100 Years Ago
From July 1923
Stately elms show what can be done in growing of trees
One of the handsomest shade trees in Denton and what many believe to be the handsomest of those planted by hand, stands in the east yard of the John C. Coit home on West Oak Street. The beautiful tree has been used many times as an object lesson of what can be done in the way of ornamental shade trees within a relatively short period of time, as the tree is but 30 years old.
It is probably 40 feet high and 30 feet across, and the leaves are so thick that the shade it makes prevents the grass from growing beneath it. The most striking thing about the tree is its symmetry, the boll being almost the same diameter up to the branches, which are about 8 feet from the ground, and the branches are so harmoniously placed that when the sun is overhead the shade is almost a perfect circle and the foliage is so thick that the shade is practically solid.
It is an English Elm, one of the several of its species to be found in Denton and is the parent tree of most of those here. The tree was sent with two or three others to the late John A. Hann from a friend of his in Danville, Ky., where the English Elm can be found in abundance. He distributed them out among his friends, giving the Coits, who had just built a new home, one which they planted in their yard in the spring of 1893.
“To my recollection,” Mr. Coit said the other day, “this is the only one left out of those sent here. Practically all the English Elms in this city came from this one tree, which was one of the first of its kind set out in Denton.”
Another attractive fact about English Elm is its longevity, for under favorable conditions, it continues to grow until it reaches a height of 100 feet or more.
The town of Temple was built on a prairie and now is one of the most beautifully shaded towns in Texas, and it was all done within a half a century. It was done even then only with the co-operation of all the citizens, mainly W. Goodrich Jones, who started the movement and enlisted the enthusiasm of the people of the town so that trees were planted all over town.
The next time you are out on West Oak, notice this tree in the Coit yard, for it is not only beautiful, but well worth your time to see what can be done in a short time with the proper care.
75 Years Ago
From July 1948
Round About Town
There might have been a time when it would have been appropriate to make a racetrack of East Hickory Street, but that time, if ever, has gone. But, at that, some drivers seem to think it the best place to test the speed of their automobiles. It is a dangerous place for speed, as there are many cars on the street, in the [Williams] Trade Square and coming on or off Bois d’Arc Street, now called Industrial Boulevard. We’ve seen only one crash, but many near on the street.
50 Years Ago
From July 1973
Two movie films seized: Incident first test of city obscenity code
A city ordinance and a drive-in movie presentation have bumped head-on, and only the courts will determine who will win in the long run.
The first round, however, clearly goes to the city of Denton.
City police officers seized two films during the week at the Rancho Drive-In.
The seizure was under an ordinance that prohibits displaying sexually oriented materials from the street or public view.
Movies being shown were The Sin of Adam and Eve and The Three Dimensions of Greta, authorities said.
Officers arrested a 21-year-old projectionist, who later posted $200 bond.
The incident marked the first time the ordinance has been put to a test since it was passed during May.
It may also mark the first test case as to city jurisdiction on obscenity matters.
The ordinance, as passed in Denton, does not prohibit theaters from showing “X” or “R” rated films, but it does require they be shielded from public view.
In the case of a drive-in theater, this probably means a high fence or other barrier in order that the film may not be seen from the roadway or from neighborhood residences.
Ironically, it was the Rancho Drive-In at which most of the oratory was aimed, upon initial passage of the ordinance.
City Attorney W. Ralph Mann, upon receiving numerous complaints, drew up the ordinance, which he calls “somewhat unique.”
The chief complaints in Denton have not been so much about the movies themselves, but the fact that children or anyone else could get a full view of what was showing if they happen to live in the neighborhood.
In a public hearing before the City Council, one woman said that she and her husband did everything possible to avoid her front yard from becoming a parking place for youngsters unable to get in the theater.
“We put up a $1,100 fence. We bought guard dogs and installed two vapor lights. Police now drive by every 20 to 30 minutes,” she said.
The hearing itself resulted in a packed council room, with more than a dozen speeches in favor of passage of some type of obscenity ordinance and one speech against another.
What the council passed is actually an amendment to another obscenity ordinance long on the books.
Penalties call for a maximum $200 a day fine and take in the city limits plus 5,000 feet.
25 Years Ago
From July 1998
Parking goes purple: Lot color deemed different issue
Work crews began painting the parking lot attached to the old Wright Opera House purple Thursday, and the owner said the rest of the building will be painted “rose gray” next week.
Scott Finfer and Mike Kevlin have been criticized lately by Square merchants for the colors they’ve selected for their 100-year-old building on the northeast corner of the Square. And now that part of the building is colored, not much is changed.
Those who were against the owner’s plans are still opposed to the color of the historic building, but add that since the parking lot toward the rear of the building is not part of the original structure, it doesn’t matter too much what color it is.
“The color of the parking lot is a different issue,” said Bob Sherman, who owns the building on the opposite corner of the Square. “That’s not a historic building.”
The parking lot and the back part of the building were added in the 1940s or 1950s, Mr. Finfur said.
Mr. Sherman said he is still opposed to the grayish-purple hue slated for the historic building, as are many other Square merchants.
But not everyone is as adamant. Employees at Olufsen’s Gifts and Gourmet shop on the square said that although they wouldn’t have chosen purple as the primary color, they do agree that the owner should paint it whatever color they wish. They said that the building tucked away in a corner of the Square probably won’t affect downtown’s business.
Melody Keil, who was shopping on the Square Thursday, agreed.
“The color planned for the main part of the building is not as purple as I thought it would be … and you can’t really see the [parking lot] from the Square. I don’t think it will damage the area,” she said.
“Besides,” she added, “the owners are bringing business back to the Square, so all the luck to them.”
But shopper Sam Rogers raised his eyebrows and shook his head in disbelief as he stared at the new colors and said, “You can quote me on that.”
Mr. Finfer said that he’s disappointed in the people that have judged the color scheme before it was applied and said that he wouldn’t make an investment that didn’t work.
“Everyone is saying that purple is not a color for Denton, but that’s Denton High School’s color,” he said. “And according to experts that I’ve talked to, violet was a predominant color during the Victorian era, which is when the building was built.”
— Compiled from the files of the Denton Record-Chronicle by Leslie Couture for the Denton Public Library
