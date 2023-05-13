100 Years Ago
From May 1923
Guy Daugherty is erecting brick building for pottery
Guy Daugherty is erecting a brick building 30 x 60 feet on Dallas Drive, just after it leaves South Locust Street, in which he will house his pottery plant. The place is to be moved from the old Dallas Road southeast of town.
Gas will be used in burning the pottery in the new plant, which makes more uniform coloring, Daugherty said. He expects to be in his new location by June 1.
Roundabout Town
“I want to praise the long-distance telephone operator who gave me my connection with Colfax, Wash., last night,” Mrs. J.N. Rayzor said Thursday morning. Mrs. Rayzor talked to her sister, Mrs. W.J. Hamilton, and stated that the connection was perfect, and that they heard each other distinctly from a distance of over 3,000 miles. During the four-minute allowance, she talked to each member of the family.
75 Years Ago
From May 1948
Fred D. Moore Park is dedicated
Formal dedication and opening of the $10,000 Fred D. Moore City Park for Negroes was held here last Thursday, when Moore, principal of Fred Douglass School, accepted the park on behalf of his race.
Present for the ceremony at the new park, located just east of Oakwood Cemetery, were members of the park board, Mayor J.L. Yarbrough, and representatives of the city commission
In his short acceptance speech, Moore told the gathering, “We, the Negro population of Denton, are expressing our highest regard and most sincere admiration for you. You have labored and sacrificed your precious time in securing and beautifying this location for our people, for which we are superlatively grateful to you.
“President Lincoln said in his Gettysburg address, ‘Few of us will remember what was said here, but most of us will never forget what has been done here.’ So in dedicating this excellent park to us, ‘Few of us will remember what was said here, but most of us will never forget what has been done here.’
“This dedication is an act of benevolence and friendly relationship between the white and colored citizens in Denton. Gentlemen: We gladly accept this indispensable gift for our citizens, boys and girls.
“Since this park is to be dedicated in the name of ‘Fred D. Moore Park,’ permit me to thank you very much for such an unusual honor. Ladies and gentlemen, I shall always cherish it as a sentimental monument.”
25 Years Ago
From May 1998
Bands enhance Cinco de Mayo fest
The Denton Civic Center Park served as host to a festival the second weekend in a row Saturday — this time in honor of Cinco de Mayo.
The afternoon festivities began with a parade that originated at the Texas Woman’s University parking lot on the corner of Locust and Oakland Streets, traveled around the Courthouse on the Square, and ended in the Civic Center parking lot.
A new addition to this year’s parade was the display of Metroplex low-rider cars from the Rollerz Only, Latin Kingdom, Ballerz World, Hispanic Sensations and Desirez low-rider clubs, as well as the Fox 4 News Low Rider Council Car.
The parade, which also included 13 vehicles loaned by Bill Utter Ford, James Woods Autoplex and Jim McNatt Dodge, stretched about 13 city blocks.
Mayor Jack Miller and various members of the Denton City Council rode in the parade, along with the 21 contestants in the La Reina Pageant.
Daytime attractions included live performances by Metroplex bands Dallas Latin Sound, Mariachi San Miguel, Latin Express and Brave Combo.
There were also performances throughout the day by local talents such as Starlight Cloggers, Tomas Rivera Singers and Borman Ballet Folklorico.
Vendors in attendance offered everything from fajita tacos and roasted corn to jewelry and books.
Gonzalo Godinez, of Elotes Roasted Corn, said this was his first year to participate in Denton’s Cinco de Mayo festival.
“We like to go out and support the community because I think it is important that the younger generation doesn’t forget their heritage,” he said. “And also to make people aware of the growing Hispanic population.”
Mr. Godinez said business at his roasted corn booth was good at Saturday’s festival. He had already sold 150 ears of corn by 4 p.m.
Another vendor, Gladys Camargo, said it was a tradition to celebrate Cinco de Mayo by selling handmade wares.
“This is our first year here,” she said. “We’re having a good time so far, and we’ve been pretty successful.”
Although Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of the 1862 Battle of Puebla — a battle that paved the way for Mexico’s independence from France — people from all walks of life were in attendance Saturday.
“We have a diversity of people here today,” John Cabrales said. “Not just the Hispanic and Anglo population, but African Americans and Asians, as well. We have successfully supported the diversity we try to strive for.”
Mr. Cabrales attributed the festival’s success to corporate sponsorship by Ben E. Keith, Denton Regional Medical Center, Latino Times and Coca-Cola.
“Because of the support from our sponsors, we’ve been able to accommodate the festival’s growth and bring in well-known bands like Latin Express and Brave Combo,” he said.
Planned by a Cinco de Mayo committee composed of community volunteers, the event was sponsored by the City of Denton Parks and Recreation Department in cooperation with the League of United Latin American Citizens.
The evening dance at the Civic Center building at 8 p.m. featured live music by Capricho Show and Super Leo.
During the dance, the La Reina pageant winners were announced and presented to the audience.
Earlier that afternoon, 21 middle and high school girls presented themselves to the crowd at the Festival Stage. The pageant participants completed an application and interview process, as well as wrote an essay about their Latina heritage and how they would like to present themselves as a positive role model for the Hispanic community.
The title of the queen went to Liliana Mireles, a 15-year-old freshman at Billy Ryan High School, the title of the princess went to Maria Sanmiguel, a 15-year-old sophomore at Billy Ryan High School, and the title of duchess went to Mayra Angoliano, a seventh-grader at Strickland Middle School.
The pageant contestants also voted Miss Mireles the title of Miss Congeniality.
Parade awards went to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church youth group, the Strickland Middle School ESL program, the Billy Ryan High School ESL program and the Starlight Cloggers. Each winner was presented with a plaque for their entries.
— Compiled from the files of the Denton Record-Chronicle by Leslie Couture for the Denton Public Library
