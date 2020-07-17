100 Years Ago
From July 1920
Red Cross seeks help for European children
At the meeting of the Denton County chapter of the Red Cross, an appeal was made for the public to donate clothing for babies and children in Europe where a pitiable lack of clothing is keenly felt.
The appeal stated that new-born infants in some European countries were being wrapt in paper since no clothing was available.
Local organizations and individuals are requested to contribute new or used garments and anyone wishing to contribute should communicate with some member of the Denton chapter. It was requested that infants’ layettes be composed of cotton flannel garments for warmth and include the following: two dresses, two muslin undershirts, two pairs of bootees, made of flannel, knitted or crocheted, two flannel binders, two small blankets, six diapers with twelve safety pins.
While the need for layettes is particularly urgent, there is also a need for garments for older children, the board said.
Ad
Swimming is the Best Exercise in the World! Medical men will tell you there is no better exercise than swimming. It’s refreshing and invigorating. It’s about the most delightful exercise one can get in the summer. It makes red-blooded men and women out of lazy people. It gives you a hearty appetite. Come down. CASCADE PLUNGE. Ollie Camp, Prop.
Canning club offers free canning
The Girls’ Canning Club under direction of Mrs. Edna W. Trigg, County Home Economics demonstrator, will can tomatoes FREE of charge according to an announcement by Mrs. Trigg Monday morning. The owner of the tomatoes is to furnish the solder and cans, while the labor will be given by the members of the canning club in order to gain experience. The tomatoes may be brought to Mrs. Trigg or to the courthouse.
75 Years Ago
From July 1945
Sgt. Barnes celebrated V-E Day at Hitler retreat
On V-E Day, First Sergeant Wylie H. Barnes was in the cellar of Hitler’s mountain hideout, Berchtesgaden, drinking from a bountiful supply of Hitler’s fine champagne.
The former groundskeeper of the retreat was very friendly and escorted Barnes and his friends through Hitler’s mountain bomb-damaged home, showing them a tunnel that led to a shelter inside a mountain.
Barnes went through Dachau, near Munich, “which was one of the worst concentration camps in Germany.” There he saw the piles of dead bodies, starved men and the ill-fated ovens.
Barnes graduated from Denton High School in 1928 and later worked for the Freeman Bus Company in Denton.
The recently discharged Sgt. Barnes and his wife, the former Ruby McCollom, are at the home of his mother, Mrs. J.H. Barnes, on West Hickory Street.
NOTE: A few years later, Wylie Barnes was elected Denton County sheriff, serving from 1954 until 1976. He was the longest serving sheriff in county history.
Camp Howze training program to close
The Infantry Advanced Replacement Training Center at Camp Howze near Gainesville will be closed August 11, Col. Russell J. Potts, commander of the camp announced.
The camp will still be open, however. First Lt. Julius R. Fishburn, camp public relations officer, said he estimated that 2,500 men in the Army Service Forces would remain stationed there as the camp complement and that almost that many civilians would be kept at their jobs on the post.
He also stated that the German prisoner-of-war camp, which was opened there in October 1943, would be kept in operation.
Camp Howze was activated on Aug. 17, 1942.
In Denton, news of the closing indicates a probable alleviation of the housing shortage, Chamber of Commerce Manager O.L. Fowler said. He expects that apartments now occupied by 150 servicemen will be vacated for civilian use.
The number of servicemen living in Denton reached its peak in 1943-44 when over 300 families were listed as apartment renters.
50 Years Ago
From July 1970
Phyllis wows judges, crowned Miss Texas
Phyllis George, the reigning Miss Dallas and a Denton resident, will represent Texas in the Miss America pageant.
Her brown eyes shining with tears, Miss George walked the runway after being crowned to wild applause of an audience that had obviously sided with her all evening.
Miss George, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert George of Denton, won her title in competition finals that saw all three of Denton’s representatives in the pageant be named to the top 10.
Miss Denton, Janice Bain, was second runner-up and Miss TWU, Janice Schnell, was among the ten semi-finalists.
At a press conference only four hours after the competition, Miss George, who has no immediate official duties, said she plans a solid week of sleep before getting ready for the Miss America competition, which is only six weeks away.
This was Miss George’s second time in the Miss Texas pageant. Last year, as Miss Denton, she named second runner-up and Miss Congeniality.
‘Wet’ business booming at Lincoln Park
Denton County hasn’t seen anything like it since — well, maybe never.
Lincoln Park, this small mobile home city five miles east of Denton went wet Friday, and did it with a boom. The figures: over $10,000 worth of business on July 3, the first day the store opened.
It marked the first lawful sale of liquor in the county since 1935.
“Business has exceeded all expectations,” said a happy Parks Bell. “We’re pleased with the response.”
Bell, the 32-year-old Dallas attorney-entrepreneur who was elected mayor of Lincoln Park and spearheaded the wet movement, sat among cases of warm beer in the B&B Beer Store as stocks in the coolers dwindled.
“Everybody’s been real friendly,” Bell continued. “We haven’t had any trouble with drunks or anything like that.”
Bell had originally planned to have a half-dozen employees at each of the locations, the beer store and the B&B Liquor Store. He had to double that force to handle a steady stream of customers, plus four armed and uniformed security guards were on hand in case of trouble.
Part of the business onslaught was attributed to the July 4 holiday. “We wanted to open in time for the weekend,” Bell stated.
From all indications, Lincoln Park owners may have found a windfall in a dry county.
25 Years Ago
From July 1995
Local helps promote Scouting in Siberia
Jim Heath traveled 23,000 miles in 14 days and went through eight time zone changes to promote volunteerism and Scouting in Siberia.
And despite some hardships that went along with the journey, he would do it again.
“I’d go back to Siberia tomorrow ... but never again to Moscow,” the 68-year-old Boy Scout said.
The trip was part of a three-year program to teach Russian people the ins and outs of Scouting — American style. Mr. Heath, a Denton resident, was among 28 Americans who went on the trip.
The main part of the trip took place in Irkutsk, Siberia, near one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world, Lake Baykal.
Scouting and other similar programs in the former Soviet Union came to a halt in the 1920s under the leadership of Lenin and Stalin. In 1990, a year after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russian officials formed the Federation of Scouts of Russia and began reaching out to western countries for help.
Mr. Heath said he found the Russian youths’ scouting and camping skills to be good if not better than that of American youths. He said the skills often are a matter of survival for youths in Siberia.
He said the trip was a step in the right direction. “It was worth our time and effort,” he said. “We did some good. I think we’ve fostered some long-lasting friendships.”