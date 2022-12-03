1960 Denton Post Office metapth14773_xl_pf_c-45
A photo from around 1960 shows the old post office in Denton at the corner of North Locust and McKinney streets.

 Denton Public Library/The Portal to Texas History, UNT Libraries

100 Years Ago

From December 1922

1972 12 24 Gary Shaw p4C

From Dec. 24, 1972: Honest, gutty Gary Shaw has written a book about Texas football with similar honest and penetrating insight. “MEAT ON THE HOOF: The Hidden World of Texas Football” has stirred controversy not only in the Lone Star state, but across the country. Shaw, a Denton High School grad and a former UT running back, is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clifton Shaw, this weekend.
1972 12 24 Becks Garage.jpg

Ad for Beck’s Garage from Dec. 24, 1972.
1972 12 17 p3 Guitar.jpg

Ad for McBride Coin & Pawn Shop from Dec. 17, 1972.
Old Alton Bridge in 2012
Hikers cross the original Old Alton Bridge in a photo from 2012. Twenty-five years ago, Denton County received the green light from the Texas Historical Commission or renovations to the historic iron bridge that crosses Hickory Creek.

