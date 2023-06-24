100 Years Ago
From June 1923
County attorney puts fine of dozen eggs on four men
When four young men were brought before County Attorney B.W. Boyd Monday morning on a charge of having thrown eggs at a party in an automobile on the Dallas Highway Saturday night, he inquired into the matter and found that the four were to have joined a party in an egg roast at Club Lake and the four men had gone ahead in one automobile.
They waited for the others to come and finally started back to town. On the way they met the remainder of the party and threw their eggs at them and came on to town. The others reported the matter to Sheriff Swinney and he arrested the four young men.
County Attorney Boyd heard their case and then told them that if they would bring in a dozen eggs he would let them off. Shortly after noon Monday they came back with the eggs, each carrying three eggs in a fresh paper sack and vouched for their being fresh. Boyd said that if the injured members of the party would come to his office he would deliver the eggs and they would go for another egg roast if they wished.
75 Years Ago
From June 1948
Headlee’s ‘Doings’ gains new fame in Texas Parade
E.J. Headlee’s “Doings” gained him new recognition this week.
In the June issue of Texas Parade, a photograph and story on Headlee and his newsletter which he distributes monthly to more than 1,000 friends and relatives is included in the magazine’s feature “Texans in Action.”
The article says: “‘The Doings’ is the name of a family newsletter that was started by E.J. Headlee of Denton in 1939, when he made twenty copies of a missive and called it “a lazy man’s way of writing letters to his relatives.”
Today “The Doings” is a mimeographed letter that goes to 1,050 of Headlee’s kin and friends. Subscriptions are free.
“During the war, 500 copies of ‘The Doings’ went overseas to give servicemen newsy items about people they knew back home.
“Along with ‘personals,’ the newsletter carries a few humorous stories and philosophical sayings, such as: ‘You almost never forgive a man for the wrong you do him.’
“Mrs. and Mrs. Headlee, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last November, live in a gracious house, called ‘Headlee Oaks,’ at Denton. When they are at home, Headlee turns on a special light to signal friends that they are welcome to come and call.”
50 Years Ago
From June 1973
City water taste not so hot
Some sweet young thing stepped to the water fountain, quickly sipped, and then gasped.
“Yuuck!” she said.
That seems to be the state of affairs around Denton drinking fountains and other sources of water these days.
City water for the past few days has not only had a pungent odor, but a flavor all its own.
City water plant officials say the condition is temporary.
“We are on top of the situation, and it should be cleared up shortly,” said Authala Williams, chemist and supervisor of water control and abatement.
High water at Garza Little Elm Reservoir apparently has been the problem.
Miss Williams says the city pipes have taken in an algae which in turn has produced the taste and odor.
There is nothing harmful about the water and its present condition, she said.
25 Years Ago
From June 1998
Editorial: City takes pride in water, compost
Cities take pride in various things that distinguish them. Denton has a lot of things in which to pride itself. A couple of stories this past week point up some things that may seem somewhat mundane compared to some things cities take pride in.
They were about drinking water and compost.
Mundane though they may be, those are two pretty important items.
One story was about the quality of Denton’s drinking water and the bargain that water is. A resident of Denton can buy 192 gallons of good-tasting drinking water for the price of a 12-ounce soft drink. That’s a bargain.
It also pointed out the number of awards the city has won for the quality of the drinking water it produces. Tim Fisher, manager of water production, pointed out that the city does more than 56,000 quality tests per year on Denton’s water, testing at about 84 sites, mostly homes where it counts most.
Residents of Denton can truthfully say they have among the best drinking water in the state, if not the best.
The other story was about an innovative project of the city’s wastewater department.
The city is making compost out of solid waste from the city’s wastewater system. The compost, named DynoDirt, will go on sale in stores in the next month or so.
Jim Coulter, manager of environment services, and the crew at the solid waste department separate the solid waste from the wastewater and mix it with grass and tree clippings from the landfill. That makes DynoDirt.
Denton’s is the only wastewater department in the state to use solid waste to make compost.
Denton produces about 9,000 square yards of solid waste a year. Putting that to good use is an important environmental achievement.
Another innovative program is the city’s tree farm, which grows trees (potted with DynoDirt) for the city and others.
A salute to the city’s water and wastewater departments for their quality work and their innovations.
Talking about the environment is one thing; doing something important about it is another. These are important achievements.
— Compiled from the files of the Denton Record-Chronicle by Leslie Couture for the Denton Public Library
