of Austria spent most of June in Denton and on the North Texas State University campus doing what all good “voicers” do … making sure that all the pipes of three organs sounded as they should.
Ordered by Denton’s St. David’s Episcopal Church, the NTSU School of Music and Donald Willing of the NTSU music faculty, the three organs arrived in early June in one steel-reinforced carton measuring 20 feet in length.
What could have been an all-time fiasco turned into a busy three weeks as Willing phoned the organ builders in Austria and “asked them to send us a builder,” he said, to make sure that all the pieces of the three musical instruments were placed correctly.
Arriving early one June morning at 1 a.m., Wagner “was a little afraid of flying into Dallas with the name Oswald,” Willing said, but by 8 the same morning was too involved with organ parts to worry about that anymore.
“We had a moving crew from St. David’s and NTSU to pull the pieces out of the crates,” Willing said … but complications arose.
The 25-year-old Austrian had studied English for only two months prior to his arrival in Denton and spoke very little English.
The NTSU foreign language department came to the rescue with two German teachers who translated Wagner’s instructions to the crew of workers.
Working from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, Wagner successfully installed the three organs, one at St. David’s, one in NTSU’s Chilton Hall, and one in Willing’s Ranch Estates home.
The provided crew helped Wagner hold notes and handed him pipes during the three-week session, “before we got him back on the plane to Austria,” Willing said.
“My next-door neighbor and I bought him a cowboy hat which he promptly had to try on. He even insisted on keeping it in a box marked ‘Western wear’ for the trip home.”
“Denton now has three superior organs,” Willing said, and Wagner, who was likely the mainstay of the three installation processes, managed to have enough American hamburgers and even iced tea between work sessions to maybe last him until his next trip over the ocean.
25 Years Ago
City cans curb-side recycling program
The city’s experimental curb-side recycling program will come to an end Aug. 1.
The City Council on Tuesday directed the city staff to stop the program, citing low participation and a sharply declining price for recycled newspaper.
“This was a test,” Councilman Carl Young said. “It was a successful test in that we found out a lot of things.”
In making their decision, council members said they would like to see future expansion in the city’s drop-off recycling sites.
“We need to put recycling in the minds of the citizens of Denton,” Mr. Young said.
In February, the city instituted a curb-side newspaper recycling program in select neighborhoods in northwest and southwest Denton. Since that time, the city has collected 52 tons of newspaper with an average of more than 29 pounds per home per pickup day.
However, only about 15 percent of the 2,500 homes in the selected area participated in the program. Howard Martin, the city’s director of environmental operations, said the 15 percent participation rate is about half of what the city had expected. In addition, Mr. Martin said the city’s net collections of newspaper — at both curb-side and drop-off sites — showed almost no change.
“Essentially, the net tonnage has remained somewhat stable,” Mr. Martin said. “We haven’t seen any increase.”
Besides the low participation rate, the city has been affected by downward spiraling costs of recycled newspaper. Mr. Martin said that one year ago, the price paid for newspaper was about $100 per ton. In February, the price had shrunk to $15 per ton. It now fluctuates between no value and $5.
“If we were to continue to collect newspapers curb-side, we would continue to lose money,” Mr. Martin said.
The cost of the recycling program to date is about $28,000, Mr. Martin said. The program was expected to have revenues of near $152,000, but instead has gained only $18,000 from recycling prices, he said.
Council members said they had received telephone calls from some residents in the areas targeted by the experimental program. The residents told the council members that communication was a key problem with the program.
Mayor Pro Tem Euline Brock said that one woman told her the pickup days were confusing. The city conducts the curb-side pickup on the first and third Wednesday of every month. The woman also told Dr. Brock that the instructions on how to leave the newspaper at the curb were somewhat complicated.
“She said she felt (the program) was effective only for those who were gung-ho on recycling anyway,” Dr. Brock said.
Mr. Martin said city staff attached a note to the front door of homes in the area before the program started. The note said newspapers should be left at the curb in either a paper sack or tied with string or twine.
Council members said their decision Tuesday should not be taken as an anti-recycling message. They said they still encourage recycling at the drop-off sites and hope to have the volunteer program expanded.