100 Years Ago
From January 1923
New Year’s revelers in ‘Wild West’ stunt shoot out lights
The New Year was ushered in not only by the usual ringing of bells, sounding of whistles and exploding of fireworks, but a number of revelers “pulled” a few “Wild West” stunts and shot out about twenty-five streetlights, mostly in the west part of the city. A number of reflectors were badly damaged also by the shots and the lighting system was put out of commission. The damage was estimated at about $75.
Many shots were fired throughout the city in the celebration but a great many either went wild or were not fired at lights. It was said the courthouse was struck by several bullets fired from high-power rifles.
One telephone cable on Avenue A was shot through, but the loss to the telephone company was less than usual on such occasions.
Officers said Monday that several charges may be filed as a result of the promiscuous shooting.
A great many Denton people sat up to watch out the old year and greet the year, a number of church and other gatherings being held for this purpose. The crowds on the streets and the amount of noise made in celebration of the occasion were not as great as usual, however, possibly because it was Sunday night.
75 Years Ago
From January 1948
Bride’s course teaches girls to save on budget, avoid cooking failures
Chocolate pies may not turn out as bakery window pieces, or biscuits the picture of fluffy tenderness the first time, but girls taking the bride’s course at Texas State College for Women feel cooking failures before marriages saves the budget after.
To be saved from a fate worse than deflated cakes or overcooked carrots when new in-laws come for dinner, girls looking into the future learn the secrets of baking powder measurements along with the art of vegetable cookery during the one semester of lecture and laboratory experiment.
For over 10 years the course has been our most popular for non-majors in the home economics department. Each semester the classes have been filled to capacity with girls eager to learn the art of being a gracious hostess as well as a good cook. Because there is a heavier demand in the spring when wedding plans are made, an additional section will be added next semester.
Not exclusively for the girl who wears a diamond on her left hand, the course is often filled with girls who plan a career for the immediate future and who dreams of “a not too expensive apartment” to accompany her new job.
All phases of home economics with stress placed on economy and practicality are taught. In addition to instruction in cookery and recipes, girls are taught correct forms of table service for breakfast, lunch and dinner, formal and informal table settings, how to select silver, china, glassware and linens.
Each semester, after students have learned to cook basic foods as well as elaborate dishes, meals are served with girls acting as hostess, host family, cook and servants. Adjoining the main laboratory is a dining room complete with tea service and coffee tables where girls are instructed in all forms of entertaining.
The two women who annually receive the thanks of food-conscious husbands are Mrs. Grace R. Bailey and Miss Agnes Grysch. Mrs. Bailey, who has taught the course since it was started, has received many letters of appreciation from girls who learned to find “the way to a man’s heart through his stomach.”
50 Years Ago
From January 1973
NT postpones class opening
Registration started out slow at North Texas State University, but as the sun came out so did the students. By mid-morning, long lines had formed in front of the Women’s Gym, where registration begins at NTSU. The lines will last an extra day since NTSU officials decided to delay the beginning of day classes until Tuesday and continue registration through Monday.
25 Years Ago
From January 1998
Shelters fall from view as 1950s nuclear paranoia seems to have diminished
Chimpanzee astronauts and aluminum TV dinner trays found their place in the history of the colorful and paranoid 1950s.
And now too, officials say, have most all signs of the fallout shelters once advertised on what seemed to be the front of nearly all America’s public buildings.
“At one point in time, the shelters had water cans, food, radiological defense instruments and medical facilities,” said Jim McClanahan, director of preparedness training and exercise division for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Region 6 in Denton. Government officials now acknowledge that during the last several years they have quietly been discarding nearly half-century-old foodstuffs and other supplies once stocked for would-be “survivors” of a global thermonuclear war.
For the nearly four decades of the Cold War, the olive-green canisters of water and foodstuffs packaged during the Korean conflict and stamped with official civil defense markings silently waited for the flash of a nuclear attack launched by the Soviet Union. Little by little, the stocks have been discarded, donated or sold, officials say.
“It wasn’t like one day we just woke up and said it’s over,” Mr. McClanahan said. “But everything really is gone.”
The most obvious remnant of the era that cultivated the nuclear homefront — and arguably longest running visual reminder — were shoebox-lid-size gold and black “Fallout Shelter” signs that displayed the distinctive radiation symbol outside the doorways of many public buildings.
Like the rotten crackers and disintegrating gauze among fallout supplies, the signs too have all but disappeared, likely taken down for good during paintings and renovations. To county officials and residents who were asked, the signs seemed to be everywhere one day and gone the next.
Gus Myers, director of risk management and environmental sciences at the University of North Texas, acknowledged that the university during the past few years has cleared campus shelters out of what was probably “this decayed stuff somebody came across.”
But, he said, he thought he might know where one of the signs was still displayed. He would investigate the matter with members of the staff and call back, he promised.
A few minutes later, a disappointed-sounding Mr. Myers telephoned. No such luck. All the signs have apparently been taken down over the last several years, he said.
Mike Griffin, Denton warehouse manager, appeared similarly stumped when asked about the location of a sign designating a fallout shelter in the city.
After a pause, he said no place with a posted sign comes to mind. But, with a slight grin he said, “I can get you one. I’ve got one at home.”
Mr. Griffin’s sign, which he rescued from fallout shelter trash last year, apparently is one of the few tangible odds and ends remaining of Denton County’s Cold War homefront. “It’s historical,” Mr. Griffin said contentedly.
Another “historical remnant” is the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (M.A.S.H.)-style switchboard that now collects dust on a wooden pallet in the city’s spacious modern warehouse.
Denton gave away the bulk of its supplies last year to a California-based company that promised to ship the supplies to needy third-world countries.
Most of the hospital supplies were either too old to be of much use or simply rusted into junk, Mr. Griffin said. Canvas cots, stored folded for decades, can’t have been of much use to anybody, he said.
Neither parade nor proclamation marked the end of Cold War hostilities or the maintenance of the shelters. Everything just kind of faded into the past.
“When the Cold War was over with, we got out of the fallout shelter program,” Mr. McClanahan said. “There really is no program at this time.”
“We told them [local officials] to get rid of the food stocks that were no longer edible,” he said. “A lot of the food was breaking down. Water cans were starting to rust.”
Shelters were designed in public buildings where thick underground concrete could provide some protection from nuclear fallout after an attack by the Soviet Union. Designated places included Denton’s old City Hall and selected buildings on the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University campuses.
With the development of ever-more accurate and deadly nuclear weapons, the realistic need for the shelters from fallout became obsolete, Mr. McClanahan said.
The shelters really didn’t have much of a purpose, said FEMA Public Affairs Officer Billy Penn, “when it gets to where you can drop a bomb down a smokestack.” The federal government today is more concerned with reacting to “weapons of mass destruction” that could end up in the hands of terrorists than they are about maintaining obsolete fallout shelters, Mr. McClanahan said.
And though fallout shelters were once considered an integral part of new building construction plans, architects of today’s public buildings don’t really give it a thought, said John Scott, Denton County’s facilities manager.
During the construction of the county’s new $18.4 million courts building, radioactive fallout just didn’t figure into building plans.
“It wasn’t a driving concern,” Mr. Scott said. “Actually, we didn’t even talk about it.”
— Compiled from the files of the Denton Record-Chronicle by Leslie Couture for the Denton Public Library
