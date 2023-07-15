Opera House lavender

The Wright Opera House has been painted “rose gray” in a photo from circa 1997.

 Courtesy photo/Denton Public Library Municipal Archives

100 Years Ago

From July 1923

Setting sun on Oak Street.

The sun sets over the historic John C. Coit home on West Oak Street. A century ago, the Record-Chronicle wrote about the English elm planted in that yard as “one of the handsomest shade trees in Denton and what many believe to be the handsomest of those planted by hand.”
Rancho screen

The Rancho Drive-In's screen can be seen in this photo of Denton from the top of the Bank Building on the Square, from around 1980. 
Locust Street looking north from Oak Street.

This view of Locust Street, looking north from Oak Street, is from circa 1997. The Opera House, not yet painted lavender, can be seen on the lower right. 
Purple Opera House

The Wright Opera House's parking garage is painted purple and the main building has been painted “rose gray” in a photo from circa 1997. 

