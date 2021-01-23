100 Years Ago
From January 1921
Speeder pays large fine
The city’s coffers were enriched to the amount of $34 Friday when one Denton boy, charged with speeding pleaded guilty in city court. The fine imposed by Mayor Hennen was $25 and the “trimmings” brought the total to $34.
“This was a case where warnings had been given several times,” Mayor Hennen said. “The offender was told that another case would result in a fine of $50 and costs. We believe some of the autoists about Denton need a stiff reminder that the traffic laws are to be obeyed and second and third visits to the city court are going to result in a little stiffer reminder each time.”
Work resumes on Dallas Road underpass
After being delayed Friday because of a breakdown, the pile driver resumed work Saturday morning on driving the piles for the Dallas road underpass at the railroad.
The piles have all been driven for the underpass on the Fort Worth road and the excavation of the dirt will be started soon at that location.
Tag days for Fred Douglas School Library
Fred Moore, principal of the Fred Douglas school, said Saturday that tag days for a library fund for the negro school would be held next Friday and Saturday. He hoped the white citizens would help to provide the money to equip the children with the nucleus for a good school library.
75 Years Ago
From January 1946
Victory clothing drive
is now underway
The 1946 Victory Clothing Campaign for the relief of war victims in all parts of the world got underway in Denton Monday, C.P. Whisenant, local chairman, reminded Denton citizens.
The drive is being sponsored locally by the Lions Club, the Denton American Legion Auxiliary, the Rotary Club and the Kiwanis Club.
Clothes do not have to be sorted as was required previously. A special goal is to have each person who donates any clothing to enclose a letter with their parcel. Letters are not compulsory, Whisenant said, but they will help to cement international goodwill and, at the same time, provide a new experience for the writer.
In addition to the regular wearing apparel and stout shoes, old draperies and piece goods of a yard or more in length will be accepted during the drive, according to Whisenant. He explained that the piece goods are especially valuable in providing relief for persons like the citizens of India or China who do not wear clothing such as most Americans.
Denton must furnish NTSC with free water
One of Denton’s oldest controversial questions was settled today when Texas Attorney General Grover Sellers ruled that the city, by terms of a contract entered into with the state in 1899, must continue to furnish water to North Texas State College at no charge.
The contract entered into 47 years ago “was and still is valid,” the attorney general said, and his opinion set out that the city must furnish free water to all the institution no matter how large it becomes or what extra-curricular activities it conducts.
The college had been paying for water to its dormitories, except Marquis Hall and Orchestra Hall, since they were built. According to the attorney general, those, too, are to have free water.
The matter was put to the attorney general for a ruling after city attorney Earl Coleman told the city commission that he did not believe the old contract was still valid.
50 Years Ago
From January 1971
Water supply approved for Bolivar area
A $195,500 loan was formally granted Tuesday by the Farmers Home Administration for the construction of a water system for Bolivar area residents.
Construction gets under way today, with ditch digging, pipe laying and meter installation to serve 160 families north and west of Sanger. Completion is scheduled by May 1, 1971. It will the ninth independent water supply system in Denton County.
Accepting the check from Willis C. McPhaul, county supervisor of the FHA, was W.C. Luginbyhl, president of the Bolivar Water Supply Corp. Cecil Snellgrove is the secretary and treasurer of the group, with A.C. Walters Jr., V.B. Atchison and Calvin Corbenson serving on the board of directors.
5 NTSU football players chosen in NFL draft
North Texas State has been kind to the pro football ranks in recent times, and this year is no exception.
After the NFL draft ended Friday, five Eagles had been picked, headed by the school’s third first-round pick in as many years — defensive back Leonard Dunlap.
Dunlap went to the world champion Baltimore Colts, the final player chosen in the opening round.
Next to go, in the third round, was center Willie Parker, taken by the San Francisco 49ers. In the ninth round, the Cleveland Browns took defensive back Wilmer Levels. Defensive tackle Tom Gipson went to the Oakland Raiders in the 14th round and tackle-linebacker Glen Tucker was taken by the Washington Redskins in the 16th round.
The string of first-round choices began in 1969 when Joe Green, the Eagles’ first consensus All-America selection, was grabbed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the fourth player taken in the draft and was named the NFL’s defensive Rookie of the Year the following season. His teammate Charles Beatty, a defensive back, was also selected by the Steelers in the seventh round.
Defensive end Cedric Hardman was the first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers last year, and his teammate Ronnie Shanklin was the first player taken in the second round, by Pittsburgh. Three other Eagles were selected in that draft: guard Glen Holloway by the Chicago Bears, quarterback Steve Ramsey by the New Orleans Saints and tight end Bob Helterbran by the Chicago Bears.
25 Years Ago
From January 1996
Aubrey couple trapped by frozen water
A leaking water tower and freezing temperatures turned an elderly Aubrey couple’s home into an icy prison Thursday.
Moreover, city officials feared the ice-shrouded tower and home could collapse from the weight. Both structures were still standing today, and officials were hopeful the ice would soon melt.
The couple, 83-year-old Frank Hoffman and 70-year-old Jocy Hoffman, was trapped inside the home most of the day as a leak from the nearby water tower sprayed water atop their house, the frigid air turning the water to ice.
The ice became an imprisonment of sorts for the Hoffmans, who could not open their door, frozen shut by the ice.
It wasn’t until 4 p.m. when the elderly couple was finally evacuated from their house by a back door that had not frozen over. The couple will stay with their children for now.
The couple’s daughter, Dianna Inman, said the roof of the house showed signs of collapsing. The water tower, too, is in danger of collapse and officials have blocked off the street as a precaution.
Aubrey councilman Cam Powell said technicians began draining the tower at 5 p.m., depositing the water in an adjacent well.