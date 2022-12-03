100 Years Ago
From December 1922
Poultry men want chicken theft made felony offense
The meeting of poultry raisers of Denton County to discuss methods of curbing the theft of chickens and poultry of all kinds that have been making serious inroads on the business in this county held at the Chamber of Commerce rooms Saturday afternoon decided to petition the next session of the Legislature to amend the laws so that chicken theft would be made a felony punishable with a penitentiary sentence. Several petitions are to be placed in circulation in Denton County, and petitions will be sent to the poultry men’s organizations of other counties of the state asking their co-operation and assistance in bringing the matter to the attention of the Legislature.
The meeting also decided to offer rewards for arrest and conviction of chicken thieves under the present laws, which make theft of any quantity of poultry under the value of $50 a misdemeanor except where the quantity stolen is worth over $50. The many thefts in the last year have indicated the thieves have an effort to steal only quantities of poultry from one place in a sum less than $50.
Several poultry men about Denton announced at the meeting that they were preparing to install burglar protection of their own at their yards and pens by using high voltage wires about the premises.
75 Years Ago
From December 1947
Round About Town
Next Monday has been designated as trash-cleanup day for Denton, according to an announcement by Dr. Mel Hutcheson, city-county health officer. He said, “We will have four trucks on the job and hope to get the work done rapidly. The cleanup is for rubbish that will not burn, such as bottles and cans, so don’t put out papers for this drive. Too, if you use cartons as containers, please tie them so that the rubbish won’t fall out. It takes a lot of time for the men to pick up trash where scattered over the sidewalk. Also, it will be a good idea if you use sacks to tie them to hold the trash. Please see that the trash is on the curb by Sunday afternoon, as the trucks will start early Monday morning.”
50 Years Ago
From December 1972
City rent may be in cards for post office
Neither wind nor rain nor politics has budged the Denton Post Office from its present location, so the Denton City Council is going to try charging rent.
The council, frustrated by over 20 years of vain attempts to obtain a new post office, Tuesday authorized preparation of a resolution to set rental rates on the existing post office building.
“And quite frankly I hope it is a rental charge that they can’t afford to pay,” said Councilman George Schneider, who made the motion.
The motion, passed unanimously, also directs that a special meeting be called to consider the matter after City Attorney W. Ralph Mann has completed the necessary paperwork.
The item came up on the council agenda at the group’s regular Tuesday night session. City Manager Jim White said the matter was placed for council consideration after a discussion with the Action Committee of the Chamber of Commerce.
White also outlined some of the city’s fruitless efforts to obtain a new post office over the last couple of decades. The councilmen already were aware of the situation.
“I am very disappointed at the runaround our city has been given, and I do not think the people have been fairly dealt with,” said Councilman Harold Ramey.
The city’s action is based on the supposition that the post office building is city property because of a contract between the postal service and the city.
In return for city land for construction of a new post office, the federal government agreed to pay the city $170,000 and the old post office building in lieu of an additional $90,000.
The government was to occupy the old building until the new post office was completed.
As it turned out, the new post office has not been built, and the federal government still occupies the old post office building.
The contract was negotiated in 1967, and the city has received neither the $90,000 nor the building.
“The question is how long the city will have to wait for final payment,” said Mann.
In charging rent for the building, the city is apparently waiting no longer.
City Manager White, in describing attempts to obtain a post office, also added that the city is getting no return on the building.
The post office is probably the biggest of all the city’s downtown headaches.
The brick building is in the midst of a traffic jam much of the time. Only a dozen or so parking places are available, and these are constantly occupied.
To make matters worse, motorists hold up one lane of traffic while waiting for a parking space to become vacant.
This, in turn, has on occasion backed traffic back to the square.
The city has attempted to solve this difficulty, but newborn children have grown up and moved in the meantime.
“We have made numerous telephone calls. We have been told on any number of occasions that a new post office will be built,” said White.
The city manager said that the city has been unable to find anyone “with enough knowledge to rectify the situation.”
The situation started in 1955, when federal authorities authorized a facilities study of all their operations across the nation.
Denton, it was determined, was in need of expanded postal workrooms, lobby, mail vestibule, office and parking space.
In 1957, the report was made public. It said then that the need has existed since 1950 but was scrapped because of the Korean War.
From that time to this, hopes have risen only to be dashed again with unforeseen circumstances.
The latest setback occurred last July, when calls for bids on construction were again scrapped.
At last count, the project was under a Washington study termed an economic analysis.
25 Years Ago
From December 1997
Denton County receives green light to restore historic bridge
The Texas Historical Commission has cleared the way for renovations to the Old Alton Bridge, a historic iron structure in Denton County that has been closed since January.
Lisa Hart Stross, a project reviewer for the commission, said today that she informed Denton County officials recently that they may repair and renovate the 113-year-old bridge to make it safe for vehicle traffic once again.
She said the Historical Commission suggested the county ensure that the integrity and safety of the bridge are preserved while renovations occur.
“The only change we recommended was that the bridge be cleaned as gently as possibly,” she said. She said the typical method of cleaning old bridges, sandblasting, is often detrimental to the old structures.
“Some of them get pretty eaten up by it,” she said. “We would recommend that they start off at a very low pressure.”
Scott Armey, Precinct 3 commissioner, said county commissioners will review the bid documents, which have been prepared by other county offices, at their Dec. 9 meeting and are expected to approve proceeding with the work.
“My guess is that the support is there, the commitment is still there,” he said. “Our first goal is to preserve the bridge. We’re going to be very forceful and adamant about preserving the historic nature and the delicate situation the bridge is in.”
Jack Wagner, director of the county’s Centralized Road and Bridge Department, said county administrators will solicit bids for the work and should present their findings to the county commissioners within a month. Mr. Armey said construction should begin in about 90 days, which means warmer weather for pouring concrete and other work that will be done.
The project is estimated to cost $115,000 and will be awarded to the lowest and best bidder.
“The bids are sent out by the purchasing department,” Mr. Wagner said. “It’s a sealed bid.”
Mr. Wagner said traffic on the bridge probably will be restricted to vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or less.
He added that the Old Alton Bridge is due for some needed repairs.
“I think it’s something that probably should be done,” he said.
Old Alton Bridge is near the city limits of Denton, Corinth and Copper Canyon and provided a way for drivers to cross Hickory Creek. Before it was deemed unsafe and closed in January, the bridge was used by several residents of the area to commute to Denton.
Mr. Armey said the county is considering building a second bridge near Old Alton Bridge that would serve the traffic needs of the area. That project is several years down the road though.
Ms. Stross said that to protect the bridge, it may be necessary to scrape the dirty areas with wire brushes — a process that would be time-consuming and more costly, but worth it, she said.
“The whole object is not to damage the bridge,” she said.
— Compiled from the files of the Denton Record-Chronicle by Leslie Couture for the Denton Public Library
