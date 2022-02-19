100 Years Ago
From February 1922
Round About Town
Five wolves have been killed in different parts of the county during the past two days, according to reports of H.F. Browder, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce. The animals have been more plentiful in the county this winter than common and many hunting parties have been organized as the wolves are killing lambs and doing other damage. Bert Gibbs of southwest of Denton has killed five wolves during recent weeks.
Jazz music and dancing strictly taboo at C.I.A.
Absolutely no jazz!
That is the decree of the College of Industrial Arts faculty and Students’ Council, and it will be carried out to the letter in the annual Valentine dance to be given Saturday night in the two dining rooms of Brackenridge and Lowry Halls.
Stringed instruments only will compose the orchestra, to render music with none of the blares and syncopations of the saxophone-trombone combinations, and the waltz, it is stated, will be very popular.
Carrying the idea of the artistic rather than the gymnastic still farther, the entire company of 700 or more girls in each of the two dining rooms will join in a Virginia reel, it was announced by Misses Blanche Devall and Ruth Knox, chairmen of the arrangements committee. The dance, according to the custom that has become tradition at the college, will be a costume affair, with colonial or Valentine dress to harmonize with the holiday theme of the entertainment.
A program of special colonial dances and solo numbers, including the minuet, will precede the social dancing, the feature of which, of course, is to be the Virginia reel. Students and members of the faculty will make up the two groups, divided because there is no place large enough to entertain them as one.
The two large dining rooms will be cleared according to custom, the floors waxed, and Valentine decorations used so as completely to transform the walls and chandeliers. Committees of students will assist in serving the buffet-supper, which will be of two courses.
75 Years Ago
From February 1947
Round About Town
A.E. Reid, president of the North Texas Wolf Hunters Association, is circulating a petition, which already has been signed by some hundred people, to be filed with the County Commissioners Court. The petition asks that the court employ no official wolf-trapper for the county, believing it to be an unnecessary expense, and that the hound-dog men with their dogs have caught more wolves than have officially designated trappers in the past. The Hunters’ Association has around 300 members in this county.
50 Years Ago
From February 1972
Vocational courses will be on school campus
When Denton’s new Vocational School opens sometime in 1973, students will be right at home in two of the courses offered.
These are auto mechanics and auto body rehab.
Both courses are being offered at the present time in Denton schools and are being taught off campus.
Day trade classes are designed to produce high school youth with both practical and technical training in the basic skills of selected trades.
Instruction is given in laboratory or shop facilities of the local schools and is specifically planned to meet employment opportunities in the immediate or adjacent areas.
Students receive shop instruction three consecutive hours each day for a two-year period and are enrolled in non-vocational classes the remainder of the school day.
Each student enrolled in vocational industrial shop courses are eligible to participate in Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA).
Another important form of vocational education is Industrial Cooperative Training, a program consisting of a combination of occupationally related classroom instruction and on-the-job training.
It is one type of effective program for preparing students for employment.
Industrial Cooperative Training (ICT) provides actual trade training for small numbers of students in several different occupations.
This is without an extensive financial outlay for equipment, tools and materials in the school system.
Phillip Anderson instructs auto mechanics and Robert Sauls is instructor for auto body repair. Heading ICT is Elton Berry.
25 Years Ago
From February 1997
Storied month: Black history celebrated
Black History Month, observed throughout the nation in February, is about reflection and celebration. The rest of the year is for action.
“Essentially, we hope to acknowledge the achievement of African Americans in world history this month,” said Donald Cox, who helps coordinate Scholars’ Phair, an educational service agency for black youth located at 210 S. Elm St. “We take the position that the other 11 months are for making history.”
While this month is about looking at the past, such study should be an everyday thing in Denton classrooms, he said.
“As a result of desegregation, African-American children do not get a lot of information about their history that was shared with them in predominantly black schools,” Mr. Cox said. “That history should be a part of everyday curriculum today.”
Alma Clark, president of the Denton chapter of the NAACP, agrees.
“Black History Month is one way of re-establishing our cultural heritage to our children,” she said. “When I was young, I went to a predominantly black school and often kept up with what blacks had done, inventions and such. It’s important we are aware of our contributions and not just the negative aspects.”
This lack of shared culture can isolate and control young blacks, Mr. Cox said, leading them to believe nothing can be done about racial problems. He said the exclusion of blacks from history books is what that process is all about.
“Basically, it’s a situation where the conqueror sets the rules and writes the history,” said Mr. Cox. “For example, when Rosa Parks came to Denton, Boeing provided free tickets for all school-age children to attend. But two schools declined the invitations. That’s why these kinds of celebrations are necessary.”
Ms. Clark said building community among blacks is probably the most important step to take in confronting the future.
Mr. Cox said the key to better living lies inside each person.
“If you leave it to someone else, it doesn’t get done,” he said.
He said February will offer important programs for anyone interested in uncovering the nuances of black history.
The public libraries in Denton will present the story of a former slave owned by Sam Houston who worked his way up to the level of county commissioner. Mr. Cox said this kind of historical study is important.
It’s fascinating. You hear about the Alamo, but not about this fellow. This seems as equally worthy of study,” he said. “He started at the complete bottom and worked his way up so that he was running things for people who could have owned him. That’s quite an accomplishment.”
Some of the events beginning this week for Black History Month include:
- Gator’s Cajun Barbecue will sponsor a video called “Real Heroes/Real Athletes” at their location at 410 Ave. E today.
- The Denton Public Libraries will display African-American books, videotapes and other items during the month of February.
- The Martin Luther King Jr. Center will display “Hallelujah,” a collection of clippings from newspapers around the nation that reflect race relations during the 1950s. It will be on display until Feb. 28.
- On Feb. 2, Mt. Pilgrim CME Church will celebrate the role of African-American women in the world today.
- On Feb. 3, at 11:45 a.m. in the Willis Library, Room 35, on the University of North Texas campus, the library will sponsor an overview of the Internet and its uses in African-American genealogy.
- At Ryan High School in the commons area, there will be a display about successful black graduates of Denton Public Schools. The display begins Feb. 3 and ends Feb. 28.
- At 11:45 a.m., Feb. 5, in the University Union at UNT, the Center for Cultural Diversity will present excerpts from the film The Color of Fear followed by an audience discussion.
- The UNT Union will also sponsor an African-American marketplace on Feb. 6.
- On Saturday, Feb. 8, the Denton Parks and Recreation Department and Scholars’ Phair will sponsor a trolley ride to Denton’s African-American historical sites and businesses.