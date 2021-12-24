100 Years Ago
From December 1921
IOOF Cemetery to be ‘bird headquarters’
Winter quarters for birds that visit Denton this year are to be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, according to a resolution passed at the recommendation of the Education committee by the City Federation of Women’s Clubs, and endorsed by the mayor, the superintendent of the cemetery and the city and county superintendents of schools.
Posting of the cemetery to make it a “bird sanctuary” is the latest step in the program of bird protection introduced several weeks ago by the Education committee of the Ariel Club, and co-operation of Denton boys will be solicited on carrying out this phase of campaign.
Bird boxes made by boys of the city will be bought by the City Federation and the Ariel Club to put up in the avenue to the cemetery to attract the birds to the new “hostelry.” It was decided, and several other organizations of Denton will assist in this move, it is expected.
Teachers will be requested to make talks in the city schools before the holidays urging bird protection, and stressing the importance of co-operation in the campaign, the resolution provided.
Celebration of a sane Christmas, without the annual bird slaughter which usually accompanies receipt of guns and ammunition by small boys all over the country, was also urged in the committee recommendation, and parents were requested not to give their children guns, thereby saving birds as well as preventing accidents to the children.
75 Years Ago
From December 1946
Round About Town
By R.J. (Bob) Edwards
No doubt the same thing has happened to many of us! Lonnie Childress was found at the east entrance to the courthouse lawn. Tom Lindley stopped to talk with him when Lonnie said, “I’m waiting here in this open space so Mrs. Childress can see me readily. She told me to meet her someplace, but I have forgotten just where.”
Which reminds us that Roundabout, coming to town in the family auto, went home on the bus, forgetting that he had driven down. It isn’t unusual to see some fellow looking for his automobile, having forgotten where he parked it.
‘Moon Maids’ in journal
In the January Radio Mirror the Moon Maids, formerly North Texas State College Swingtet, are shown in a featured picture illustrating an article titled “Facing the Music.”
The Moon Maids are Misses Tinker Cunningham, Arline Truax, Mary Jo Thomas of Denton and Miss Katherine Myatt of Abilene. They are singing with Vaughn Monroe’s orchestra at entertainment spots on the East Coast, currently at the Strand on Broadway.
50 Years Ago
From December 1971
One-horse operation
When M.J. Johnson of Denton does his Saturday shopping, he actually performs a service.
He doesn’t take up a parking space — he doesn’t drive a car to add to air pollution. He rides a horse.
And his contributes to beautification by grazing in the high grass while Johnson shops.
The animal grazes passively while Johnson, with unhurried movements, straps a 10-pound sack of potatoes to its back.
Thus, with a bag of groceries in one arm and the bridle rope in his hand, the man and his companion amble easily down the street toward home.
Song writer: Thicket drew NT philosopher
Dr. Pete Gunter, chairman of the philosophy department at North Texas State University, took a helicopter ride over the Big Thicket in East Texas and came up with a song.
When he saw the thicket’s irreplaceable vegetation being bulldozed, Dr. Gunter was prompted to write “The Last Big Thicket Blues,” which he has recorded on the Big Thicket Association label.
Dr. Gunter is president of the nonprofit association and all revenue from record sales will go into a fund earmarked specifically for buying land in the Big Thicket.
The NTSU philosopher says the only way to keep the large companies who own the largest portion of the Big Thicket from bulldozing all the land is to buy as much of the choice acreage as possible. And that is what he and the Big Thicket Association are doing.
In a recent article for Texas Observer, Dr. Gunter wrote that about 35,000 acres of this wilderness forest land has been cut in the last two weeks. He says at that rate, the thicket will only last about five more years.
The record, which is Dr. Gunter’s first venture of this kind, is being distributed by the Big Thicket Association, Saratoga, Texas, and NTSU’s Reaction Against Pollution (RAP) organization. The 45-rpm recordings sell for $5.
Copies have been sent to disc jockeys in Arlington, Dallas, Fort Worth, Corsicana, Livingston and Huntsville.
25 Years Ago
From December 1996
New choo revue
People of all ages are inexplicably drawn to those connected cars as they choo-choo down the tracks. Fred Williams doesn’t know why, but he knows they are.
“Did you ever drive down the road and meet a train and not look?” said Williams, president of the Denton Area Model Railroad Club.
Of course not.
That’s why the Greater Denton Arts Council and the local railroad club have worked together for this year’s holiday exhibit, “Trains, Trains, Trains,” which is on display in the Meadows Gallery at the Center for Visual Arts through Jan. 3.
“We do a holiday show every year geared toward a family-oriented exhibit,” said Sara Harvey, associate director of the Arts Council. “In the past, we’ve had miniature doll houses, dolls, airplanes. This year, it’s trains.”
The last time the exhibit was on display at the center, it drew more people than any holiday exhibit had ever drawn, Williams said.
The two large displays were provided by the model railroad club. The exhibit also features model trains and accessories on loan from other local train collectors.
“We’re talking 30 or 40 trains, the oldest dating back to the early 1940s,” Harvey said.
The railroad club has about 40 members. Each member makes his or her own train from kits. This is no stick-paint-and-glue project. It’s quite technical. All the train layouts are built on one of two scales. The HO scale means the train and its surroundings are 1/87th a train’s actual size. From the lettering to the wheels, the train dimensions are as exact as possible.
“The wood structure on display is 24 feet by 40 feet,” said Williams, club president for the last four years. “That’s divided into two-by-four sections. Members of the club take anywhere from one to three sections and put all their buildings, the track, whatever they want to develop. We have three tracks we run the trains on. All must be in the same dimensions around the layout. Then, when we go to a show, they all come right together.”
The club started in the early ’80s and Williams joined a few years later.
“I bought a train set for my two young sons, way back there,” he said. “From there, it has just grown into modeling. Everybody likes trains. It’s amazing to just watch the children as they come through — and the adults.”