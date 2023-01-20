100 Years Ago

From January 1923

1973 01 28 p7D KDNT Radio.jpg

An ad for KDNT radio (106.1 FM, 1440 AM) from 1973.
1973 01 14 p4 Registration
From the Jan. 14, 1973, Denton Record-Chronicle: Registration started out slow at North Texas State University, but as the sun came out so did the students. By mid-morning, long lines had formed in front of the Women’s Gym, where registration begins at NTSU. The lines will last an extra day since NTSU officials decided to delay the beginning of day classes until Tuesday and continue registration through Monday.
1973 01 28 p4G Sirloin Stockade.png

An ad for the Sirloin Stockade, 1815 W. University Drive, from 1973.
Fallout shelter

A crew works on the promotional film “Texas Bound: The County Records Inventory Project” (1975) in front of a building with a “Fallout Shelter” sign. From left, an unidentified man and John England work with director Henry Kaplan. Handwritten on the back of the photo are the words “Denton, Texas — County Records Project?”
1973 01 28 Carriage Square business the Cowlick.jpg

A 1973 ad for the Cowlick, an ice cream and sandwich shop in the old Carriage Square area near UNT.

