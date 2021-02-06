100 Years Ago
From February 1921
High School P.T.A. Wednesday
The civic improvement committee made an inspection of the buildings and grounds last week and reported the flower beds on the east side of the building in good condition and that seeds had been planted. This committee with the aid of the city, plans to put in better condition all the ground west of the building and to have filled the basement of the old building in the near future. Seven new window shades were placed in the study hall of the old building the past week. It was suggested that a few good pictures and a number of desks would add greatly to the appearance and comfort of the study hall.
A motion was carried that all citizens having a surplus of seeds and shrubs will be asked to donate them to the High School. A list of the needed seeds and shrubs and the date on which they should be received will be published at an early date. Mr. O. A. Calhoun told of the great good derived from pictures of the right kind and the question of a picture exhibit was placed in his hands for consideration and action.
Very little city tax is being collected now
Practically no city taxes are being collected at this time, according to the City Tax Collector. Immediately after the first of the month a few persons who forgotten or for some other reason had failed to pay before Jan. 31, met their obligations but since that time practically no taxes have been paid.
The City Commission Thursday night passed an order holding in abeyance until May 21, the 10% penalty applicable after Feb. 4 and also ordered the refund of penalties that had been collected. Despite this order, few taxes are not being paid. However, the delinquent list carried over was smaller than last year, it was said, and for this reason no heavy rush in paying is expected.
75 Years Ago
From February 1946
Round About Town
By R.J. “Bob” Edwards
J.D. Gentry, one of the superintendents of the court house and lawn was found busy mowing that pretty lawn of winter rye Wednesday morning. Tom Gentry, the other superintendent, was seen walking calmly down West Hickory street. J.D., when asked how about his working and Tom’s walking around, replied, “Well, it will always come out in some way or another which of us does the work around here.” And, speaking of mowing lawns, have you noticed what beauty there is in the lawn at the court house and at the city hall?
50 Years Ago
From February 1971
Vietnam duty possible
If a man, age 24, gets drafted, and is married, has a three-year-old child and a college degree plus a year of teaching experience, will he have to fight in Vietnam? — A. M.
A spokesman of the Denton Selective Service Office says it’s possible the draftee could very well be sent to Vietnam. However, it’s not as likely as it was this time a year or so ago. Despite President Nixon’s withdrawal program, some replacement troops are still required in Vietnam and the Army sends its men where they are needed most.
Town Topics
“A Concise Interpretation of Ballet Terminology” by Denton ballet instructor Lez Damaroff will be introduced this weekend in Houston at the convention of the Texas Dancing Teachers Association.
Damaroff said the book was also presented earlier this month at the Chicago Dance Masters Convention in Hot Springs, Ark.
25 Years Ago
From February 1996
Denton history lover develops Internet site
John B. Denton probably never would have imagined he would be making the rounds on computers 155 years after his death.
But anyone with access to the Internet on a computer can read about the Indian fighter, preacher and lawyer for whom the county and city derived their names.
Thanks to a new Internet home page developed by Denton resident Mike Cochran, information about the county’s history now is available online.
Mr. Cochran, an avid history buff and vice president of the Denton County Sesquicentennial Celebration Committee, said he developed the World Wide Web site as part of the sesquicentennial project of the Historical Society of Denton County.
“It’s a fairly unique site,” he said. “The point is to make the study of history a little easier. Anybody interested in any aspect of history should be able to link onto this page.”
The web site, which has been available to Internet users for about two weeks, offers detailed information about the county’s founders, race relations, 19th century Denton biographies and numerous articles and documents about the county’s history.
The Home Page also features several historical drawings, including an 1881 picture of the Exchange Bank.
“I put a bunch of work into it. I cannot tell you how many hours I’ve put into this,” Mr. Cochran said. He said he was worked to make the site visually appealing as well as informative.
So far, the reviews of the History Page have been positive, Mr. Cochran said, He said he has received messages from several Internet users across the country, including as far away as California and Austin, who have tapped into the web site. He said he has no way of knowing exactly how many people have accessed the site, however.
The Denton County web site also is referenced by other web sites on the Internet. The Armadillo server, a Texas history and social studies web site, lists Denton’s history page as being “an outstanding example of the use of the World Wide Web to showcase a local community’s history.”
“I’m getting some great reviews,” Mr. Cochran said. “It’s very flattering.”
Local people also are taking notice of the new site. Jane Jenkins, historic preservation officer with the Historic Landmark Commission, said she is working with Mr. Cochran to get historic commission information on the History page web site.
“I think the possibilities for us are unlimited,” she said. “The Landmark Commission has tried to make more information available to the public.”
Ms. Jenkins said she would like to include information about historical buildings constructed prior to 1945 as well as maps of the historic district.
Mr. Cochran said he welcomes suggestions on new information to include on the web site, and plans to continue updating and installing new information on the home page.
“I’m trying to put something on it all the time,” he said.
Working on the web site combines his love of history with his interest in computers, he said.
“That’s the beauty of the web. It just links things together,” he said. “I’ve been interested in history for most of my life and interested in computers for the past 10 years. It seemed like a natural combination.”