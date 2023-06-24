New Curtis Building on West Oak Street

From the June 2, 1923, Denton Record-Chronicle: Above is a picture of the modern new buildings erected on West Oak Street by O.M. Curtis. Two of the buildings face Oak and one faces Cedar Street, at the rear of the Oak Street buildings.

100 Years Ago

From June 1923

The Doings

Denton resident E.J. Headlee launched “The Doings,” a family newsletter, in 1939. By 1948, it was going out to 1,050 of Headlee’s family and friends, free of charge.
Authala Williams

Authala Williams, chemist and supervisor of water control and abatement, works in Denton's water utility laboratory in a photo from around 1968. 
Denton city tree farm

In an undated photo, a woman and students take part in the City of Denton Experimental Tree Farm Project. Twenty-five years ago, the city was growing trees in DynoDirt, to be planted on city property and elsewhere.

