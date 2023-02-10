100 Years Ago
From February 1923
Hog work in Denton County is given wide publicity
Hog work in Denton County is receiving wide publicity in hog publications this year. The fact that Jim Cunningham of Denton County was the first breeder to enter the Texas Swine Breeders’ ton litter contest, the offering of $125 in prizes by the Chamber of Commerce in a county ton littler contest; work of Secretary H.F. Browder of the Chamber of Commerce and County Demonstration Agent G.D. Everett, and work of the agricultural classes in the interest of better livestock, conducted by Supt. B.F. Tunnell in the Lewisville High School — these activities have received very favorable comment in the Duroe Bulletin, Des Moines, Ia.; Southwest Poultry and Swine Breeder, Plainview; Better Polands, Aurora, Mo.; The Duroe Journal, Omaha, Neb.; The Poland China Journal, Kansas City, Mo.
These publications have a very wide circulation among hog breeders throughout the South, Southwest and West, which means excellent publicity to the livestock work now being carried on in the county.
Few prisoners are available for county road gang; once was means of road building
Use of road gangs of county prisoners for road improvements and maintenance is about a thing of the past in Denton County and at present the only gang maintained is in Precinct No. 1 by Commissioner W.D. Hodges. A few years ago, each precinct maintained a road gang and much of the time there were sufficient prisoners to do the work and it was not necessary to employ labor. In the last two or three years this condition has changed until for a time last year there were no road camps maintained for prisoners.
When the campaign was put on by city and county officers against vagrants the jail was filled with prisoners and because of this and indications that the prisoners would rather be in jail than work for a living, arrangements were made to restore one of the county road gangs. A few prisoners were sent to the gang after being fined and a noticeable change in the number of vagrants found here was seen, undesirables learning quickly to give Denton a wide berth.
Today, there are only two prisoners in the road gang. The prisoners in the jail number only ten at this time and six of those are being held on felony complaints, awaiting indictment, and trial. Three are held on misdemeanors and one of the three has pleaded guilty in two cases and is working out the fines at the jail. The other is a young girl under sentence to be sent to the Gainesville Training School.
75 Years Ago
From February 1948
Runaway on Main Street revives past
Those days aren’t gone forever — yet.
Excitement of yesteryear had a brief revival about noon Thursday when two horses ran away with a wagon on the east side of the square.
After the short break for freedom, the team was stopped by an unidentified man on South Locust near Waldrip’s Motor Sales and Service.
Horses and driver, said to be Early Thomas, disappeared almost immediately and Denton, the modern city, settled down to less colorful excitement in an era in which men have exchanged their horses for the just as unpredictable but more dangerous streamlined motor car.
50 Years Ago
From February 1973
Denton’s Help House adding new additions
Help House, once labeled a drug counseling center primarily for college students, has a new thrust: the community.
“Only a fourth of our load is drug-related now,” explained Help House President Dr. Norma Gilbert. Family problems, study habits, emotional problems, divorce — these are factors the volunteer counselors at the center deal with these days.
In one week, the Help House staff had on its hands five teen-age runaways.
Help House, located in the heart of North Texas State University campus life at the corner of West Oak and Fry Streets, has reached into the community, chiefly via local teenagers, while at the same time maintaining a rapport with the university by offering itself as a “human resource lab” for NT graduate students in counseling work.
Help House is “not a place where street people come and hang out,” but is for the “teenager who has a problem with his environment and who needs assistance right now.”
Both can be assisted, stressed Dr. Eli Sorenson, dean of students at NTSU and chairman of the center’s new board of directors.
Appointing the new board is tangible evidence of the center’s attempt “to develop a community base,” Dr. Sorenson explained.
Members of the committee are Chief Probation Officer Charlie Cole, Lillian Miller, Bill Arnold, Coralie Key, Bob Crouch, and the Rev. David Kittrell, the Rev. Fred Cassell, Dr. Gilbert, Fay Worrall and Virginia Todd.
Help House is making plans to extend itself to the company via a series of small group sessions for parents who would like to share with peers and with professional counselors the problems they face in rearing teenage children.
Dr. Gilbert feels an indication of community support is the cooperation Help House enjoys with agencies such as Texas Rehabilitation Agency, Texas Employment Agency and the probation department.
In a more practical vein, Help House is getting a physical uplift in March. The Make American Better committee of the Denton Board of Realtors, chaired by Joe Barns, has volunteered to furnish paint and paneling for inside and out of the old two-story structure.
As for operating expenses, Help House receives regular donations from several local groups.
25 Years Ago
From February 1998
Ms. Mature Denton is named
Dorothy Minter of Denton was selected as Ms. Mature Denton in Saturday night’s Ms. Mature Denton Pageant at the Campus Theatre.
First runner-up in the pageant was Charlye Heggins of Denton with Betty Salvi of Corinth the second runner-up. Ms. Heggins also was elected Ms. Congeniality by her fellow contestants.
Ms. Minter will compete in the Ms. Senior Texas Pageant in Dallas May 1.
— Compiled from the files of the Denton Record-Chronicle by Leslie Couture for the Denton Public Library
